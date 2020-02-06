Target company: RENK Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: SCUR-Alpha 1138 GmbH (künftig: Rebecca BidCo GmbH) Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Supplement to the publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) Bidder: SCUR-Alpha 1138 GmbH (in future: Rebecca BidCo GmbH) c/o Triton Beratungsgesellschaft GmbH Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main Germany registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich under register number HR B 253889 Target: RENK Aktiengesellschaft Gögginger Straße 73 86159 Augsburg Germany registered with the commercial register of the local court of Augsburg under register number HR B 6193 WKN: 785000 / ISIN: DE0007850000 On 30 January 2020, SCUR-Alpha 1138 GmbH (in future: Rebecca BidCo GmbH) (the Bidder) announced its decision to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders (the RENK Shareholders) of RENK Aktiengesellschaft (RENK AG) to acquire their bearer shares with no-par value in RENK AG, each representing a pro-rata amount of the share capital of EUR 2.56 per share (the RENK Shares), against payment of a cash consideration (the Takeover Offer) to be determined in accordance with Section 31 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG) and Sections 3 et seqq. of the WpÜG Offer Ordinance (WpÜG-Angebotsverordnung). Today, BaFin informed the Bidder that the applicable weighted average domestic stock exchange price of the RENK Shares during the last three months prior to the publication of the decision to launch the Takeover Offer, i.e. up to and including 29 January 2020, equals EUR 106.20 and that it is therefore valid as the minimum price pursuant to Section 5 para. 1 WpÜG Offer Ordinance for the offer price to be determined in the offer document. The consummation of the Takeover Offer will be subject to certain customary offer conditions which will in particular include receipt of merger control and other regulatory clearances. The offer document (in the German language and a non-binding English translation) containing the detailed terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as further information relating thereto, will be published by the Bidder following permission by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin) at the Bidder's website http://rebecca-angebot.de. In addition, there will be an announcement of the publication of the offer document in the German federal gazette (Bundesanzeiger). The Takeover Offer will be made on and subject to the terms and conditions set out in the offer document, however, the Bidder reserves the right, to the extent permissible by law, to deviate from the described parameters. Further Information on the transaction: For further information on the transaction, please refer to the publication of the decision to make the Takeover Offer of 30 January 2020. Important Notice: This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in RENK AG. The definite terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as further provisions concerning the Takeover Offer, will be published in the offer document following permission by the BaFin to publish the offer document. Investors and holders of shares in RENK AG are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other documents regarding the Takeover Offer when they become available, as they will contain important information. The Takeover Offer will be published exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of U.S. takeover laws. Any contract concluded on the basis of the Takeover Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws. Frankfurt am Main, 6 February 2020 SCUR-Alpha 1138 GmbH (in future: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)