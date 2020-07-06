Reno De Medici S p A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
07/06/2020 | 09:39am EDT
Press Release
Reno De Medici S.p.A.: update on the execution of the buyback program
PURCHASES IN THE PERIOD FROM JUNE 29 - JULY 3, 2020
Milan, July 6, 2020 - Reno De Medici S.p.A. announces that, during the period from June 29 - July 3, 2020 has purchased 667,858 of its own ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market), equal to 0.18% of the share capital, at an average price per share of €0.7075 for an aggregate amount of €472,497.10.
The purchases were made according to the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020 and in execution of the buy-back program already announced to the public on June 24, 2020.
Below the overall summary is reported, on a daily basis, of the purchases made in the period above indicated, on the basis of the information provided by the appointed Intermediary:
Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price (€)
Consideration (€)
06/29/2020
06/30/2020
07/01/2020
07/02/2020
07/03/2020
64,000
152,600
164,567
146,691
140,000
0.6683
0.6874
0.7107
0.7217
0.7286
42,771.20
104,897.24
116,957.77
105,866.89
102,004.00
TOTAL
667,858
0.7075
472,497.10
Due to the purchases made and considering that Reno De Medici S.p.A. has no shares in the portfolio, the Company currently holds 667,858 of its own ordinary shares, equal to 0.18% of the share capital.
Below the details of the operations are indicated, on a daily basis:
Date
Time
Number of shares purchased
Price (€)
06/29/2020
09:15:15
3,000
0.666
06/29/2020
09:55:19
4,000
0.671
06/29/2020
09:55:19
2,898
0.671
06/29/2020
09:55:19
102
0.671
06/29/2020
09:55:39
430
0.671
06/29/2020
09:57:26
3,570
0.671
06/29/2020
09:58:44
4,000
0.670
1
06/29/2020
10:10:55
1,000
0.669
06/29/2020
10:15:51
1,000
0.668
06/29/2020
15:34:48
1,000
0.670
06/29/2020
15:48:04
1,000
0.670
06/29/2020
16:18:17
38
0.673
06/29/2020
16:57:59
1,962
0.677
06/29/2020
16:59:55
795
0.667
06/29/2020
17:29:26
4,000
0.667
06/29/2020
17:29:46
15,000
0.667
06/29/2020
17:29:46
205
0.667
06/29/2020
17:29:46
20,000
0.667
06/30/2020
09:11:12
1,500
0.662
06/30/2020
09:12:12
3,500
0.658
06/30/2020
09:12:27
1,495
0.658
06/30/2020
09:21:13
5
0.664
06/30/2020
09:21:13
3,132
0.664
06/30/2020
09:21:13
868
0.664
06/30/2020
09:23:24
2,000
0.664
06/30/2020
09:24:06
42
0.664
06/30/2020
09:24:06
7
0.664
06/30/2020
09:51:00
451
0.664
06/30/2020
09:59:17
5,000
0.664
06/30/2020
09:59:32
2,000
0.664
06/30/2020
10:07:00
1,000
0.662
06/30/2020
10:54:25
1,500
0.661
06/30/2020
12:32:02
4,000
0.672
06/30/2020
12:32:02
1,700
0.672
06/30/2020
12:32:02
2,300
0.672
06/30/2020
12:32:27
4,000
0.676
06/30/2020
12:34:33
1,000
0.676
06/30/2020
12:37:50
1,667
0.678
06/30/2020
12:37:53
1,111
0.678
06/30/2020
12:37:53
2,222
0.678
06/30/2020
12:52:09
