Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd    TRIG   GG00BBHX2H91

RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD

(TRIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renewables Infrastructure : Update - Annual Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Update - removal of erroneous hyperlink

19 March 2019

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited

Publication of Annual Report

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its Annual Report for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (the 'Annual Report') is now available to view and download from the Company's website (www.trig-ltd.com), as well as from the National Storage Mechanism website (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).

Those shareholders who have previously requested communications in paper format have been mailed a copy of the Annual Report.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited

Chris Copperwaite

Laura Dunning

+44 (0)1481 748831

InfraRed Capital Partners Limited

Richard Crawford

Phil George

+44 (0) 20 7484 1800

Tulchan Communications

Martin Pengelley

Toby Bates

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Andrew Zychowski

Lucy Lewis

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Liberum Capital Limited

Steve Pearce

Chris Clarke

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Disclaimer

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE
06:15aRENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Update - Annual Financial Report
PU
03/18RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Issue of Equity
PU
03/14RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Director Declaration - Change of Directorship
PU
03/07RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Publication of a Prospectus and Circular
PU
03/05RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : February NAV and Asset Life Assumption Update
PU
03/04RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : To Buy Jadraas Wind Farm For EUR207 Million
AQ
03/01RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : To Buy Jadraas Wind Farm For EUR207 Million
AQ
02/28RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Acquisition of Jadraas Wind Farm, Sweden
PU
02/28ARISE : enters a new phase following the sale of Jädraås
AQ
02/21RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE : Scrip Share Reference Price
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Chart RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,10  GBP
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Werner M. F. von Guionneau Chief Executive Officer
Helen Margaret Mahy Chairman
Jonathan Ronald Lucien Bridel Independent Non-Executive Director
Shelagh Yvonne Mason Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Klaus G. Hammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD3.00%2 023
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION9.18%7 324
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 569
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP18.73%3 378
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION4.91%2 428
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 195
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.