Reno De Medici S p A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
0
07/22/2020 | 06:16am EDT
Press Release
Reno De Medici S.p.A.: update on the execution of the buyback program
PURCHASES OF JULY 20, 2020
Milan, July 22, 2020 - Reno De Medici S.p.A. announces that on July 20, 2020 has purchased 118,246 of its own ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market), equal to 0.03% of the share capital, at an average price per share of €0.8076 for an aggregate amount of €95,495.
The purchases were made according to the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020 and in execution of the buy-back program already announced to the public on June 24, 2020.
Below are reported, on a daily basis, the purchases made in the period above indicated, on the basis of the information provided by the appointed Intermediary:
Date
Number of ordinary
Average price (€)
Consideration (€)
shares purchased
07/20/2020
118,246
0.8076
95.495
TOTAL
118,246
0.8076
95.495
Due to the purchases made and considering the shares already in the portfolio, Reno De Medici S.p.A. currently holds 2,070,000 of its own ordinary shares, equal to 0.55% of the share capital.
Below the details of the operations are indicated, on a daily basis:
Date
Time
Number of shares
Price (€)
purchased
07/20/2020
09:06:56
2.000
0,789
07/20/2020
09:13:25
1.750
0,796
07/20/2020
09:31:55
78
0,796
07/20/2020
09:31:55
2.000
0,798
07/20/2020
09:44:32
2.000
0,800
07/20/2020
09:44:36
2.000
0,800
07/20/2020
09:45:05
2.000
0,800
1
07/20/2020
09:49:01
2,000
0.800
07/20/2020
09:57:10
2,000
0.805
07/20/2020
10:05:41
2,000
0.804
07/20/2020
10:14:36
505
0.806
07/20/2020
10:14:36
1,195
0.806
07/20/2020
10:14:36
300
0.806
07/20/2020
10:23:56
2,000
0.805
07/20/2020
10:33:47
2,000
0.806
07/20/2020
10:44:09
700
0.806
07/20/2020
10:44:09
374
0.806
07/20/2020
10:44:09
45
0.806
07/20/2020
10:50:13
170
0.807
07/20/2020
10:50:13
1,830
0.807
07/20/2020
10:52:51
2,000
0.809
07/20/2020
11:13:12
2,000
0.808
07/20/2020
11:19:50
2,000
0.805
07/20/2020
11:23:01
2,000
0.801
07/20/2020
11:28:33
2,000
0.800
07/20/2020
11:47:16
4,000
0.802
07/20/2020
11:47:16
1,000
0.802
07/20/2020
12:11:23
415
0.802
07/20/2020
12:11:23
49
0.802
07/20/2020
12:15:20
2,000
0.804
07/20/2020
12:33:24
2,000
0.804
07/20/2020
12:53:24
429
0.804
07/20/2020
12:57:57
2,000
0.805
07/20/2020
13:17:35
4,000
0.806
07/20/2020
13:17:35
1,181
0.806
07/20/2020
13:17:35
750
0.806
07/20/2020
13:17:35
278
0.806
07/20/2020
13:17:35
4,791
0.806
07/20/2020
13:20:46
42
0.806
07/20/2020
13:21:13
2,000
0.808
07/20/2020
13:41:44
2,000
0.808
07/20/2020
14:00:15
46
0.806
07/20/2020
14:00:15
1,954
0.806
07/20/2020
14:17:08
2,000
0.806
07/20/2020
14:32:37
1,098
0.807
07/20/2020
14:32:37
60
0.807
07/20/2020
14:41:02
2,000
0.809
07/20/2020
14:54:46
2,000
0.809
07/20/2020
15:07:33
2,000
0.810
07/20/2020
15:19:33
2,000
0.812
07/20/2020
15:30:50
2,000
0.812
07/20/2020
15:41:23
1,976
0.810
07/20/2020
15:41:27
7,024
0.810
07/20/2020
15:41:28
2,000
0.811
2
07/20/2020
15:43:16
2,000
0.807
07/20/2020
16:01:07
2,000
0.810
07/20/2020
16:10:14
352
0.809
07/20/2020
16:10:14
1,648
0.809
07/20/2020
16:18:55
1,700
0.811
07/20/2020
16:18:55
300
0.811
07/20/2020
16:27:14
286
0.811
07/20/2020
16:27:14
1,714
0.811
07/20/2020
16:35:20
2,000
0.819
07/20/2020
16:43:29
2,000
0.819
07/20/2020
16:49:55
58
0.814
07/20/2020
16:51:51
2,000
0.818
07/20/2020
16:59:04
2,000
0.815
07/20/2020
17:08:09
2,000
0.818
07/20/2020
17:10:24
8,148
0.819
3
***
This document is an English translation from Italian. The Italian original shall prevail in case of difference in interpretation and/or factual errors.
For further information
Reno De Medici
Media Relations
Investor Relations Officer
Barabino&Partners
Chiara Borgini
Stefania Bassi, Francesco Faenza
Tel: +39 02 89966204
Tel: +39 02 72023535
E-mail:investor.relations@rdmgroup.com
E-mail: s.bassi@barabino.it; f.faenza@barabino.it
IR Advisor
Blue Arrow
Maria Grazia Mantini
Tel: +41 91 2291710
E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch
Reno De Medici S.p.A. / Registered Office: Viale Isonzo 25 / 20135 Milan, Italy
Tel.: +39 02 89966 111 - Fax: +39 02 89966 200 / Certified e-mail:renodemedici@pec.rdmgroup.com/ www.rdmgroup.comShare Capital € 140,000,000.00 fully paid-up / Economic Administrative Index no. MI-153186 / Tax Code, VAT number and number of Registration at the Companies' Register of Milan 00883670150
Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 10:15:04 UTC