Reno De Medici S p A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program

Reno De Medici S.p.A.: update on the execution of the buyback program

PURCHASES IN THE PERIOD FROM JULY 6 - JULY 10, 2020

Milan, July 13, 2020 - Reno De Medici S.p.A. announces that, during the period from July 6 - July 10, 2020 has purchased 615,268 of its own ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market), equal to 0.16% of the share capital, at an average price per share of €0.7383 for an aggregate amount of €454,271.84.

The purchases were made according to the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020 and in execution of the buy-back program already announced to the public on June 24, 2020.

Below the overall summary is reported, on a daily basis, of the purchases made in the period above indicated, on the basis of the information provided by the appointed Intermediary:

Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price (€) Consideration (€) 07/06/2020 07/07/2020 07/08/2020 07/09/2020 07/10/2020 151,762 108,484 137,645 155,505 61,872 0.7421 0.7371 0.7289 0.7428 0.7410 112,622.58 79,963.56 100,329.44 115,509.11 45,847.15 TOTAL 615,268 0.7383 454,271.84

Due to the purchases made and considering the shares already in the portfolio, Reno De Medici S.p.A. currently holds 1,283,126 of its own ordinary shares, equal to 0.34% of the share capital.

Below the details of the operations are indicated, on a daily basis:

Date Time Number of shares purchased Price (€)

Date Time Number of shares purchased Price (€)

07/06/2020 09:28:02 1,000 0.744 07/06/2020 09:31:14 1,000 0.742 07/06/2020 09:34:29 1,000 0.739 07/06/2020 09:37:48 1,000 0.739 07/06/2020 09:41:09 1,000 0.739 07/06/2020 09:44:35 1,000 0.739 07/06/2020 09:48:04 1,000 0.739 07/06/2020 09:51:38 1,000 0.741 07/06/2020 09:55:15 1,000 0.741 07/06/2020 09:56:50 1,000 0.737 07/06/2020 10:02:43 1,000 0.741 07/06/2020 10:06:31 1,000 0.740 07/06/2020 10:10:29 1,000 0.740 07/06/2020 10:14:29 1,000 0.740 07/06/2020 10:18:35 1,000 0.740 07/06/2020 10:22:46 1,000 0.746 07/06/2020 10:27:02 1,000 0.746 07/06/2020 10:31:25 1,000 0.747 07/06/2020 10:35:54 287 0.747 07/06/2020 10:37:12 400 0.748 07/06/2020 10:37:12 600 0.748 07/06/2020 10:41:50 1,000 0.748 07/06/2020 10:42:41 1,000 0.746 07/06/2020 10:51:24 1,000 0.748 07/06/2020 10:56:23 1,000 0.748 07/06/2020 11:01:30 1,000 0.748 07/06/2020 11:03:42 1,000 0.747 07/06/2020 11:12:02 1,000 0.746 07/06/2020 11:17:45 1,000 0.746 07/06/2020 11:23:28 1,000 0.747 07/06/2020 11:29:23 1,000 0.747 07/06/2020 11:34:45 1,000 0.746 07/06/2020 11:34:49 1,000 0.743 07/06/2020 11:42:18 1,000 0.744 07/06/2020 11:48:04 1,000 0.743 07/06/2020 12:02:05 1,000 0.746 07/06/2020 12:09:21 1,000 0.746 07/07/2020 12:14:38 1,000 0.744 07/06/2020 12:24:48 1,000 0.744 07/06/2020 12:33:01 1,000 0.744 07/06/2020 12:35:46 1,000 0.741 07/06/2020 12:38:27 5,000 0.740 07/06/2020 12:38:27 1,000 0.740 07/06/2020 12:44:35 15,000 0.740 07/06/2020 12:49:55 1,964 0.740 07/06/2020 12:49:55 3,036 0.740 07/06/2020 13:00:03 1,000 0.744