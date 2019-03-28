Log in
News 
News

Renhe Commercial : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (ENG)(PDF format)

03/28/2019 | 11:36pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited

人 和 商 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1387)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the previous financial year as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Note)

Revenue

2

1,128,654

988,112

Other (expenses)/income

3

(59,435)

93,495

Net valuation gain on investment properties

10

13,500

-

Administrative expenses

(703,134)

(536,524)

Other operating expenses

(691,339)

(604,265)

Loss from operations

(311,754)

(59,182)

Finance income

74,319

28,490

Finance expenses

(17,490)

(2,394)

Net finance income

6

56,829

26,096

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.

* For identification purpose only

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Continued)

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Note)

Loss before taxation

5

(254,925)

(33,086)

Income tax

7

(93,676)

(93,964)

Loss for the year

(348,601)

(127,050)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

9

(360,901)

(127,050)

Non-controlling interests

12,300

-

Loss for the year

(348,601)

(127,050)

Basic and diluted loss per share (RMB cents)

9

(0.72)

(0.29)

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

20182017

RMB'000 RMB'000 (Note)

Loss for the year

(348,601)

(127,050)

Other comprehensive income for the year

(after tax and reclassification adjustments):

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of financial

    statements of foreign operations

135,838

98,742

Total comprehensive income for the year

(212,763)

(28,308)

Attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

(225,063)

(28,308)

Non-controlling interests

12,300

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

(212,763)

(28,308)

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Note)

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

1,952,043

681,420

Investment properties

10

446,500

-

Intangible assets

11

5,385,625

5,709,390

Goodwill

12

1,094,526

386,380

Other assets

29,035

-

Deferred tax assets

676

-

Total non-current assets

8,908,405

6,777,190

Current assets

Inventories

35,604

44,432

Trade and other receivables

13

1,255,940

764,656

Cash at bank and on hand

1,354,070

1,222,118

Other assets

35,286

-

Total current assets

2,680,900

2,031,206

Current liabilities

Interest-bearing borrowings

198,500

-

Trade and other payables

14

666,838

401,502

Taxation

122,543

41,585

Total current liabilities

987,881

443,087

Net current assets

1,693,019

1,588,119

Total assets less current liabilities

10,601,424

8,365,309

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

At 31 December 2018

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Note)

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing borrowings

373,180

-

Deferred tax liabilities

1,711,492

1,424,400

Receipt-in-advance

-

4,031

Deferred income

3,205

-

Total non-current liabilities

2,087,877

1,428,431

Net assets

8,513,547

6,936,878

Capital and reserves

Share capital

15

478,794

366,604

Reserves

7,922,923

6,570,274

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders

  of the Company

8,401,717

6,936,878

Non-controlling interests

111,830

-

Total equity

8,513,547

6,936,878

Note: The Group has initially applied IFRS 15 and IFRS 9 at 1 January 2018. Under the transition method chosen, comparative information is not restated.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 03:35:11 UTC