638
0.682
06/30/2020
12:52:09
3,009
0.682
06/30/2020
12:52:09
21
0.682
06/30/2020
12:54:23
4,000
0.686
06/30/2020
12:57:41
2,000
0.686
06/30/2020
12:57:41
4,000
0.686
06/30/2020
13:03:47
5,506
0.689
06/30/2020
13:03:47
1,360
0.689
06/30/2020
13:03:47
3,134
0.689
06/30/2020
13:26:27
12
0.689
06/30/2020
13:57:28
4,000
0.693
06/30/2020
13:57:28
13
0.693
06/30/2020
13:57:28
9,324
0.693
06/30/2020
13:57:28
5,000
0.693
06/30/2020
13:57:28
1,663
0.693
06/30/2020
14:02:53
4,988
0.689
06/30/2020
14:14:22
600
0.690
06/30/2020
14:22:03
3,277
0.693
06/30/2020
14:22:27
1,723
0.693
06/30/2020
14:22:40
4,000
0.693
06/30/2020
14:22:40
1,000
0.693
06/30/2020
14:28:33
4,000
0.692
06/30/2020
14:28:33
2,000
0.692
06/30/2020
14:35:34
4,000
0.690
06/30/2020
15:08:19
400
0.690
06/30/2020
15:08:19
5,000
0.688
06/30/2020
15:33:15
5,000
0.700
06/30/2020
15:35:07
5,000
0.700
06/30/2020
15:39:46
1,500
0.700
06/30/2020
15:40:06
5,500
0.700
06/30/2020
15:40:10
2,850
0.700
06/30/2020
15:45:57
7,432
0.701
06/30/2020
15:47:18
214
0.701
06/30/2020
15:47:52
150
0.710
06/30/2020
15:48:06
9,786
0.711
07/01/2020
09:19:04
2,000
0.711
07/01/2020
09:19:04
1,500
0.710
07/01/2020
09:19:04
1,500
0.710
07/01/2020
09:20:20
470
0.708
07/01/2020
09:20:20
1,500
0.709
07/01/2020
09:41:20
1,500
0.716
07/01/2020
09:42:51
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
09:42:51
1,500
0.716
07/01/2020
09:42:52
1,500
0.716
07/01/2020
10:11:07
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
10:11:07
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
10:11:07
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
10:11:07
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
10:11:07
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
10:18:15
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
10:18:15
485
0.715
07/01/2020
10:38:31
1,500
0.716
07/01/2020
10:38:31
1,500
0.716
07/01/2020
10:38:31
200
0.716
07/01/2020
10:49:25
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
11:01:03
1,500
0.714
07/01/2020
11:01:04
1,500
0.714
07/01/2020
11:01:04
1,500
0.714
07/01/2020
11:01:04
1,500
0.714
07/01/2020
11:01:04
1,500
0.714
07/01/2020
11:01:04
212
0.714
07/01/2020
11:07:07
1,500
0.716
07/01/2020
11:07:07
908
0.716
07/01/2020
12:01:20
1,500
0.717
07/01/2020
12:01:20
1,500
0.714
07/01/2020
12:01:20
103
0.714
07/01/2020
12:01:20
44
0.714
07/01/2020
12:01:20
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
12:01:21
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
12:01:21
1,000
0.715
07/01/2020
12:01:21
500
0.715
07/01/2020
12:01:21
1,103
0.715
07/01/2020
12:01:21
1,500
0.716
07/01/2020
12:01:21
103
0.716
07/01/2020
12:01:21
1,500
0.717
07/01/2020
12:01:21
732
0.714
07/01/2020
12:01:21
1,500
0.714
07/01/2020
12:01:21
1,500
0.714
07/01/2020
12:01:21
1,500
0.714
07/01/2020
12:01:21
917
0.714
07/01/2020
12:01:21
732
0.717
07/01/2020
12:01:21
1,500
0.717
07/01/2020
12:08:13
1,500
0.717
07/01/2020
12:14:42
