Renewable Energy : Completes Sale of REG Life Sciences' Assets to Genomatica

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced today that it
completed the sale of substantially all assets of REG Life Sciences’ to
Genomatica on May 29, 2019.
“We are pleased to be selling our Life Sciences’ assets to Genomatica,
who are well positioned to build upon the technical progress we have
made, and to advance the team and the technology through to
commercialization,” said REG’s CEO Cynthia J. Warner. “As we focus on
our core strategies to grow our fuel business, this deal allows the
technology to develop with a new owner while we retain the opportunity
to participate in the successful commercialization of the technology in
the future.”
REG acquired the Life Sciences business in 2014. Since then the team has
successfully advanced the technology development over several years
including through key strategic partnerships with Exxon Mobil and
Clariant. Many of the REG Life Sciences team members will join
Genomatica at its San Diego Innovation Center.
“Consumer demand for sustainable products continues to grow, and
successful companies will increasingly switch to ingredients that reduce
harm to the environment and work with partners with shared values,” said
Christophe Schilling, Genomatica’s CEO. “This acquisition adds powerful
technology and talent to help Genomatica enhance the sustainability of
everyday products.”
For more information about this announcement or inquires related to the
technology, contact Genomatica at info@genomatica.com
or visit https://www.genomatica.com/.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy
industry transition to sustainability by transforming renewable
resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international
producer of cleaner fuels and North America’s largest producer of
biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and
produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated
procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 14
biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2018, REG produced 502 million
gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4 million metric tons of carbon
reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon
fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.
About Genomatica
Genomatica is a widely-recognized leader in bioengineering and aims to lead
a transition to more sustainable materials. It develops bio-based
process technologies that enable a better way to produce widely-used
chemicals, from alternative feedstocks, with better economics,
sustainability and performance. Genomatica has commercialized processes
for the chemical butanediol (for biodegradable plastics and apparel) and
for butylene glycol (cosmetics and personal care); and is working on
bio-nylon. Awards include the Kirkpatrick
Award, for “the most noteworthy chemical engineering technology
commercialized in the world” and the ICIS Innovation Award for its
Brontide™ butylene glycol. To learn more, visit www.genomatica.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as
amended, including statements regarding the development and successful
commercialization of the technology by the new owner, and ability to
capture the resulting value. These forward-looking statements are based
on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are
subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the
forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially include, but are not limited to: potential changes in
governmental programs and policies regarding the products and markets;
availability of governmental incentives; unanticipated changes in the
life sciences industry; competition in the markets in which the new
owner operates; technological advances or new methods of production or
the development of alternatives the products; the ability to generate
revenue from the sale of products on a commercial scale and at a
competitive cost, and customer acceptance of the products produced;
unanticipated constraints; and other risks and uncertainties described
from time to time in REG's annual report Form 10-K for the period ended
December 31, 2018 and other periodic filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the
date of this press release and REG does not undertake to update any
forward-looking statements based on new developments or changes in our
expectations.
