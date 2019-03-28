Renhe Commercial : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (ENG)(PDF format)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited

人 和 商 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1387)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the previous financial year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 (Note) Revenue 2 1,128,654 988,112 Other (expenses)/income 3 (59,435) 93,495 Net valuation gain on investment properties 10 13,500 - Administrative expenses (703,134) (536,524) Other operating expenses (691,339) (604,265) Loss from operations (311,754) (59,182) Finance income 74,319 28,490 Finance expenses (17,490) (2,394) Net finance income 6 56,829 26,096

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.

* For identification purpose only