Reno De Medici S p A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program

Press Release

Reno De Medici S.p.A.: update on the execution of the buyback program

PURCHASES OF JULY 20, 2020

Milan, July 22, 2020 - Reno De Medici S.p.A. announces that on July 20, 2020 has purchased 118,246 of its own ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market), equal to 0.03% of the share capital, at an average price per share of €0.8076 for an aggregate amount of €95,495.

The purchases were made according to the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020 and in execution of the buy-back program already announced to the public on June 24, 2020.

Below are reported, on a daily basis, the purchases made in the period above indicated, on the basis of the information provided by the appointed Intermediary:

Date Number of ordinary Average price (€) Consideration (€) shares purchased 07/20/2020 118,246 0.8076 95.495 TOTAL 118,246 0.8076 95.495

Due to the purchases made and considering the shares already in the portfolio, Reno De Medici S.p.A. currently holds 2,070,000 of its own ordinary shares, equal to 0.55% of the share capital.

Below the details of the operations are indicated, on a daily basis:

Date Time Number of shares Price (€) purchased 07/20/2020 09:06:56 2.000 0,789 07/20/2020 09:13:25 1.750 0,796 07/20/2020 09:31:55 78 0,796 07/20/2020 09:31:55 2.000 0,798 07/20/2020 09:44:32 2.000 0,800 07/20/2020 09:44:36 2.000 0,800 07/20/2020 09:45:05 2.000 0,800

1