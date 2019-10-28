Log in
RENISHAW PLC

RENISHAW PLC

(RSW)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/28 12:30:00 pm
3816 GBp   +7.07%
12:52pRENISHAW : demonstrates consistent AM at Formnext 2019
PU
10/16RENISHAW : A closer look at the RenAM 500Q
AQ
10/16RENISHAW : share price plunges as profit takes hit
AQ
Renishaw : demonstrates consistent AM at Formnext 2019

10/28/2019 | 12:52pm EDT
28 October 2019 Global engineering technologies company Renishaw heads to Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, to showcase how additive manufacturing (AM) is being used by different industries to optimise component manufacture. The event will also feature a talk from INEOS TEAM UK, which will detail how Renishaw's AM technology is being used in the manufacture of an America's Cup racing boat. From November 19th to 22nd, 2019, Renishaw can be found on stand D15 in Hall 11.0, showcasing both new and established products.

Renishaw's stand will feature a variety of parts designed and manufactured using Renishaw AM technology. These will include a mountain bike from Atherton Bikes, which uses titanium AM lugs, and a luxury watch strap from Betatype, made up of 4,000 interlocking links.

As well as showcasing AM components and systems, Renishaw will demonstrate its InfiniAM process monitoring software. Visitors to the stand can experience a working demonstration of InfiniAM Sonic, new acoustic monitoring software which captures data from acoustic sensors on the build substrate providing feedback to the user about the AM build process.

On Friday November 22nd, at 10:30 am CET, Mark Chisnell, Technology Coordinator at INEOS TEAM UK, will deliver a talk entitled 'Race to Innovate: Metal Additive Manufacturing for Lightweight, Highly Complex Race Boat Structures'. Renishaw is TEAM INEOS UK's official precision measurement and additive manufacturing partner and has helped the team to optimise the design and manufacture of parts, such as the mast step, a structural component for the team's test boat.

"More industries are turning to AM to produce complex high-performance structural components", explained Robin Weston, Marketing Manager for Renishaw's Additive Manufacturing Products Division. "In these demanding production applications, engineers require reliable data directly from the process to ensure they are consistently producing quality assured parts". The latest Renishaw AM systems feature multiple sensors, including LaserVIEW and MeltVIEW, that monitor processing conditions and gather real-time feedback that can be used to measure the performance of the AM process. With the addition of the acoustic monitoring capabilities within InfiniAM Sonic, there is now another dimension of sensor data that can be combined to give a complete picture of the process.

Stand D15 will also feature an additively manufactured aluminium manifold produced by Brunel University's Formula Student racing team. The team used Renishaw's AM expertise and a RenAM 500Q to create the manifold part for the BR-XX race car, which was used to compete at FS-UK in Silverstone.

Formnext is a leading global exhibition and is a platform for knowledge and interaction with the AM community. To find out more visitwww.renishaw.com/additive.

Disclaimer

Renishaw plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 16:51:09 UTC
