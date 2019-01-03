Renhe Commercial : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities2018-12 (ENG)(PDF format)

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedRENHE COMMERCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 03/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1387

Description :Ordinary SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (HK$)

Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

150,000,000,000

0.01

1,500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

150,000,000,000

0.01

1,500,000,000

(2) Stock code :

--Description :

--Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

--Description :

--Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

--

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : -- Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) No. of preference shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$):

1,500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month 57,155,930,569 Increase/ (decrease) during the month -- Balance at close of the month 57,155,930,569

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. --

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

2.

--

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

--

( / /

)

shares

Granted

(Note 1)

------

Movement during the monthExercised

------

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month -- -- -- -- -- -- Total A. (Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) -- (Other class) -- Cancelled

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

------

Lapsed

--

------

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at Exercised Nominal value thereto close of the Description of warrants nominal close of during the at close of the month (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value preceding month month month -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

1. --( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. --( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. --( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. ----(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) -- (Other class) --

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. -- Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. -- Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. -- Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. --

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

--(

/

/

--(

/

/

--(

/

/

--(

/

/Amount at close of preceding month

)

)

)

)

--------

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Total C. (Ordinary shares) -- (Preference shares) -- (Other class) -- Converted during the month

--------Amount at close of the month

--------