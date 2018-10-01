Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Renewi PLC    SKS   GB0007995243

RENEWI PLC (SKS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/01 11:09:24 am
57.35 GBp   +0.61%
10:52aRENEWI : Notice to Noteholders - Merger of Guarantors
PU
09/28RENEWI : Pre Close Trading Update
PU
09/27RENEWI : and Circular Clockworks make world's first range of circula..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Renewi : Notice to Noteholders - Merger of Guarantors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 10:52am CEST

Notice to Noteholders

Merger of Guarantors

RENEWI PLC

€100,000,000 4.23% guaranteed notes due 2019 (the '2019 Notes')

ISIN: XS0949931645

Common Code: 094993164

TIDM: 14 PI

and

€100,000,000 3.65% guaranteed notes due 2022 (the '2022 Notes')

ISIN: XS1238024035

Common Code: 123802403

TIDM: 85 UF

The Board of Renewi Plc announces that its subsidiaries, Renewi Icova BV, Renewi Beheer BV, Renewi Vliko BV, Renewi Klok BV, Renewi Contrans BV and Renewi Van Vliet Groep BVhave today merged into another of its subsidiaries, Renewi Nederland BV.

Renewi Nederland BVhas assumed all the assets and liabilities of Renewi Icova BV, Renewi Beheer BV, Renewi Vliko BV, Renewi Klok BV, Renewi Contrans BV and Renewi Van Vliet Groep BV. Renewi Nederland BVcontinues as a guarantor of the 2019 Notes and 2022 Notes.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Griffin-Smith, Company Secretary: 00 44 (0)1908 650 580

About Renewi plc

Renewi, created in 2017 by the merger of Shanks Group plc and Van Gansewinkel Groep B.V., is a leading waste-to-product business ideally positioned to be part of the solution to some of the main environmental problems facing society today: reducing waste, avoiding pollution, and preventing the unnecessary use of finite natural resources. With over 8,000 employees across nine countries in Europe and North America, we have deep expertise and an extensive breadth of waste management products and services.

For us, waste is a state of mind, an opportunity. When we take away someone's waste we then give it new life. We transform a wide range of used materials into useful products and raw materials for our customers, like recycled paper, metal, plastic and glass, woodchips, compost, energy, fuel, and other products.

In the process we protect the world from contamination, preserve finite natural resources, and enable customers to meet their sustainability goals. With our deep international expertise we also provide them with an extensive product range, combined with local service and attention.

Above all, our team is committed and passionate about our mission: waste no more. For more information please visit: www.renewiplc.com

Disclaimer

Renewi plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENEWI PLC
10:52aRENEWI : Notice to Noteholders - Merger of Guarantors
PU
09/28RENEWI : Pre Close Trading Update
PU
09/27RENEWI : and Circular Clockworks make world's first range of circular watches
AQ
09/13RENEWI : concludes exit from loss-making Dumfries & Galloway Contract
AQ
09/04RENEWI : completes strategic exit from UK organics sector with sale of Cumbernau..
AQ
09/03RENEWI : Sale of Cumbernauld facility
PU
07/20RENEWI : agrees a revised contract to expand breadth of input materials in Ottaw..
AQ
07/12RENEWI : Result of AGM
PU
07/12RENEWI : Trading Statement
PU
07/10Renewi and Essity partner to develop innovative solution for the care sector ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Renewi (SNKSY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 622 M
EBIT 2019 90,3 M
Net income 2019 34,6 M
Debt 2019 534 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 12,96
P/E ratio 2020 8,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 456 M
Chart RENEWI PLC
Duration : Period :
Renewi PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Dilnot Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Colin S. Matthews Chairman
Toby Richard Woolrych CFO, Executive Director & Director-Group Finance
George Slade Director-Information Technology
Jacques Pétry Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWI PLC-44.82%594
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC15.48%20 957
UMICORE22.09%13 768
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT-16.54%8 830
STERICYCLE-13.69%5 017
BEIJING ORIGINWATER TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.--.--%4 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.