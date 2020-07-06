Log in
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
07/06 10:09:59 am
0.74 EUR   +1.23%
09:39a RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
PU
06/23RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Paris European Midcap Event
PU
05/26RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Virtual STAR Conference
PU
Reno De Medici S p A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program

07/06/2020 | 09:39am EDT

Press Release

Reno De Medici S.p.A.: update on the execution of the buyback program

PURCHASES IN THE PERIOD FROM JUNE 29 - JULY 3, 2020

Milan, July 6, 2020 - Reno De Medici S.p.A. announces that, during the period from June 29 - July 3, 2020 has purchased 667,858 of its own ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market), equal to 0.18% of the share capital, at an average price per share of €0.7075 for an aggregate amount of €472,497.10.

The purchases were made according to the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020 and in execution of the buy-back program already announced to the public on June 24, 2020.

Below the overall summary is reported, on a daily basis, of the purchases made in the period above indicated, on the basis of the information provided by the appointed Intermediary:

Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price (€)

Consideration (€)

06/29/2020

06/30/2020

07/01/2020

07/02/2020

07/03/2020

64,000

152,600

164,567

146,691

140,000

0.6683

0.6874

0.7107

0.7217

0.7286

42,771.20

104,897.24

116,957.77

105,866.89

102,004.00

TOTAL

667,858

0.7075

472,497.10

Due to the purchases made and considering that Reno De Medici S.p.A. has no shares in the portfolio, the Company currently holds 667,858 of its own ordinary shares, equal to 0.18% of the share capital.

Below the details of the operations are indicated, on a daily basis:

Date

Time

Number of shares purchased

Price (€)

