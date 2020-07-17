Renishaw : UK's Renishaw lifts annual revenue forecast, shares at 1-1/2-year high

Log in
07/17/2020 | 04:12am EDT

Engineering group Renishaw Plc raised its annual revenue forecast on Friday, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year, although restructuring costs prompted the British company to downgrade the profit estimate.

In a brief trading update, the company said it now expects revenue to come in at 510 million pounds ($640.25 million), up from an earlier forecast of 490 million-505 million pounds. Renishaw had reported revenue of 574 million pounds in 2019.

The company, which makes precision measurement equipment used in products ranging from jet engines to smartphones, has been struggling with the coronavirus-induced downturn in the automotive and aerospace sectors after three quarters marred by the Sino-U.S. trade spat.

Renishaw, which cancelled its dividend last month, said annual statutory pretax profit was expected to come in at 4 million pounds, compared with an earlier forecast of 31 million-41 million pounds.

It expects to incur costs of 24 million pounds related to restructuring at its metal additive manufacturing business, which caters to a range of sectors including original equipment manufacturers.

The British firm said another 22 million pounds related to fair value losses was expected to hit its profit.

Shares in the company, which is part of a consortium to produce ventilators to help the National Health Service cope with the coronavirus outbreak, were up 3% at their highest since February 2019, as of 0745 GMT.

($1 = 0.7966 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials
Sales 2020 493 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2020 34,8 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net cash 2020 98,9 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2020 86,5x
Yield 2020 0,36%
Capitalization 3 224 M 4 064 M 4 049 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 871
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 300,33 GBX
Last Close Price 4 430,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 1,87%
Spread / Average Target -25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Chairman
Allen Christopher George Roberts Group Finance Director & Director
Geoffrey McFarland Director-Group Technology
Daniel John Deer Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENISHAW PLC17.57%4 064
SMC CORPORATION16.05%37 388
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.50%20 777
COGNEX CORPORATION11.44%10 727
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-15.29%8 050
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.5.41%6 378
