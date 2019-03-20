Renewables Infrastructure : Update - Annual Financial Report

Update - removal of erroneous hyperlink

19 March 2019

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited

Publication of Annual Report

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its Annual Report for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (the 'Annual Report') is now available to view and download from the Company's website (www.trig-ltd.com), as well as from the National Storage Mechanism website (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).

Those shareholders who have previously requested communications in paper format have been mailed a copy of the Annual Report.

