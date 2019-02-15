Log in
Nasdaq  >  Renewable Energy Group Inc    REGI

Renewable Energy Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 5

02/15/2019 | 02:16pm EST

AMES, Iowa, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 after the market close on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.  An investor conference call will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT.  The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Stone, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors in the U.S. interested in participating in the live call should dial +1 (877) 810-3368 and enter passcode: 1225939.  Those calling from outside the U.S. should dial +1 (760) 298-5082 and use the same passcode: 1225939.  A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through March 12, 2019 by dialing from the U.S. +1 (855) 859-2056, or from international locations +1 (404) 537-3406, and entering passcode: 1225939.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/.  The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REGI) is a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. We are an international producer of biomass-based diesel, a developer of renewable chemicals and North America’s largest producer of advanced biofuel. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. With 14 active biorefineries, a feedstock processing facility, research and development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio, REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals.

Investor Relations:
Renewable Energy Group
Todd Robinson
Treasurer
+1 (515) 239-8048
Todd.Robinson@regi.com

REG Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
