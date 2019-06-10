Renewi : Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

Renewi plc Annual Report and Accounts 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Following the release on 23 May 2019 of its final results for the year ended 31 March 2019, Renewi plc announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts 2019.

Renewi also announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 11am on Thursday 11 July 2019 at the offices of Ashurst LLP, The London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW.

Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM are available to view at www.renewiplc.com/agm2019and have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Hard copies of these documents have also been mailed to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications.

The Renewi2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is also available to view at www.renewi.com

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have more than 8,000 employees working at 200 sites across Europe and North America. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers.

For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials.

The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we 'waste no more'.

Renewi was created in 2017, following the merger of Shanks Group plc with Van Gansewinkel Groep BV, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com. Images are available at www.renewiplc.com/imagelibrary.