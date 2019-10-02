Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reno De Medici S.p.A.    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Reno De Medici S p A : Outcome of exercise of conversion option of convertible saving shares into ordinary shares, exercise period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 05:44am EDT

Press Release

Public notice pursuant to Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments.

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.: OUTCOME OF EXERCISE OF CONVERSION OPTION OF CONVERTIBLE SAVING

SHARES INTO ORDINARY SHARES. EXERCISE PERIOD: SEPTEMBER 1st - SEPTEMBER 30th, 2019.

Milan, October 2nd, 2019. With reference to the previous communication of August 30th, 2019, notice is hereby given that, in the exercise period 1st September - 30th September 2019, no requests to convert savings shares into ordinary shares of Reno De Medici S.p.A. were received.

Consequently, the share capital of Reno De Medici S.p.A. equal to Euro 140.000.000,00 composed of n.

377,800,994 shares without nominal value, is unchanged, namely:

  • n. 377.546.217 ordinary shares;
  • n. 254.777 saving shares, convertible into ordinary shares upon shareholder request in February and September of each year.

Due to no conversion, the article 5 of the By-Laws of Reno De Medici S.p.A. has not been updated and its current version is still the one filed on March 4th, 2019 in the Milan Business Register, available on the website www.rdmgroup.com - subheading 'Governance' - and at the Authorized Storage System "eMarketStorage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

For further information:

Reno De Medici

Media Relations

Investor Relations Officer

Barabino&Partners

Chiara Borgini

Stefania Bassi, Francesco Faenza

Tel: +39 02 89966204

Tel: +39 02 72023535

E-mail:investor.relations@rdmgroup.com

E-mail:s.bassi@barabino.it;f.faenza@barabino.it

IR Advisor

Blue Arrow

Maria Grazia Mantini

Tel: +41 91 2291710

E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch

Reno De Medici S.p.A. / Registered Office: Viale Isonzo 25 / 20135 Milan, Italy

Tel.: +39 02 89966 111 - Fax: +39 02 89966 200 / Certified e-mail:renodemedici@pec.rdmgroup.com/ www.rdmgroup.comShare Capital € 140,000,000.00 fully paid-up / Economic Administrative Index no. MI-153186 / Tax Code, VAT number and number of Registration at the Companies' Register of Milan 00883670150

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
05:44aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Outcome of exercise of conversion option of convertible s..
PU
08/30RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Conversion option of convertible saving shares into ordin..
PU
07/30RENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Half-Year Management ..
PU
05/23RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Press release on publication of the Minutes of the ordina..
PU
05/13RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29RENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Management Re..
PU
04/29RENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting approves the financial..
PU
04/05RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Press release on publication of the 2018 Annual Financial..
PU
03/29RENO DE MEDICI S P A : pr_Publication of the Board of Directors reports to the O..
PU
03/22RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Press release on notice of call of Shareholders' Meeting ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 718 M
EBIT 2019 39,2 M
Net income 2019 25,0 M
Debt 2019 66,6 M
Yield 2019 0,50%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,82x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 263 M
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reno De Medici S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,98  €
Last Close Price 0,70  €
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Hogg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.13.23%286
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-0.59%16 428
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA23.16%9 965
WESTROCK-7.68%9 380
MONDI PLC-3.34%9 289
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP17.80%7 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group