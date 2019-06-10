Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Renewi PLC    SKS   GB0007995243

RENEWI PLC

(SKS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/10 04:30:55 am
31.725 GBp   -1.93%
05:08aRENEWI : Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice
PU
05/20RENEWI PLC : annual earnings release
05/02RENEWI : acquires Rotie organics business
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renewi : Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Renewi plc Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Following the release on 23 May 2019 of its final results for the year ended 31 March 2019, Renewi plc announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts 2019.

Renewi also announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 11am on Thursday 11 July 2019 at the offices of Ashurst LLP, The London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW.

Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM are available to view at www.renewiplc.com/agm2019and have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Hard copies of these documents have also been mailed to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications.

The Renewi2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is also available to view at www.renewi.com

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have more than 8,000 employees working at 200 sites across Europe and North America. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials.

The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we 'waste no more'.

Renewi was created in 2017, following the merger of Shanks Group plc with Van Gansewinkel Groep BV, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com. Images are available at www.renewiplc.com/imagelibrary.

Disclaimer

Renewi plc published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 09:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENEWI PLC
05:08aRENEWI : Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice
PU
05/20RENEWI PLC : annual earnings release
05/02RENEWI : acquires Rotie organics business
AQ
04/12RENEWI : secures outlet for unique ICOPOWER pellets
AQ
04/03RENEWI : Renewi strengthens Executive Committee with appointment of HR Director
AQ
03/29RENEWI : Dutch soil treatment plant setback rocks recycler Renewi
RE
03/29RENEWI : Year end trading update
PU
02/14RENEWI : wins sustainable finance and corporate content awards
AQ
02/04RENEWI : appoints new Strategy and Business Development Director
AQ
01/22RENEWI : introduces innovative circular bins
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2020 1 865 M
EBIT 2020 78,6 M
Net income 2020 23,6 M
Debt 2020 616 M
Yield 2020 5,50%
P/E ratio 2020 1,63
P/E ratio 2021 5,80
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart RENEWI PLC
Duration : Period :
Renewi PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,72 €
Spread / Average Target 99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Stephen Matthews Chairman
Toby Richard Woolrych CFO, Executive Director & Director-Group Finance
George Slade Director-Information Technology
Peter Dilnot Director
Jacques Pétry Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWI PLC-1.82%328
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC23.16%24 854
SUEZ8.28%8 478
UMICORE-23.21%7 350
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD8.39%5 914
STERICYCLE23.60%4 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About