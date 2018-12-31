Renhe Commercial : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS (ENG)(PDF format)

Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1387)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The board of directors of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited currently comprises 8 directors. Their names, roles and functions are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wang Yan (Chairman)

Mr. Dai Bin (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Yin Jianhong

Ms. Yang Yuhua

Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Fan Ren-Da, Anthony

Mr. Wang Yifu

Mr. Leung Chung Ki Mr. Tang Hon Man

Audit Committee

Mr. Fan Ren-Da, Anthony (Chairman) Mr. Wang Yifu

Ms. Yang Yuhua

Remuneration Committee Mr. Tang Hon Man (Chairman) Mr. Wang Yan

Mr. Wang Yifu

Nomination Committee

Mr. Tang Hon Man (Chairman) Mr. Wang Yan

Mr. Wang Yifu

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

* For identification purpose only