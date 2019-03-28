Renhe Commercial : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (ENG)(PDF format)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited
人 和 商 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1387)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the previous financial year as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Note)
Revenue
2
1,128,654
988,112
Other (expenses)/income
3
(59,435)
93,495
Net valuation gain on investment properties
10
13,500
-
Administrative expenses
(703,134)
(536,524)
Other operating expenses
(691,339)
(604,265)
Loss from operations
(311,754)
(59,182)
Finance income
74,319
28,490
Finance expenses
(17,490)
(2,394)
Net finance income
6
56,829
26,096
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued)
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Note)
Loss before taxation
5
(254,925)
(33,086)
Income tax
7
(93,676)
(93,964)
Loss for the year
(348,601)
(127,050)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
9
(360,901)
(127,050)
Non-controlling interests
12,300
-
Loss for the year
(348,601)
(127,050)
Basic and diluted loss per share (RMB cents)
9
(0.72)
(0.29)
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
20182017
RMB'000 RMB'000 (Note)
Loss for the year
(348,601)
(127,050)
Other comprehensive income for the year
(after tax and reclassification adjustments):
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of financial
statements of foreign operations
135,838
98,742
Total comprehensive income for the year
(212,763)
(28,308)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
(225,063)
(28,308)
Non-controlling interests
12,300
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
(212,763)
(28,308)
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
31 December
31 December
2018
2017
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Note)
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
1,952,043
681,420
Investment properties
10
446,500
-
Intangible assets
11
5,385,625
5,709,390
Goodwill
12
1,094,526
386,380
Other assets
29,035
-
Deferred tax assets
676
-
Total non-current assets
8,908,405
6,777,190
Current assets
Inventories
35,604
44,432
Trade and other receivables
13
1,255,940
764,656
Cash at bank and on hand
1,354,070
1,222,118
Other assets
35,286
-
Total current assets
2,680,900
2,031,206
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing borrowings
198,500
-
Trade and other payables
14
666,838
401,502
Taxation
122,543
41,585
Total current liabilities
987,881
443,087
Net current assets
1,693,019
1,588,119
Total assets less current liabilities
10,601,424
8,365,309
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
At 31 December 2018
31 December
31 December
2018
2017
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Note)
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing borrowings
373,180
-
Deferred tax liabilities
1,711,492
1,424,400
Receipt-in-advance
-
4,031
Deferred income
3,205
-
Total non-current liabilities
2,087,877
1,428,431
Net assets
8,513,547
6,936,878
Capital and reserves
Share capital
15
478,794
366,604
Reserves
7,922,923
6,570,274
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company
8,401,717
6,936,878
Non-controlling interests
111,830
-
Total equity
8,513,547
6,936,878
Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.
