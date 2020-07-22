Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reno De Medici S.p.A.    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reno De Medici S p A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 06:16am EDT

Press Release

Reno De Medici S.p.A.: update on the execution of the buyback program

PURCHASES OF JULY 20, 2020

Milan, July 22, 2020 - Reno De Medici S.p.A. announces that on July 20, 2020 has purchased 118,246 of its own ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (Italian Equities Market), equal to 0.03% of the share capital, at an average price per share of €0.8076 for an aggregate amount of €95,495.

The purchases were made according to the authorization resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2020 and in execution of the buy-back program already announced to the public on June 24, 2020.

Below are reported, on a daily basis, the purchases made in the period above indicated, on the basis of the information provided by the appointed Intermediary:

Date

Number of ordinary

Average price (€)

Consideration (€)

shares purchased

07/20/2020

118,246

0.8076

95.495

TOTAL

118,246

0.8076

95.495

Due to the purchases made and considering the shares already in the portfolio, Reno De Medici S.p.A. currently holds 2,070,000 of its own ordinary shares, equal to 0.55% of the share capital.

Below the details of the operations are indicated, on a daily basis:

Date

Time

Number of shares

Price (€)

purchased

07/20/2020

09:06:56

2.000

0,789

07/20/2020

09:13:25

1.750

0,796

07/20/2020

09:31:55

78

0,796

07/20/2020

09:31:55

2.000

0,798

07/20/2020

09:44:32

2.000

0,800

07/20/2020

09:44:36

2.000

0,800

07/20/2020

09:45:05

2.000

0,800

1

07/20/2020

09:49:01

2,000

0.800

07/20/2020

09:57:10

2,000

0.805

07/20/2020

10:05:41

2,000

0.804

07/20/2020

10:14:36

505

0.806

07/20/2020

10:14:36

1,195

0.806

07/20/2020

10:14:36

300

0.806

07/20/2020

10:23:56

2,000

0.805

07/20/2020

10:33:47

2,000

0.806

07/20/2020

10:44:09

700

0.806

07/20/2020

10:44:09

374

0.806

07/20/2020

10:44:09

45

0.806

07/20/2020

10:50:13

170

0.807

07/20/2020

10:50:13

1,830

0.807

07/20/2020

10:52:51

2,000

0.809

07/20/2020

11:13:12

2,000

0.808

07/20/2020

11:19:50

2,000

0.805

07/20/2020

11:23:01

2,000

0.801

07/20/2020

11:28:33

2,000

0.800

07/20/2020

11:47:16

4,000

0.802

07/20/2020

11:47:16

1,000

0.802

07/20/2020

12:11:23

415

0.802

07/20/2020

12:11:23

49

0.802

07/20/2020

12:15:20

2,000

0.804

07/20/2020

12:33:24

2,000

0.804

07/20/2020

12:53:24

429

0.804

07/20/2020

12:57:57

2,000

0.805

07/20/2020

13:17:35

4,000

0.806

07/20/2020

13:17:35

1,181

0.806

07/20/2020

13:17:35

750

0.806

07/20/2020

13:17:35

278

0.806

07/20/2020

13:17:35

4,791

0.806

07/20/2020

13:20:46

42

0.806

07/20/2020

13:21:13

2,000

0.808

07/20/2020

13:41:44

2,000

0.808

07/20/2020

14:00:15

46

0.806

07/20/2020

14:00:15

1,954

0.806

07/20/2020

14:17:08

2,000

0.806

07/20/2020

14:32:37

1,098

0.807

07/20/2020

14:32:37

60

0.807

07/20/2020

14:41:02

2,000

0.809

07/20/2020

14:54:46

2,000

0.809

07/20/2020

15:07:33

2,000

0.810

07/20/2020

15:19:33

2,000

0.812

07/20/2020

15:30:50

2,000

0.812

07/20/2020

15:41:23

1,976

0.810

07/20/2020

15:41:27

7,024

0.810

07/20/2020

15:41:28

2,000

0.811

2

07/20/2020

15:43:16

2,000

0.807

07/20/2020

16:01:07

2,000

0.810

07/20/2020

16:10:14

352

0.809

07/20/2020

16:10:14

1,648

0.809

07/20/2020

16:18:55

1,700

0.811

07/20/2020

16:18:55

300

0.811

07/20/2020

16:27:14

286

0.811

07/20/2020

16:27:14

1,714

0.811

07/20/2020

16:35:20

2,000

0.819

07/20/2020

16:43:29

2,000

0.819

07/20/2020

16:49:55

58

0.814

07/20/2020

16:51:51

2,000

0.818

07/20/2020

16:59:04

2,000

0.815

07/20/2020

17:08:09

2,000

0.818

07/20/2020

17:10:24

8,148

0.819

3

***

This document is an English translation from Italian. The Italian original shall prevail in case of difference in interpretation and/or factual errors.

For further information

Reno De Medici

Media Relations

Investor Relations Officer

Barabino&Partners

Chiara Borgini

Stefania Bassi, Francesco Faenza

Tel: +39 02 89966204

Tel: +39 02 72023535

E-mail:investor.relations@rdmgroup.com

E-mail: s.bassi@barabino.it; f.faenza@barabino.it

IR Advisor

Blue Arrow

Maria Grazia Mantini

Tel: +41 91 2291710

E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch

Reno De Medici S.p.A. / Registered Office: Viale Isonzo 25 / 20135 Milan, Italy

Tel.: +39 02 89966 111 - Fax: +39 02 89966 200 / Certified e-mail:renodemedici@pec.rdmgroup.com/ www.rdmgroup.comShare Capital € 140,000,000.00 fully paid-up / Economic Administrative Index no. MI-153186 / Tax Code, VAT number and number of Registration at the Companies' Register of Milan 00883670150

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 10:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
06:16aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
PU
07/20RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
PU
07/13RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
PU
07/06RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Update on the execution of the Buy-Back Program
PU
06/23RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Paris European Midcap Event
PU
05/26RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Virtual STAR Conference
PU
05/11RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Q1 2020 Results Investor call
PU
04/29RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Interim Report
PU
04/29RENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Report at Mar..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 682 M 785 M 785 M
Net income 2020 19,7 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
Net cash 2020 1,65 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 293 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 753
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reno De Medici S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,92 €
Last Close Price 0,78 €
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Hogg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.-5.22%337
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-21.06%14 389
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-7.38%9 780
MONDI PLC-15.15%9 285
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.50.87%8 790
WESTROCK COMPANY-30.74%7 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group