Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Renishaw plc    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC (RSW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Renishaw : Additive manufacturing – High productivity without compromise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 06:43pm CEST

Global engineering company Renishaw returns to Formnext in 2018 to showcase that it is possible to significantly increase additive manufacturing (AM) productivity without compromising on quality. Since the launch of its four-laser RenAM 500Q system, Renishaw has developed extensive expertise in multi-laser applications in AM and established a deep understanding of how lasers interact with each other and the part. From the 13th to the 16th November, Renishaw can be found in Hall 3.1, Stand E68 at Messe Frankfurt, Germany.

In 2017, Renishaw launched the RenAM 500Q, a pioneering four-laser system with precision dynamic focussing and a full-field view of the powder bed. This pioneering system transforms productivity in the most commonly used platform size, raising productivity and decreasing cost-per-part. Testing and analysis has now proven that multiple lasers can operate independently on separate parts or co-operate on a single, large component without diminishing the quality of the material produced.

Multi-laser additive manufacturing has opened up new product design opportunities for a range of industries as the technology becomes more accessible. Ensuring users have the freedom to unlock all the benefits of multiple lasers requires file preparation and simulation tools to allow that freedom to be exploited without compromising quality. Renishaw will also demonstrate the latest version of its QuantAM build preparation software, with laser assignment tools that empower users to develop processing strategies in line with the quality and productivity demands of their applications.

'When there are multiple lasers in close proximity, there is the potential that emissions from one laser could affect another,' explained Marc Saunders, Director of Global Solutions Centres at Renishaw. 'This is dependent on their relative position within the machine's inert gas flow. The first generation of multi-laser machines used zoning to avoid this issue, combined with either linear or divergent gas flow.

'However, this strategy has several drawbacks including reduced productivity for non-symmetrical builds, discontinuities as a result of thermal drift in the optical systems and varying melting conditions as a result of divergent gas flow,' added Saunders. 'The design of Renishaw's RenAM 500Q overcomes these drawbacks and enables efficient use of all four lasers. Renishaw is ensuring that its machine is as productive as possible, without any compromise on quality.'

As well as offering attractive benefits, Renishaw has completed extensive testing to understand the potential of interaction between the lasers. The machine boasts melt-pool and laser power monitoring capabilities to provide evidence of melting behaviour in real-time. Building on its knowledge, Renishaw has ensured its machine performance is consistent and can offer guidelines to enable customers to produce high-integrity components in a productive and flexible way.

At the show, Saunders is speaking on the TCT introducing stage on Tuesday November 13th from 11.30am to 11.45am. The session will cover how to radically improve productivity with multi-laser systems, without compromising on product quality. For more information about Renishaw's additive manufacturing products visit www.renishaw.com/additive.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 16:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENISHAW PLC
06:43pRENISHAW : Additive manufacturing – High productivity without compromise
PU
10/13RENISHAW : Altair Announce 3D Printing Collaborations
AQ
10/09RENISHAW : inspires at South West Big Bang Fair
PU
10/09RENISHAW : inVia™ Raman microscope aids the development of the world's lig..
PU
10/01RENISHAW : neurolocate 2D module makes frameless robotic neurosurgery more acces..
PU
09/20RENISHAW PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/19RENISHAW : reduces dental framework build preparation time by up to 75 per cent
PU
09/19RENISHAW : explores innovations in AM at TCT Show
PU
09/19RENISHAW : RA802 Pharmaceutical Analyser shortlisted in the CPhI Pharma Awards
PU
09/19RENISHAW : helps hand-powered cyclists make history
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Renishaw Plc ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26Renishaw Plc reports FY results 
01/26Renishaw Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/25Renishaw's (RNSHF) CEO David McMurtry on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
01/25Renishaw Plc reports 1H results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 670 M
EBIT 2019 162 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Finance 2019 146 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 21,26
P/E ratio 2020 19,69
EV / Sales 2019 4,14x
EV / Sales 2020 3,74x
Capitalization 2 917 M
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 51,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Chairman
Allen Christopher George Roberts Finance Director & Director
Geoffrey McFarland Executive Director & Group Engineering Director
Daniel John Deer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENISHAW PLC-23.29%3 836
SMC CORP-28.71%20 215
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-10.26%14 073
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC47.76%11 624
SHIMADZU CORPORATION22.31%8 409
COGNEX CORPORATION-26.88%7 693
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.