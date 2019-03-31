April 1, 2019

Rengo Establishes Matsumoto Plant

Rengo Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kita-ku, Osaka; Chairman, President & CEO: Kiyoshi Otsubo) announces that its Matsumoto Sub-Plant (Matsumoto-shi, Nagano Prefecture), which currently belongs to the Nagano Plant (Nagano-shi, Nagano Prefecture), will become independent and newly started as the Matsumoto Plant from 1 April, 2019.

The aim of this independence is to enhance the corrugated board products supply system in the Chubu region as well as further boosting the Rengo Group's corrugated packaging business by more rapidly responding to user needs and making further improvements to quality.