1,500
0.716
07/01/2020
12:18:51
4,800
0.715
07/01/2020
12:18:51
200
0.715
07/01/2020
12:19:41
1,217
0.712
07/01/2020
12:19:41
1,141
0.712
07/01/2020
12:20:53
1,000
0.712
07/01/2020
12:20:53
1,642
0.712
07/01/2020
12:27:10
1,500
0.713
07/01/2020
12:31:22
1,500
0.709
07/01/2020
12:36:21
1,500
0.702
07/01/2020
12:46:26
1,500
0.704
07/01/2020
12:59:00
1,500
0.703
07/01/2020
13:04:58
1,500
0.699
07/01/2020
13:07:20
6,400
0.698
07/01/2020
13:07:20
161
0.698
07/01/2020
13:07:20
2,093
0.698
07/01/2020
13:07:20
1,346
0.698
07/01/2020
13:18:26
116
0.702
07/01/2020
13:18:26
1,384
0.702
07/01/2020
13:28:08
1,500
0.702
07/01/2020
13:37:22
1,500
0.701
07/01/2020
13:46:09
1,500
0.700
07/01/2020
13:54:34
71
0.700
07/01/2020
13:54:57
1,500
0.702
07/01/2020
14:02:59
106
0.704
07/01/2020
14:03:32
1,262
0.706
07/01/2020
14:03:32
238
0.706
07/01/2020
14:11:14
1,500
0.706
07/01/2020
14:18:37
200
0.706
07/01/2020
14:18:37
43
0.706
07/01/2020
14:19:47
1,500
0.706
07/01/2020
14:26:51
535
0.708
07/01/2020
14:26:51
965
0.708
07/01/2020
14:33:40
24
0.709
07/01/2020
14:33:40
530
0.709
14:33:40
946
0.709
07/01/2020
14:40:15
1,207
0.709
07/01/2020
14:45:23
1,500
0.710
07/01/2020
14:51:34
17
0.713
07/01/2020
14:51:39
23
0.714
07/01/2020
14:51:44
1,500
0.715
07/01/2020
14:57:44
1
0.715
07/01/2020
14:57:44
1,499
0.715
07/01/2020
15:03:32
1,500
0.716
07/01/2020
15:04:23
1,500
0.711
07/01/2020
15:14:39
1,500
0.711
07/01/2020
15:16:54
1,500
0.704
07/01/2020
15:25:08
1,500
0.707
07/01/2020
15:30:11
44
0.707
07/01/2020
15:30:19
1
0.707
07/01/2020
15:30:19
1,500
0.708
07/01/2020
15:35:13
1,500
0.708
07/01/2020
15:40:01
1,500
0.711
07/01/2020
15:44:39
1,500
0.709
07/01/2020
15:49:14
32
0.711
07/01/2020
15:49:14
1,468
0.711
07/01/2020
15:53:39
1,500
0.712
07/01/2020
15:58:00
1,500
0.712
07/01/2020
16:02:14
1,500
0.712
07/01/2020
16:06:23
1,500
0.711
07/01/2020
16:09:14
501
0.710
07/01/2020
16:09:14
999
0.710
07/01/2020
16:14:26
1,500
0.711
07/01/2020
16:18:20
1,500
0.712
07/01/2020
16:22:09
1,500
0.712
07/01/2020
16:25:53
1,500
0.712
07/01/2020
16:31:03
1,500
0.712
07/01/2020
16:35:35
1,500
0.712
07/01/2020
16:40:07
1,500
0.712
07/01/2020
16:41:59
5,000
0.711
07/01/2020
16:44:40
1,500
0.711
07/01/2020
16:49:13
1,500
0.711
07/01/2020
16:53:45
1,000
0.711
Disclaimer
Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:38:02 UTC
Latest news on RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Sales 2020
682 M
773 M
773 M
Net income 2020
19,7 M
22,3 M
22,3 M
Net cash 2020
1,65 M
1,87 M
1,87 M
P/E ratio 2020
13,8x
Yield 2020
1,23%
Capitalization
274 M
308 M
311 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
0,40x
Nbr of Employees
1 753
Free-Float
41,7%
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
0,92 €
Last Close Price
0,73 €
Spread / Highest target
36,8%
Spread / Average Target
25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
13,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.