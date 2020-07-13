Log in
Reno De Medici S p A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program

07/13/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Press Release

Reno De Medici S.p.A.: update on the execution of the buyback program

PURCHASES IN THE PERIOD FROM JULY 6 - JULY 10, 2020

Milan, July 13, 2020 - Reno De Medici S.p.A. announces that, during the period from July 6 - July 10, 2020 has purchased 615,268 of its own ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market), equal to 0.16% of the share capital, at an average price per share of €0.7383 for an aggregate amount of €454,271.84.

The purchases were made according to the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020 and in execution of the buy-back program already announced to the public on June 24, 2020.

Below the overall summary is reported, on a daily basis, of the purchases made in the period above indicated, on the basis of the information provided by the appointed Intermediary:

Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price (€)

Consideration (€)

07/06/2020

07/07/2020

07/08/2020

07/09/2020

07/10/2020

151,762

108,484

137,645

155,505

61,872

0.7421

0.7371

0.7289

0.7428

0.7410

112,622.58

79,963.56

100,329.44

115,509.11

45,847.15

TOTAL

615,268

0.7383

454,271.84

Due to the purchases made and considering the shares already in the portfolio, Reno De Medici S.p.A. currently holds 1,283,126 of its own ordinary shares, equal to 0.34% of the share capital.

Below the details of the operations are indicated, on a daily basis:

Date

Time

Number of shares purchased

Price (€)

