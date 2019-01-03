Renhe Commercial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities2018-12 (ENG)(PDF format)

Log in
01/03/2019 | 11:24am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedRENHE COMMERCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 03/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1387

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (HK$)

Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

150,000,000,000

0.01

1,500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

150,000,000,000

0.01

1,500,000,000

(2) Stock code :

--Description :

--Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

--Description :

--Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

--

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

--

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

No. of preference shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):

1,500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month

57,155,930,569

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

--

Balance at close of the

month

57,155,930,569

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. --

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

2.

--

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

--

( / /

)

shares

Granted

(Note 1)

------

Movement during the monthExercised

------

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

--

(Preference shares)

--

(Other class)

--

Cancelled

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

------

Lapsed

--

------

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value preceding month

month

month

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

  • 1. --(

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 2. --(

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. --(

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 4. ----(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

--

(Preference shares)

--

(Other class)

--

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

  • 1. --

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

  • 2. --

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. --

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 4. --

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

--(

/

/

--(

/

/

--(

/

/

--(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

)

)

)

)

--------

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

--

(Preference shares)

--

(Other class)

--

Converted during the month

--------Amount at close of the month

--------

Disclaimer

Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:23:08 UTC
