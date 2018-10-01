Renewi : Notice to Noteholders - Merger of Guarantors

Notice to Noteholders

Merger of Guarantors

RENEWI PLC

€100,000,000 4.23% guaranteed notes due 2019 (the '2019 Notes')

ISIN: XS0949931645

Common Code: 094993164

TIDM: 14 PI

and

€100,000,000 3.65% guaranteed notes due 2022 (the '2022 Notes')

ISIN: XS1238024035

Common Code: 123802403

TIDM: 85 UF

The Board of Renewi Plc announces that its subsidiaries, Renewi Icova BV, Renewi Beheer BV, Renewi Vliko BV, Renewi Klok BV, Renewi Contrans BV and Renewi Van Vliet Groep BVhave today merged into another of its subsidiaries, Renewi Nederland BV.

Renewi Nederland BVhas assumed all the assets and liabilities of Renewi Icova BV, Renewi Beheer BV, Renewi Vliko BV, Renewi Klok BV, Renewi Contrans BV and Renewi Van Vliet Groep BV. Renewi Nederland BVcontinues as a guarantor of the 2019 Notes and 2022 Notes.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Griffin-Smith, Company Secretary: 00 44 (0)1908 650 580