06/29/2020

09:15:15

3,000

0.666

06/29/2020

09:55:19

4,000

0.671

06/29/2020

09:55:19

2,898

0.671

06/29/2020

09:55:19

102

0.671

06/29/2020

09:55:39

430

0.671

06/29/2020

09:57:26

3,570

0.671

06/29/2020

09:58:44

4,000

0.670

1

06/29/2020

10:10:55

1,000

0.669

06/29/2020

10:15:51

1,000

0.668

06/29/2020

15:34:48

1,000

0.670

06/29/2020

15:48:04

1,000

0.670

06/29/2020

16:18:17

38

0.673

06/29/2020

16:57:59

1,962

0.677

06/29/2020

16:59:55

795

0.667

06/29/2020

17:29:26

4,000

0.667

06/29/2020

17:29:46

15,000

0.667

06/29/2020

17:29:46

205

0.667

06/29/2020

17:29:46

20,000

0.667

06/30/2020

09:11:12

1,500

0.662

06/30/2020

09:12:12

3,500

0.658

06/30/2020

09:12:27

1,495

0.658

06/30/2020

09:21:13

5

0.664

06/30/2020

09:21:13

3,132

0.664

06/30/2020

09:21:13

868

0.664

06/30/2020

09:23:24

2,000

0.664

06/30/2020

09:24:06

42

0.664

06/30/2020

09:24:06

7

0.664

06/30/2020

09:51:00

451

0.664

06/30/2020

09:59:17

5,000

0.664

06/30/2020

09:59:32

2,000

0.664

06/30/2020

10:07:00

1,000

0.662

06/30/2020

10:54:25

1,500

0.661

06/30/2020

12:32:02

4,000

0.672

06/30/2020

12:32:02

1,700

0.672

06/30/2020

12:32:02

2,300

0.672

06/30/2020

12:32:27

4,000

0.676

06/30/2020

12:34:33

1,000

0.676

06/30/2020

12:37:50

1,667

0.678

06/30/2020

12:37:53

1,111

0.678

06/30/2020

12:37:53

2,222

0.678

06/30/2020

12:52:09

638

0.682

06/30/2020

12:52:09

3,009

0.682

06/30/2020

12:52:09

21

0.682

06/30/2020

12:54:23

4,000

0.686

06/30/2020

12:57:41

2,000

0.686

06/30/2020

12:57:41

4,000

0.686

06/30/2020

13:03:47

5,506

0.689

06/30/2020

13:03:47

1,360

0.689

06/30/2020

13:03:47

3,134

0.689

06/30/2020

13:26:27

12

0.689

06/30/2020

13:57:28

4,000

0.693

06/30/2020

13:57:28

13

0.693

06/30/2020

13:57:28

9,324

0.693

06/30/2020

13:57:28

5,000

0.693

06/30/2020

13:57:28

1,663

0.693

06/30/2020

14:02:53

4,988

0.689

06/30/2020

14:14:22

600

0.690

06/30/2020

14:22:03

3,277

0.693

06/30/2020

14:22:27

1,723

0.693

06/30/2020

14:22:40

4,000

0.693

06/30/2020

14:22:40

1,000

0.693

06/30/2020

14:28:33

4,000

0.692

06/30/2020

14:28:33

2,000

0.692

06/30/2020

14:35:34

4,000

0.690

06/30/2020

15:08:19

400

0.690

06/30/2020

15:08:19

5,000

0.688

06/30/2020

15:33:15

5,000

0.700

06/30/2020

15:35:07

5,000

0.700

06/30/2020

15:39:46

1,500

0.700

06/30/2020

15:40:06

5,500

0.700

06/30/2020

15:40:10

2,850

0.700

06/30/2020

15:45:57

7,432

0.701

06/30/2020

15:47:18

214

0.701

06/30/2020

15:47:52

150

0.710

06/30/2020

15:48:06

9,786

0.711

07/01/2020

09:19:04

2,000

0.711

07/01/2020

09:19:04

1,500

0.710

07/01/2020

09:19:04

1,500

0.710

07/01/2020

09:20:20

470

0.708

07/01/2020

09:20:20

1,500

0.709

07/01/2020

09:41:20

1,500

0.716

07/01/2020

09:42:51

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

09:42:51

1,500

0.716

07/01/2020

09:42:52

1,500

0.716

07/01/2020

10:11:07

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

10:11:07

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

10:11:07

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

10:11:07

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

10:11:07

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

10:18:15

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

10:18:15

485

0.715

07/01/2020

10:38:31

1,500

0.716

07/01/2020

10:38:31

1,500

0.716

07/01/2020

10:38:31

200

0.716

07/01/2020

10:49:25

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

11:01:03

1,500

0.714

07/01/2020

11:01:04

1,500

0.714

07/01/2020

11:01:04

1,500

0.714

07/01/2020

11:01:04

1,500

0.714

07/01/2020

11:01:04

1,500

0.714

07/01/2020

11:01:04

212

0.714

07/01/2020

11:07:07

1,500

0.716

07/01/2020

11:07:07

908

0.716

07/01/2020

12:01:20

1,500

0.717

07/01/2020

12:01:20

1,500

0.714

07/01/2020

12:01:20

103

0.714

07/01/2020

12:01:20

44

0.714

07/01/2020

12:01:20

