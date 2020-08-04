Renk : Release of the RENK AG halfyear financial report 2020

Press information
RENK Aktiengesellschaft
Order intake far higher than in previous year,
Sales revenue higher than previous year,
Operating profit up significantly on previous year
RENK Group
|
In € million
|
2020
|
2019
|
H1
|
H1
|
|
|
|
|
Order intake
|
387
|
238
|
|
|
|
Sales revenue
|
246
|
215
|
|
|
|
Order backlog1)
|
958
|
821
|
|
|
|
Headcount (no.)1)
|
2,573
|
2,569
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
19
|
4
|
|
|
|
Operating return on sales (%)
|
7.9
|
1.6
|
|
|
1) As of June 30, 2020, as against December 31, 2019.
Order intake far higher than in previous year
The RENK Group generated an order intake of € 387 million in the first six months of 2020 (previous year: € 238 million). Growth was driven by Special Gear Units and Vehicle Transmissions. Slide Bearings maintained its 2019 level, whereas Standard Gear Units declined slightly year over year.
Sales revenue higher than previous year
At € 246 million, RENK's sales revenue in the first half of 2020 was € 31 million higher than the previous year figure of € 215 million. Special Gear Units, in particular, saw its sales revenue recover considerably against the previous year, with Vehicle Transmissions also reporting an increase in sales revenue.
Order backlog
As of June 30, 2020, RENK had an order backlog of € 958 million (December 31, 2019: € 821 million).
Operating profit up significantly on previous year
At € 19 million, operating profit for the first half of 2020 was far better than in the comparative period in 2019 (€ 4 million). The Vehicle Transmissions and Slide Bearings businesses achieved gains. The negative impact that Special Gear Units had on profit in the previous year declined considerably in the first half of 2020. As expected, profit in the Standard Gear Units business remained below that of the previous year. RENK therefore generated an operating return on sales of 7.9% in the 2020 reporting period (previous year: 1.6%).
Increased headcount
The RENK Group employed 2,573 people as of June 30, 2020, after 2,569 as of December 31, 2019. This includes 63 subcontracted employees (December 31, 2019: 68).