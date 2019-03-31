April 1, 2019
Rengo Establishes Matsumoto Plant
Rengo Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kita-ku, Osaka; Chairman, President & CEO: Kiyoshi Otsubo) announces that its Matsumoto Sub-Plant (Matsumoto-shi, Nagano Prefecture), which currently belongs to the Nagano Plant (Nagano-shi, Nagano Prefecture), will become independent and newly started as the Matsumoto Plant from 1 April, 2019.
The aim of this independence is to enhance the corrugated board products supply system in the Chubu region as well as further boosting the Rengo Group's corrugated packaging business by more rapidly responding to user needs and making further improvements to quality.
|
Name
|
Matsumoto Plant, Chubu Region Group, Rengo Co., Ltd.
|
Plant General Manager
|
Toshiro Kawabe
|
Main business
|
Manufacturing and sales of corrugated board and boxes
|
Address
|
5511-8 Wada, Matsumoto-shi, Nagano Prefecture Japan 390-1242
|
TEL.
|
+81-263-48-1211 (Main)
|
FAX.
|
+81-263-48-1215
|
Date of change
|
April 1, 2019
|
* There will be no change to the existing address, telephone number or fax number.
Disclaimer
Rengo Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:41:01 UTC