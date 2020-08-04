Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Renk Aktiengesellschaft    ZAR   DE0007850000

RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(ZAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renk : Release of the RENK AG halfyear financial report 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Press information

RENK Aktiengesellschaft

Order intake far higher than in previous year,

Sales revenue higher than previous year,

Operating profit up significantly on previous year

RENK Group

In € million

2020

2019

H1

H1

Order intake

387

238

Sales revenue

246

215

Order backlog1)

958

821

Headcount (no.)1)

2,573

2,569

Operating profit

19

4

Operating return on sales (%)

7.9

1.6

1) As of June 30, 2020, as against December 31, 2019.

Order intake far higher than in previous year

The RENK Group generated an order intake of € 387 million in the first six months of 2020 (previous year: € 238 million). Growth was driven by Special Gear Units and Vehicle Transmissions. Slide Bearings maintained its 2019 level, whereas Standard Gear Units declined slightly year over year.

Sales revenue higher than previous year

At € 246 million, RENK's sales revenue in the first half of 2020 was € 31 million higher than the previous year figure of € 215 million. Special Gear Units, in particular, saw its sales revenue recover considerably against the previous year, with Vehicle Transmissions also reporting an increase in sales revenue.

Order backlog

As of June 30, 2020, RENK had an order backlog of € 958 million (December 31, 2019: € 821 million).

Operating profit up significantly on previous year

At € 19 million, operating profit for the first half of 2020 was far better than in the comparative period in 2019 (€ 4 million). The Vehicle Transmissions and Slide Bearings businesses achieved gains. The negative impact that Special Gear Units had on profit in the previous year declined considerably in the first half of 2020. As expected, profit in the Standard Gear Units business remained below that of the previous year. RENK therefore generated an operating return on sales of 7.9% in the 2020 reporting period (previous year: 1.6%).

Increased headcount

The RENK Group employed 2,573 people as of June 30, 2020, after 2,569 as of December 31, 2019. This includes 63 subcontracted employees (December 31, 2019: 68).

Augsburg,

August 4, 2020

No. 6/2020

RENK Aktiengesellschaft

Gögginger Str. 73

86159 Augsburg, Germany

In case of questions:

press@renk.biz

www.renk-ag.com

RENK AG is an internationally renowned manufacturer of high-quality special gear units for tracked vehicles, industrial applications and shipbuilding, and of drive technology and test system components.

The company is a world leader in automatic transmissions for heavy tracked vehicles, gear systems for navy ships and horizontal slide bearings.

2

Press information no. 6

RENK Aktiengesellschaft

Research and development

At € 7 million, spending on internally financed research and development projects was stable year over year in the first six months of 2020 (€ 7 million).

Capital expenditures

RENK invested a total of € 16 million in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment in the period until June 30, 2020 (previous year: € 13 million). Capital expenditure again focused on the Augsburg site.

Outlook

While the COVID-19 pandemic did not take such a severe toll on RENK in the first half of the year as it did on many other companies, the consequences will nonetheless negatively affect key performance indicators for 2020. Provided that the situation does not continue to deteriorate in the second half of the year and in fact improves somewhat (e.g. because more travel is able to resume), management anticipates the following for 2020 as a whole: as expected at the start of the year, the order intake should be far higher than in the previous year. Sales revenue, by contrast, will remain more or less on par with the previous year on account of the current restrictions. In light of this, operating profit/loss and the operating return on sales will remain slightly below the previous year figures.

3

Press information no. 6

RENK Aktiengesellschaft

RENK Group - At a glance

In € million

2020

2019

Change

H1

H1

(%)

Order intake

387

238

+62.5

Sales revenue

246

215

+14.6

Order backlog1)

958

821

+16.7

Headcount1)

2,573

2,569

+0.2

In € million

2020

2019

Change

H1

H1

in € million

Operating profit

19

4

+15

Profit before taxes

19

4

+15

Profit after tax

13

3

+10

Earnings per share in €

1.95

0.39

-

Operating return on sales in %

7.9

1.6

-

Capital expenditures2)

16

13

+3

Depreciation and amortization on non-

12

10

+2

current assets

Internally financed R&D expenditures

7

7

-

Cash flows from operating activities

44

-4

+48

Cash flows from investing activities

-16

-55

+39

Net cash flow

28

-59

+87

Net liquidity1)

110

96

+14

Total equity1)

476

484

-8

  1. As of June 30, 2020, as against December 31, 2019
  2. For property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

RENK Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board

Disclaimer

Renk AG published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:42:28 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:43aRENK : Release of the RENK AG halfyear financial report 2020
PU
05/20RENK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accor..
EQ
03/11RENK AG : Correction of a release from 04/02/2020 according to Article 40, Secti..
EQ
02/06DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer;
EQ
02/04RENK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
01/31RENK : Volkswagen to sell RENK shares to Triton
AQ
01/31Correction to Volkswagen Article
DJ
01/31Volkswagen Sells Stake in Renk to Triton
DJ
01/30VOLKSWAGEN : Triton offers to buy Renk for 97.80 euros a share
RE
01/30DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer;
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 559 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2019 44,2 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net cash 2019 119 M 140 M 140 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
Yield 2019 2,10%
Capitalization 714 M 839 M 840 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 569
Free-Float 21,1%
Chart RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Renk Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Florian Hofbauer Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrun-Ulla Bartölke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Hammel Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Michael Behrendt Member-Supervisory Board
Christiane Hesse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-0.95%839
MISUMI GROUP INC.-6.10%6 835
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-14.32%5 566
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.13.28%5 413
TRELLEBORG AB-16.88%4 332
SFS GROUP AG-4.94%3 604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group