RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ZAR)
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer;

02/06/2020 | 03:15pm EST

Target company: RENK Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: SCUR-Alpha 1138 GmbH (künftig: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)

Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities 
Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of 
EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Supplement to the publication of the decision to make a voluntary public
takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to
Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of
the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und
Übernahmegesetz)



Bidder:

SCUR-Alpha 1138 GmbH (in future: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)
c/o Triton Beratungsgesellschaft GmbH
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich under
register number HR B 253889

Target:

RENK Aktiengesellschaft
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Augsburg
under register number HR B 6193

WKN: 785000 / ISIN: DE0007850000

On 30 January 2020, SCUR-Alpha 1138 GmbH (in future: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)
(the Bidder) announced its decision to launch a voluntary public takeover
offer to all shareholders (the RENK Shareholders) of RENK
Aktiengesellschaft (RENK AG) to acquire their bearer shares with no-par
value in RENK AG, each representing a pro-rata amount of the share capital
of EUR 2.56 per share (the RENK Shares), against payment of a cash
consideration (the Takeover Offer) to be determined in accordance with
Section 31 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) and Sections 3 et seqq. of
the WpÜG Offer Ordinance (WpÜG-Angebotsverordnung).

Today, BaFin informed the Bidder that the applicable weighted average
domestic stock exchange price of the RENK Shares during the last three
months prior to the publication of the decision to launch the Takeover
Offer, i.e. up to and including 29 January 2020, equals EUR 106.20 and that
it is therefore valid as the minimum price pursuant to Section 5 para. 1
WpÜG Offer Ordinance for the offer price to be determined in the offer
document.

The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain customary
offer conditions which will in particular include receipt of merger control
and other regulatory clearances.

The offer document (in the German language and a non-binding English
translation) containing the detailed terms and conditions of the Takeover
Offer, as well as further information relating thereto, will be published
by the Bidder following permission by the German Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht -
BaFin) at the Bidder's website http://rebecca-angebot.de. In addition,
there will be an announcement of the publication of the offer document in
the German federal gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

The Takeover Offer will be made on and subject to the terms and conditions
set out in the offer document, however, the Bidder reserves the right, to
the extent permissible by law, to deviate from the described parameters.

Further Information on the transaction:

For further information on the transaction, please refer to the publication
of the decision to make the Takeover Offer of 30 January 2020.

Important Notice:

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an
offer to sell shares in RENK AG. The definite terms and conditions of the
Takeover Offer, as well as further provisions concerning the Takeover
Offer, will be published in the offer document following permission by the
BaFin to publish the offer document. Investors and holders of shares in
RENK AG are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other
documents regarding the Takeover Offer when they become available, as they
will contain important information.

The Takeover Offer will be published exclusively under the laws of the
Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of U.S.
takeover laws. Any contract concluded on the basis of the Takeover Offer
will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany
and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws.

Frankfurt am Main, 6 February 2020

SCUR-Alpha 1138 GmbH (in future: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)

__________________________

Noted: Regulated market in Munich; open market (Freiverkehr) in Berlin,
Frankfurt am Main and Stuttgart

End of WpÜG announcement

The 06.02.2020 DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Listed: Regulierter Markt in München, Freiverkehr in Berlin, Frankfurt,
Hamburg, Stuttgart und Tradegate Exchange

© EQS 2020
