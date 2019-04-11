Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Rengo Co Ltd    3941   JP3981400009

RENGO CO LTD

(3941)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
08:53pRENGO : Welcomed 110th Anniversary
PU
03/31RENGO : Establishes Matsumoto Plant
PU
03/27RENGO CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rengo : Welcomed 110th Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Rengo welcomed the 110th anniversary of our founding on April 12, 2019. This would not have been possible without the support and patronage of many people, including our customers. We sincerely thank you for your support and patronage from our hearts.

Ever since founder Teijiro Inoue manufactured Japan's first corrugated board in 1909, the Rengo Group has been serving society, continually adapting to the times to deliver the very best packaging solutions to customers and enhance the value of their products.

We the Rengo Group will continue to put in the highest levels of passion in the world into creating new value in packaging to be a 'packaging provider' that designs the future on our own, and that opens new markets. At the same time, we will never cease in our efforts to support logistics and lifestyles as the 'General Packaging Industry (GPI)' Rengo-which innovates for all the packaging needs of various industries-to realize an even better and sustainable society.

Disclaimer

Rengo Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 00:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENGO CO LTD
08:53pRENGO : Welcomed 110th Anniversary
PU
03/31RENGO : Establishes Matsumoto Plant
PU
03/27RENGO CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018RENGO CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018RENGO : Hiring the study "curanilahue communal regulator plan update",
AQ
2018RENGO : Integral improvement green area desired villa
AQ
2018RENGO : Improvement plaza gabriela mistral, comuna de rengo
AQ
2018RENGO : Hiring a 24 hour surveillance service
AQ
2018RENGO : Heritage modification prc tomo and det dept
AQ
2018RENGO : Update communal regulator plan of cobquecura and detailed plans
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 657 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 16 869 M
Debt 2019 257 B
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 14,60
P/E ratio 2020 10,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 270 B
Chart RENGO CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Rengo Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENGO CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 161  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiyoshi Otsubo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Yosuke Kawamoto Director & Head-Information Systems
Ichiro Hasegawa Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Moriaki Maeda Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Yasuhiro Baba Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENGO CO LTD18.15%2 428
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY16.28%18 842
MONDI10.87%11 414
MONDI LIMITED4.99%11 414
WESTROCK3.26%9 957
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA20.81%9 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About