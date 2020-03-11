Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Renewi plc    SKS   GB0007995243

RENEWI PLC

(SKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/11 05:30:16 am
33.675 GBp   -1.39%
05:18aRENEWI : supports the European Plastic Pact by signing circular contribution
PU
03/09RENEWI : appoints Ben Verwaayen as Non-Executive Chairman
PU
03/09RENEWI : appoints Non-Executive Chairman
PU
Renewi : supports the European Plastic Pact by signing circular contribution

03/11/2020

Renewi plc (LSE: RWI, Euronext: RWI), the international waste-to-product company, announced today that it has signed the European Plastics Pact. The Pact is a public-private coalition forming a European network of companies, states and other organisations with the goal of achieving a better life cycle management of plastics. Together with other Pact participants, Renewi's main aim is to contribute by amongst other things significantly increasing levels of plastic recycling.

Initially led by the Netherlands, France and Denmark, the Pact has as its aim to bring about a truly circular European plastics economy. In order to deliver, ambitious common objectives have been agreed and cooperation, innovation and harmonisation will be encouraged. The coalition will work to deliver against four key objectives namely: Reusability and recyclability, responsible use of plastics, use of recycled plastics and the collection, sorting and recycling of plastics towards delivering circular economy solutions for plastics.

Renewi is focused on transitioning waste into products. The company provides responsible recycling solutions to waste producers and creates essential quality secondary products like plastics for re-use in manufacturing processes to customers. Renewi is therefore a pure-play sustainability-focused company with a strong contribution to creating a circular economy.

Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
'We are pleased to have joined this coalition and to play our part in accelerating the move towards the re-use and recycling of single-use plastic products and packaging. This matches our vision to 'waste no more' and aligns with our commitment to lead the way in creating secondary raw materials and acting at the centre of the circular economy.

Being a part of this group, which brings companies and governments together, to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy is exciting and will allow us to play our part.'

Disclaimer

Renewi plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 09:17:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 461 M
EBIT 2020 63,7 M
Net income 2020 -28,2 M
Debt 2020 455 M
Yield 2020 4,31%
P/E ratio 2020 -9,63x
P/E ratio 2021 9,15x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart RENEWI PLC
Duration : Period :
Renewi plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENEWI PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 66,00  GBp
Last Close Price 34,15  GBp
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 93,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Otto de Bont Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Colin Stephen Matthews Chairman
Toby Richard Woolrych Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
George Slade Director-Information Technology
Maarten Buikhuisen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENEWI PLC-5.66%354
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.7.59%25 433
UMICORE-16.31%9 809
SUEZ-6.90%9 432
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED4.03%8 557
PENNON GROUP PLC1.66%5 870
