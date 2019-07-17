Log in
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC

(REGI)
Renewable Energy : Launches New Website That Serves as Leading Resource on Cleaner Fuels

07/17/2019 | 07:20am EDT

Educational, product and technical information is available to anyone who wants to learn more about biodiesel, renewable diesel, and other fuels

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Renewable Energy Group (Nasdaq: REGI) has launched a new website, regi.com, that includes hundreds of resources about cleaner fuels like biodiesel and renewable diesel, offering a wealth of information to people wanting to learn more about emission-cutting fuels and the nation's largest biodiesel producer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005214/en/

Renewable Energy Group's new website homepage serves as a source for educational, product and technical information on cleaner fuels. (Photo: Business Wire)

'For more than 20 years, REG has been transforming renewable resources into cleaner fuels to meet the growing global demand for low-carbon fuel solutions for transportation markets,' said Gary Haer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at REG. 'We're thrilled to share our expertise on our website, regi.com, to help people understand how their fuel choices can benefit the environment.'

The website is intended to serve a wide variety of visitors, including the general public, customers, investors and potential employees. They can learn the basics of different fuels, get technical information about REG products, make purchase inquiries, search for jobs and more.

The website also features a resource center that is full of white papers, case studies, tips, articles and information for the news media. This library serves as a centralized location for visitors to learn about the environmental, performance, and financial benefits of biodiesel, renewable diesel, and other fuels from an authoritative source in the industry.

Visitors can also learn about the REG company culture, meet the leadership team, find domestic and international biorefinery and terminal locations, and explore career opportunities at regi.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: REGI) is leading the energy industry transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and North America's largest producer of biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 14 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2018, REG produced 502 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005214/en/

Gregg Hennigan
Two Rivers Marketing
greggh@2rm.com
(515) 557-2233

Scott Hedderich
Renewable Energy Group
Scott.Hedderich@regi.com
(515) 239-8027

Source: Renewable Energy Group

Released July 1, 2019

Disclaimer

REG - Renewable Energy Group Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 11:19:00 UTC
