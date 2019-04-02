Renishaw : celebrates International Women's Day

To mark International Women's Day, Emma Robertson from global engineering technologies company Renishaw, took part in the Inspiring Women: the legacy of the First World War workshop. The event, held ahead of International Women's Day in March 2019, was organised by South Gloucestershire Council (SGC), University of the West of England (UWE), Aerospace Bristol Museum and Southern Brooks Community Partnerships (SBCP).

The workshop held at Aerospace Bristol, hosted 100 pupils from four local schools; Digitech Studio School, Bradley Stoke Community School, Patchway Community School and Winterbourne Academy. Attendees learnt about the important contributions that women have made over the past 100 years and how much women's rights have changed over that time. To share what they had learnt, powerful social media posts and exhibition pieces were created and displayed at UWE's Exhibition Centre on International Women's Day on March 8th.

The event also included a panel discussion featuring inspiring women from the South Gloucestershire area. The panellists shared their experiences from working in a range of sectors, including culture, sport, local politics, public service and social justice. Robertson was nominated as an inspiring woman from the industry and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) category for her experience as an engineer and as a STEM ambassador at Renishaw.

'It's really important to share my story as a female engineer to provide a positive role model,' said Emma Robertson, Industrial Design Engineer at Renishaw. 'It is vital that young people speak to someone in the industry who can show them the opportunities available, whatever their background. Renishaw is dedicated to promoting STEM careers to help tackle the skills shortage and to break down the stereotypes of engineering.'

As part of Renishaw's education outreach programme, its STEM ambassadors work with schools and colleges in the Bristol, Gloucestershire and South Wales regions, encouraging the next generation to consider a future career in STEM. The programme gives young people an opportunity to take part in interactive, hands-on engineering workshops and take tours of real-world engineering facilities.

For more information on Renishaw's education outreach programme, visit www.renishaw.com/educationoutreach.