07/06/2020

09:07:13

1,000

0.736

07/06/2020

09:18:05

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

09:18:06

1,000

0.739

07/06/2020

09:18:06

947

0.739

07/06/2020

09:21:03

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

09:21:48

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

09:24:53

1,000

0.746

1

07/06/2020

09:28:02

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

09:31:14

1,000

0.742

07/06/2020

09:34:29

1,000

0.739

07/06/2020

09:37:48

1,000

0.739

07/06/2020

09:41:09

1,000

0.739

07/06/2020

09:44:35

1,000

0.739

07/06/2020

09:48:04

1,000

0.739

07/06/2020

09:51:38

1,000

0.741

07/06/2020

09:55:15

1,000

0.741

07/06/2020

09:56:50

1,000

0.737

07/06/2020

10:02:43

1,000

0.741

07/06/2020

10:06:31

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

10:10:29

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

10:14:29

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

10:18:35

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

10:22:46

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

10:27:02

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

10:31:25

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

10:35:54

287

0.747

07/06/2020

10:37:12

400

0.748

07/06/2020

10:37:12

600

0.748

07/06/2020

10:41:50

1,000

0.748

07/06/2020

10:42:41

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

10:51:24

1,000

0.748

07/06/2020

10:56:23

1,000

0.748

07/06/2020

11:01:30

1,000

0.748

07/06/2020

11:03:42

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

11:12:02

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

11:17:45

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

11:23:28

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

11:29:23

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

11:34:45

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

11:34:49

1,000

0.743

07/06/2020

11:42:18

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

11:48:04

1,000

0.743

07/06/2020

12:02:05

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

12:09:21

1,000

0.746

07/07/2020

12:14:38

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

12:24:48

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

12:33:01

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

12:35:46

1,000

0.741

07/06/2020

12:38:27

5,000

0.740

07/06/2020

12:38:27

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

12:44:35

15,000

0.740

07/06/2020

12:49:55

1,964

0.740

07/06/2020

12:49:55

3,036

0.740

07/06/2020

13:00:03

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

13:10:16

1,000

0.745

07/06/2020

13:20:26

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

13:29:51

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

13:38:50

1,000

0.745

07/06/2020

13:47:24

1,000

0.745

07/06/2020

13:54:59

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

14:03:28

399

0.745

07/06/2020

14:06:31

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

14:13:57

400

0.746

07/06/2020

14:13:57

600

0.746

07/06/2020

14:21:06

900

0.746

07/06/2020

14:21:06

100

0.746

07/06/2020

14:25:03

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

14:25:03

1,000

0.743

07/06/2020

14:41:04

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

14:43:37

1,000

0.743

07/06/2020

14:45:25

1,000

0.742

07/06/2020

14:45:25

1,000

0.741

07/06/2020

14:50:12

1,106

0.741

07/06/2020

14:57:10

1,000

0.745

07/06/2020

15:10:17

649

0.747

07/06/2020

15:10:17

351

0.747

07/06/2020

15:15:38

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

15:20:50

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

15:25:52

289

0.747

07/06/2020

15:25:52

711

0.747

07/06/2020

15:30:48

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

15:31:55

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

15:40:17

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

15:44:51

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

15:49:19

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

15:53:40

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

15:57:56

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

16:02:06

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

16:06:11

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

16:06:57

1,000

0.746

07/06/2020

16:14:05

1,000

0.747

07/06/2020

16:16:14

918

0.745

07/06/2020

16:16:14

82

0.745

07/06/2020

16:16:24

2,000

0.744

07/06/2020

16:16:24

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

16:19:03

1,000

0.744

07/06/2020

16:23:41

1,000

0.743

07/06/2020

16:28:25

1,000

0.742

07/06/2020

16:36:09

1,000

0.743

07/06/2020

16:39:46

1,000

0.743

07/06/2020

16:43:23

1,000

0.743

07/06/2020

16:46:15

1,000

0.742

07/06/2020

16:46:15

5,000

0.740

07/06/2020

16:50:37

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

16:54:14

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

16:54:14

1,000

0.737

07/06/2020

16:54:19

1,000

0.734

07/06/2020

16:54:19

746

0.732

07/06/2020

16:54:19

254

0.732

07/06/2020

17:08:43

1,000

0.738

07/06/2020

17:12:19

1,000

0.739

07/06/2020

17:15:49

41

0.739

07/06/2020

17:15:49

250

0.740

07/06/2020

17:15:50

2,709

0.740

07/06/2020

17:16:03

4,000

0.739

07/06/2020

17:16:03

1,000

0.739

07/06/2020

17:16:35

4,000

0.739

07/06/2020

17:16:35

1,000

0.740

07/06/2020

17:21:31

4,000

0.740

07/06/2020

17:21:31

3,000

0.738

07/06/2020

17:27:57

3,023

0.738

07/07/2020

09:07:39

2,500

0.737

07/07/2020

09:11:35

2,500

0.735

07/07/2020

09:22:39

2,500

0.733

07/07/2020

09:30:37

1,386

0.733

07/07/2020

09:35:12

2,500

0.735

07/07/2020

09:43:43

1,090

0.737

07/07/2020

09:43:43

1,410

0.737

07/07/2020

09:52:39

777

0.737

07/07/2020

09:53:31

2,500

0.732

07/07/2020

10:05:02

1,371

0.733

07/07/2020

10:10:28

2,500

0.736

07/07/2020

10:11:09

294

0.736

07/07/2020

10:11:09

2,000

0.736

07/07/2020

10:11:09

206

0.736

07/07/2020

10:29:25

2,500

0.735

07/07/2020

10:30:35

2,500

0.733

07/07/2020

10:40:18

2,500

0.735

07/07/2020

11:08:49

2,500

0.738

07/07/2020

11:22:59

2,500

0.737

07/07/2020

11:38:19

354

0.738

07/07/2020

11:38:19

56

0.738

07/07/2020

11:40:57

2,137

0.739

07/07/2020

11:40:57

363

0.739

07/07/2020

11:57:52

321

0.740

07/07/2020

11:57:52

1,891

0.740

07/07/2020

11:57:52

288

0.740

07/07/2020

12:07:47

2,027

0.737

07/07/2020

12:07:47

473

0.737

07/07/2020

12:28:29

2,500

0.737

07/07/2020

13:04:21

1,000

0.740

07/07/2020

13:37:11

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

13:37:11

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

13:56:19

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

14:01:19

1,160

0.736

07/07/2020

14:01:19

1,340

0.736

07/07/2020

14:28:12

1,503

0.735

07/07/2020

14:28:12

2,497

0.735

07/07/2020

14:33:03

826

0.736

07/07/2020

14:33:03

1

0.736

07/07/2020

14:38:30

599

0.737

07/07/2020

14:42:21

2,500

0.738

07/07/2020

14:57:37

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

15:11:45

53

0.740

07/07/2020

15:11:45

83

0.740

07/07/2020

15:12:30

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

15:23:02

604

0.736

07/07/2020

15:23:02

952

0.736

07/07/2020

15:23:02

944

0.736

07/07/2020

15:37:52

2,258

0.737

07/07/2020

15:37:52

242

0.737

07/07/2020

15:43:47

2,500

0.735

07/07/2020

15:43:47

4,000

0.734

07/07/2020

15:51:27

2,500

0.736

07/07/2020

16:10:30

579

0.740

07/07/2020

16:12:48

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

16:23:23

2,500

0.739

07/07/2020

16:23:23

2,500

0.739

07/07/2020

16:40:46

324

0.740

07/07/2020

16:40:46

559

0.740

07/07/2020

16:45:13

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

16:53:12

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

17:02:21

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

17:13:21

2,500

0.739

07/07/2020

17:20:40

2,500

0.740

07/07/2020

17:25:34

1,459

0.735

07/07/2020

17:29:48

484

0.737

07/07/2020

17:29:49

573

0.740

07/08/2020

09:00:54

1,139

0.722

07/08/2020

09:01:02

2,000

0.717

07/08/2020

09:15:39

398

0.724

07/08/2020

09:16:51

2,000

0.728

07/08/2020

09:23:00

2,000

0.730

07/08/2020

09:29:22

2,000

0.730

07/08/2020

09:35:57

2,000

0.736

07/08/2020

09:39:57

2,000

0.733

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 13:15:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 682 M 772 M 772 M
Net income 2020 19,7 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net cash 2020 1,65 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 280 M 316 M 317 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 753
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reno De Medici S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,92 €
Last Close Price 0,75 €
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Hogg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.-9.48%316
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-24.99%13 576
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-11.70%9 289
MONDI PLC-18.56%8 846
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.46.73%8 525
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-19.61%7 383
