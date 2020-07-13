Reno De Medici S p A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
Reno De Medici S.p.A.: update on the execution of the buyback program
PURCHASES IN THE PERIOD FROM JULY 6 - JULY 10, 2020
Milan, July 13, 2020 - Reno De Medici S.p.A. announces that, during the period from July 6 - July 10, 2020 has purchased 615,268 of its own ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market), equal to 0.16% of the share capital, at an average price per share of €0.7383 for an aggregate amount of €454,271.84.
The purchases were made according to the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020 and in execution of the buy-back program already announced to the public on June 24, 2020.
Below the overall summary is reported, on a daily basis, of the purchases made in the period above indicated, on the basis of the information provided by the appointed Intermediary:
Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price (€)
Consideration (€)
07/06/2020
07/07/2020
07/08/2020
07/09/2020
07/10/2020
151,762
108,484
137,645
155,505
61,872
0.7421
0.7371
0.7289
0.7428
0.7410
112,622.58
79,963.56
100,329.44
115,509.11
45,847.15
TOTAL
615,268
0.7383
454,271.84
Due to the purchases made and considering the shares already in the portfolio, Reno De Medici S.p.A. currently holds 1,283,126 of its own ordinary shares, equal to 0.34% of the share capital.
Disclaimer
Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 13:15:02 UTC
