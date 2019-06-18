Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Renishaw plc    RSW   GB0007323586

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renishaw : contributes to novel AM road bike project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

Global engineering technologies company, Renishaw, has supplied Bastion Cycles with an AM250 system to improve its in-house additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities. The Australian bike manufacturer has used the machine to allow customers to completely customise their bike frames and follow the production process from beginning to end.

Bastion Cycles design, develop, trial and market a high-performance road bike which utilises a modular design of AM titanium lugs, paired with filament wound carbon fibre tubes. It prides itself on building premium bike frames locally in Australia using the latest technologies and materials. The company originally outsourced some of the production process to a local AM bureau, which produced the titanium lugs for its bike frames. However, as sales and demand increased, the company decided to bring the AM process in-house.

Ben Schultz, James Woolcock and Dean McGeary, the founders of Bastion Cycles met with Mike Brown, General Manager at Renishaw Oceania, based near Melbourne, to find out about the Renishaw AM system. Bastion Cycles tested this and three other machines from various suppliers but found that the AM250 produced the best surface finish, material performance and mass customisation capabilities.

The titanium lugs, printed on the AM system are unique to Bastion Cycles in their exploitation of very thin-walls, outer-skins and a structural internal lattice, resulting in an extremely high stiffness-to-weight AM part.

'Additive manufacturing is the secret to the customisation and performance of our bikes,' explained Ben Schultz, Managing Director at Bastion Cycles. 'With the help of Renishaw's technology we were the first company in the world to design, develop, test and market a commercially viable, high performance road bicycle using additive manufacturing, something that we are very proud of.'

For the first three years of operation, Bastion Cycles outsourced production to RAM3D, an AM bureau, located in Tauranga, New Zealand. RAM3D also utilised the Renishaw AM250 platform to manufacture the titanium components of the bike frame to Bastion's supplied design. At the end of 2018, the decision was made by Bastion Cycles to bring the AM process in-house.

'We chose Renishaw to supply an AM system because of the support it could provide,' continued Schultz. 'Australia has a fairly small AM market and Renishaw is the only company with a local headquarters with dedicated staff that could get an engineer to our site in a few hours. That is a valuable service for a small business like us,' added Ben Schultz.

'AM technology means we can design and manufacture parts that could not be produced using traditional bike manufacturing methods,' explained Mike Brown, General Manager at Renishaw Oceania. 'By using the AM system, Bastion Cycles is able to design, prototype and produce high-performance titanium lugs for its frames and meet the demand of its customers.'

Renishaw is a leading provider of additive manufacturing systems. For more information, visit www.renishaw.com/bastion.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 18:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENISHAW PLC
02:14pRENISHAW : contributes to novel AM road bike project
PU
06/12RENISHAW : The business case for metal AM
PU
06/10RENISHAW : Additive manufacturing — productivity without compromise at EMO..
PU
06/10RENISHAW : On-machine scanning solutions improve productivity and increase proce..
PU
06/08RENISHAW : to showcase smart technologies at EMO Hannover
AQ
06/07RENISHAW : celebrated for successful UK-India relations
PU
06/05RENISHAW : Raising the bar on rotary table accuracy
PU
05/21RENISHAW : Security, traceability and control in additive manufacturing at RAPID..
AQ
05/17RENISHAW : shares insights at new industrial AM event
AQ
05/15PLURALSIGHT : Empowers Teams to Find and Share Knowledge with Pluralsight Q&A
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 591 M
EBIT 2019 112 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Finance 2019 130 M
Yield 2019 1,45%
P/E ratio 2019 28,72
P/E ratio 2020 25,58
EV / Sales 2019 4,60x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Capitalization 2 845 M
Chart RENISHAW PLC
Duration : Period :
Renishaw plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENISHAW PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,2  GBP
Spread / Average Target -4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Ernest Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Roberts McMurtry Chairman
Allen Christopher George Roberts Finance Director & Director
Geoffrey McFarland Executive Director & Group Engineering Director
Daniel John Deer Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENISHAW PLC-11.27%3 589
SMC CORP16.28%22 010
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL39.87%18 075
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC34.25%13 964
SHIMADZU CORPORATION34.07%7 221
COGNEX CORPORATION12.57%6 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About