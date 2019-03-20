Renewables Infrastructure : Update - Annual Financial Report

Update - removal of erroneous hyperlink
19 March 2019
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited
Publication of Annual Report
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its Annual Report for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (the 'Annual Report') is now available to view and download from the Company's website (www.trig-ltd.com), as well as from the National Storage Mechanism website (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).
Those shareholders who have previously requested communications in paper format have been mailed a copy of the Annual Report.
-ends-
