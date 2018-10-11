Log in
Renewable Energy Group to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 6

10/11/2018

- Conference Call to Follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT -

AMES, Iowa, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the market close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.  An investor conference call will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT.  The call will be hosted by Randy Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Stone, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors in the U.S. interested in participating in the live call should dial +1 (877) 810-3368 and enter passcode: 5584986.  Those calling from outside the U.S. should dial +1 (760) 298-5082 and use the same passcode: 5584986.  A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through November 12, 2018 by dialing from the U.S. +1 (855) 859-2056, or from international locations +1 (404) 537-3406, and entering passcode: 5584986.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/.  The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. We are an international producer of biomass-based diesel, a developer of renewable chemicals and are North America's largest producer of advanced biofuel. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils, greases, and sugars into lower carbon intensity products. With 14 active biorefineries, a feedstock processing facility, research and development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio, REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals.

Investor Relations:
Renewable Energy Group
Todd Robinson
Treasurer
+1 (515) 239-8048
Todd.Robinson@regi.com

REG Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 423 M
EBIT 2018 290 M
Net income 2018 279 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,02
P/E ratio 2019 16,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 1 034 M
NameTitle
Randolph L. Howard President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Stroburg Chairman
Chad Stone Chief Financial Officer
Chad A. Baker Executive Director & Controller
Christopher D. Sorrells Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC121.02%1 034
ENVIVA PARTNERS LP9.76%835
GREEN PLAINS INC-4.45%728
GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP-20.75%472
CROPENERGIES AG-41.78%457
GUANGZHOU DEVOTION THERMAL TECH CO LTD--.--%424