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

12:01:21

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

12:01:21

1,000

0.715

07/01/2020

12:01:21

500

0.715

07/01/2020

12:01:21

1,103

0.715

07/01/2020

12:01:21

1,500

0.716

07/01/2020

12:01:21

103

0.716

07/01/2020

12:01:21

1,500

0.717

07/01/2020

12:01:21

732

0.714

07/01/2020

12:01:21

1,500

0.714

07/01/2020

12:01:21

1,500

0.714

07/01/2020

12:01:21

1,500

0.714

07/01/2020

12:01:21

917

0.714

07/01/2020

12:01:21

732

0.717

07/01/2020

12:01:21

1,500

0.717

07/01/2020

12:08:13

1,500

0.717

07/01/2020

12:14:42

1,500

0.716

07/01/2020

12:18:51

4,800

0.715

07/01/2020

12:18:51

200

0.715

07/01/2020

12:19:41

1,217

0.712

07/01/2020

12:19:41

1,141

0.712

07/01/2020

12:20:53

1,000

0.712

07/01/2020

12:20:53

1,642

0.712

07/01/2020

12:27:10

1,500

0.713

07/01/2020

12:31:22

1,500

0.709

07/01/2020

12:36:21

1,500

0.702

07/01/2020

12:46:26

1,500

0.704

07/01/2020

12:59:00

1,500

0.703

07/01/2020

13:04:58

1,500

0.699

07/01/2020

13:07:20

6,400

0.698

07/01/2020

13:07:20

161

0.698

07/01/2020

13:07:20

2,093

0.698

07/01/2020

13:07:20

1,346

0.698

07/01/2020

13:18:26

116

0.702

07/01/2020

13:18:26

1,384

0.702

07/01/2020

13:28:08

1,500

0.702

07/01/2020

13:37:22

1,500

0.701

07/01/2020

13:46:09

1,500

0.700

07/01/2020

13:54:34

71

0.700

07/01/2020

13:54:57

1,500

0.702

07/01/2020

14:02:59

106

0.704

07/01/2020

14:03:32

1,262

0.706

07/01/2020

14:03:32

238

0.706

07/01/2020

14:11:14

1,500

0.706

07/01/2020

14:18:37

200

0.706

07/01/2020

14:18:37

43

0.706

07/01/2020

14:19:47

1,500

0.706

07/01/2020

14:26:51

535

0.708

07/01/2020

14:26:51

965

0.708

07/01/2020

14:33:40

24

0.709

07/01/2020

14:33:40

530

0.709

14:33:40

946

0.709

07/01/2020

14:40:15

1,207

0.709

07/01/2020

14:45:23

1,500

0.710

07/01/2020

14:51:34

17

0.713

07/01/2020

14:51:39

23

0.714

07/01/2020

14:51:44

1,500

0.715

07/01/2020

14:57:44

1

0.715

07/01/2020

14:57:44

1,499

0.715

07/01/2020

15:03:32

1,500

0.716

07/01/2020

15:04:23

1,500

0.711

07/01/2020

15:14:39

1,500

0.711

07/01/2020

15:16:54

1,500

0.704

07/01/2020

15:25:08

1,500

0.707

07/01/2020

15:30:11

44

0.707

07/01/2020

15:30:19

1

0.707

07/01/2020

15:30:19

1,500

0.708

07/01/2020

15:35:13

1,500

0.708

07/01/2020

15:40:01

1,500

0.711

07/01/2020

15:44:39

1,500

0.709

07/01/2020

15:49:14

32

0.711

07/01/2020

15:49:14

1,468

0.711

07/01/2020

15:53:39

1,500

0.712

07/01/2020

15:58:00

1,500

0.712

07/01/2020

16:02:14

1,500

0.712

07/01/2020

16:06:23

1,500

0.711

07/01/2020

16:09:14

501

0.710

07/01/2020

16:09:14

999

0.710

07/01/2020

16:14:26

1,500

0.711

07/01/2020

16:18:20

1,500

0.712

07/01/2020

16:22:09

1,500

0.712

07/01/2020

16:25:53

1,500

0.712

07/01/2020

16:31:03

1,500

0.712

07/01/2020

16:35:35

1,500

0.712

07/01/2020

16:40:07

1,500

0.712

07/01/2020

16:41:59

5,000

0.711

07/01/2020

16:44:40

1,500

0.711

07/01/2020

16:49:13

1,500

0.711

07/01/2020

16:53:45

1,000

0.711

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:38:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 682 M 773 M 773 M
Net income 2020 19,7 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net cash 2020 1,65 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 274 M 308 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 753
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reno De Medici S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,92 €
Last Close Price 0,73 €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Hogg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.-11.18%308
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-23.24%13 894
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-11.02%9 361
MONDI PLC-16.16%8 979
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.36.53%7 858
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-17.51%7 529
