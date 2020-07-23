Renishaw : announces new digital initiatives to support its global manufacturing customers

Renishaw is committed to maintaining global supply chains and supporting its customers worldwide. During these uncertain times that means adapting, and helping industry to adapt, to new priorities and requirements. As Tarquin Adams, Renishaw's Group Marketing Manager, explains, 'In these unprecedented times for industry, smart manufacturing and automation are now more important than ever. In the past, we have been able to speak to our customers at exhibitions, trade shows and seminars, and visit their factories for consultations and to deliver training. Now we are keeping those conversations going with enhanced access to our support and expertise online, including the launch of some exciting new digital initiatives.'

With a wave of global trade show and exhibition postponements this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Renishaw has launched its own online virtual exhibition, called 'Virtual-Expo'. The rationale behind this new initiative is to bring Renishaw's traditional exhibition offering to customers in an engaging and interactive digital format, accessible 24/7. By visiting www.renishaw.com/virtualexpo visitors will be able to discover the latest metrology innovations and Industry 4.0 technologies, and see how they are being applied throughout key manufacturing industries. A variety of content can be readily accessed, including product videos, customer testimonials and downloadable brochures, with the ability for Virtual-Expo visitors to request a private online demonstration with one of Renishaw's product experts.

In addition to creating Virtual-Expo, Renishaw has also developed and launched a series of smart manufacturing webinars to help global manufacturing audiences improve their productivity and reduce costs. Hosted by Renishaw's industry experts, each 30-minute webinar aims to demonstrate how applying smart manufacturing concepts can enable increased automation, and lead to greater efficiencies and flexibility in factories.

The webinars have been designed to provide audiences with detailed insights that address relevant industry challenges, such as how to optimise manufacturing process capability, how to use metrology data to improve productivity, and how to reduce manufacturing and quality costs in these challenging times. As Paul Maxted, Renishaw's Director of Industrial Metrology Applications, explains, 'Smart manufacturing and automation in CNC machining are now more important than ever. If you work in manufacturing, intelligent processes will help you adapt to the ever-changing needs of industry. Our new webinar series aims to share our extensive knowledge as a manufacturer ourselves with the global manufacturing community on a range of topics that we know will really resonate with them. We look forward to welcoming audiences across different manufacturing industries to what we believe to be 30 minutes of topical and engaging insights.'

To explore Renishaw's webinar schedule and to register for your place, please visit www.renishaw.com/webinars

