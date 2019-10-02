Press Release

Public notice pursuant to Consob Regulation no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments.

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.: OUTCOME OF EXERCISE OF CONVERSION OPTION OF CONVERTIBLE SAVING

SHARES INTO ORDINARY SHARES. EXERCISE PERIOD: SEPTEMBER 1st - SEPTEMBER 30th, 2019.

Milan, October 2nd, 2019. With reference to the previous communication of August 30th, 2019, notice is hereby given that, in the exercise period 1st September - 30th September 2019, no requests to convert savings shares into ordinary shares of Reno De Medici S.p.A. were received.

Consequently, the share capital of Reno De Medici S.p.A. equal to Euro 140.000.000,00 composed of n.

377,800,994 shares without nominal value, is unchanged, namely:

n. 377.546.217 ordinary shares;

n. 254.777 saving shares, convertible into ordinary shares upon shareholder request in February and September of each year.

Due to no conversion, the article 5 of the By-Laws of Reno De Medici S.p.A. has not been updated and its current version is still the one filed on March 4th, 2019 in the Milan Business Register, available on the website www.rdmgroup.com - subheading 'Governance' - and at the Authorized Storage System "eMarketStorage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

