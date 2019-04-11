Rengo : Welcomed 110th Anniversary

Rengo welcomed the 110th anniversary of our founding on April 12, 2019. This would not have been possible without the support and patronage of many people, including our customers. We sincerely thank you for your support and patronage from our hearts.

Ever since founder Teijiro Inoue manufactured Japan's first corrugated board in 1909, the Rengo Group has been serving society, continually adapting to the times to deliver the very best packaging solutions to customers and enhance the value of their products.

We the Rengo Group will continue to put in the highest levels of passion in the world into creating new value in packaging to be a 'packaging provider' that designs the future on our own, and that opens new markets. At the same time, we will never cease in our efforts to support logistics and lifestyles as the 'General Packaging Industry (GPI)' Rengo-which innovates for all the packaging needs of various industries-to realize an even better and sustainable society.