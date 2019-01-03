Renhe Commercial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities2018-12 (ENG)(PDF format)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedRENHE COMMERCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 03/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1387
Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value (HK$)
Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month
150,000,000,000
0.01
1,500,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
--
--
Balance at close of the month
150,000,000,000
0.01
1,500,000,000
(2) Stock code :
--Description :
--Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
--Description :
--Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
--
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Description :
|
--
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
No. of preference shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):
1,500,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
57,155,930,569
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
--
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
57,155,930,569
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. --
(
/
/
) shares
(Note 1)
2.
--
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
--
( / /
)
shares
Granted
(Note 1)
------
Movement during the monthExercised
------
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
--
|
(Preference shares)
|
--
|
(Other class)
|
--
Cancelled
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
------
Lapsed
--
------
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
Currency of Nominal value at
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
Description of warrants
|
nominal close of
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value preceding month
|
month
|
month
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
--
-
1. --(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
2. --(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. --(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. ----(
/
/
)
--
--(
/
/
)
--
--(
/
/
)
--
--(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
|
Total B.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
--
|
(Preference shares)
|
--
|
(Other class)
|
--
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
-
1. --
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
-
2. --
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. --
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. --
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
--(
/
/
--(
/
/
--(
/
/
--(
/
/Amount at close of preceding month
)
)
)
)
--------
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
month
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
--
|
(Preference shares)
|
--
|
(Other class)
|
--
Converted during the month
--------Amount at close of the month
--------