Renishaw : and other MTConnect members participate in The Grand Challenge at IMTS 2018

09/07/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

Renishaw support for MTConnect standard

Equipment interoperability is required to exchange data between connected devices in Industry 4.0 applications. Renishaw is working with the MTConnect Institute (an ANSI Standards Developer) as part of its Standards Committee, helping to add support for workpiece quality data to the MTConnect open communications standard for future applications.

Renishaw machine tool probing systems will output data according to the upcoming version of the MTConnect standard (v1.5.0); the first version of the standard to support part measurement results.

Measurement data used in The Grand Challenge

At IMTS 2018, Renishaw will show how metrology data can be extracted from its machine tool probes and used in The Grand Challenge - a digital twin machining application. Coordinated by STEP Tools, Inc, Renishaw will work alongside Boeing, DMG MORI, Hyundai and Mitutoyo to demonstrate how digital twin machining can be accomplished.

The Grand Challenge will show how data can be exchanged between CAD/CAM software, CNC machines, and measurement devices. This will allow CAD users to see that tolerances are being met; CAM users to see that processes are being executed; work to be shared between machines; automated verification that feature dimensions are produced to specification; and closed-loop optimisation of the machining process based on measured results.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 15:36:02 UTC
