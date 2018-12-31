Renhe Commercial : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS (ENG)(PDF format)

Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1387)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The board of directors of Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited currently comprises 8 directors. Their names, roles and functions are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Wang Yan (Chairman)
Mr. Dai Bin (Chief Executive Officer)
Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Yin Jianhong
Ms. Yang Yuhua
Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Fan Ren-Da, Anthony
Mr. Wang Yifu
Mr. Leung Chung Ki Mr. Tang Hon Man
Audit Committee
Mr. Fan Ren-Da, Anthony (Chairman) Mr. Wang Yifu
Ms. Yang Yuhua
Remuneration Committee Mr. Tang Hon Man (Chairman) Mr. Wang Yan
Mr. Wang Yifu
Nomination Committee
Mr. Tang Hon Man (Chairman) Mr. Wang Yan
Mr. Wang Yifu
Hong Kong, 31 December 2018
