Rengo : Establishes Matsumoto Plant

03/31/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

April 1, 2019

Rengo Establishes Matsumoto Plant

Rengo Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kita-ku, Osaka; Chairman, President & CEO: Kiyoshi Otsubo) announces that its Matsumoto Sub-Plant (Matsumoto-shi, Nagano Prefecture), which currently belongs to the Nagano Plant (Nagano-shi, Nagano Prefecture), will become independent and newly started as the Matsumoto Plant from 1 April, 2019.
The aim of this independence is to enhance the corrugated board products supply system in the Chubu region as well as further boosting the Rengo Group's corrugated packaging business by more rapidly responding to user needs and making further improvements to quality.

Name

Matsumoto Plant, Chubu Region Group, Rengo Co., Ltd.

Plant General Manager Toshiro Kawabe
Main business Manufacturing and sales of corrugated board and boxes
Address 5511-8 Wada, Matsumoto-shi, Nagano Prefecture Japan 390-1242
TEL. +81-263-48-1211 (Main)

FAX.

+81-263-48-1215
Date of change April 1, 2019
* There will be no change to the existing address, telephone number or fax number.

Disclaimer

Rengo Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:41:01 UTC
