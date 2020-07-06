Reno De Medici S p A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program

Press Release

Reno De Medici S.p.A.: update on the execution of the buyback program

PURCHASES IN THE PERIOD FROM JUNE 29 - JULY 3, 2020

Milan, July 6, 2020 - Reno De Medici S.p.A. announces that, during the period from June 29 - July 3, 2020 has purchased 667,858 of its own ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market), equal to 0.18% of the share capital, at an average price per share of €0.7075 for an aggregate amount of €472,497.10.

The purchases were made according to the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020 and in execution of the buy-back program already announced to the public on June 24, 2020.

Below the overall summary is reported, on a daily basis, of the purchases made in the period above indicated, on the basis of the information provided by the appointed Intermediary:

Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price (€) Consideration (€) 06/29/2020 06/30/2020 07/01/2020 07/02/2020 07/03/2020 64,000 152,600 164,567 146,691 140,000 0.6683 0.6874 0.7107 0.7217 0.7286 42,771.20 104,897.24 116,957.77 105,866.89 102,004.00 TOTAL 667,858 0.7075 472,497.10

Due to the purchases made and considering that Reno De Medici S.p.A. has no shares in the portfolio, the Company currently holds 667,858 of its own ordinary shares, equal to 0.18% of the share capital.

Below the details of the operations are indicated, on a daily basis:

Date Time Number of shares purchased Price (€)

06/29/2020 09:15:15 3,000 0.666 06/29/2020 09:55:19 4,000 0.671 06/29/2020 09:55:19 2,898 0.671 06/29/2020 09:55:19 102 0.671 06/29/2020 09:55:39 430 0.671 06/29/2020 09:57:26 3,570 0.671 06/29/2020 09:58:44 4,000 0.670

06/29/2020 10:10:55 1,000 0.669 06/29/2020 10:15:51 1,000 0.668 06/29/2020 15:34:48 1,000 0.670 06/29/2020 15:48:04 1,000 0.670 06/29/2020 16:18:17 38 0.673 06/29/2020 16:57:59 1,962 0.677 06/29/2020 16:59:55 795 0.667 06/29/2020 17:29:26 4,000 0.667 06/29/2020 17:29:46 15,000 0.667 06/29/2020 17:29:46 205 0.667 06/29/2020 17:29:46 20,000 0.667 06/30/2020 09:11:12 1,500 0.662 06/30/2020 09:12:12 3,500 0.658 06/30/2020 09:12:27 1,495 0.658 06/30/2020 09:21:13 5 0.664 06/30/2020 09:21:13 3,132 0.664 06/30/2020 09:21:13 868 0.664 06/30/2020 09:23:24 2,000 0.664 06/30/2020 09:24:06 42 0.664 06/30/2020 09:24:06 7 0.664 06/30/2020 09:51:00 451 0.664 06/30/2020 09:59:17 5,000 0.664 06/30/2020 09:59:32 2,000 0.664 06/30/2020 10:07:00 1,000 0.662 06/30/2020 10:54:25 1,500 0.661 06/30/2020 12:32:02 4,000 0.672 06/30/2020 12:32:02 1,700 0.672 06/30/2020 12:32:02 2,300 0.672 06/30/2020 12:32:27 4,000 0.676 06/30/2020 12:34:33 1,000 0.676 06/30/2020 12:37:50 1,667 0.678 06/30/2020 12:37:53 1,111 0.678 06/30/2020 12:37:53 2,222 0.678 06/30/2020 12:52:09 638 0.682 06/30/2020 12:52:09 3,009 0.682 06/30/2020 12:52:09 21 0.682 06/30/2020 12:54:23 4,000 0.686 06/30/2020 12:57:41 2,000 0.686 06/30/2020 12:57:41 4,000 0.686 06/30/2020 13:03:47 5,506 0.689 06/30/2020 13:03:47 1,360 0.689 06/30/2020 13:03:47 3,134 0.689 06/30/2020 13:26:27 12 0.689 06/30/2020 13:57:28 4,000 0.693 06/30/2020 13:57:28 13 0.693 06/30/2020 13:57:28 9,324 0.693 06/30/2020 13:57:28 5,000 0.693