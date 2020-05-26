Reno De Medici S p A : Virtual STAR Conference

RDM leverages on clear strengths to deliver its strategy:
PORTFOLIO
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
Cartonboard portfolio based
One-Company approach
on recycled, virgin fibres and
unlocking potential and
specialties, meeting the full
allowing for best-in-class
range of customer needs
performance
ASSETS BASE
PanEuropean asset
base and sales network
CLIENTS
Strong position in European markets.
No.1 producer of Recycled grades in Italy, France, Spain; second in Europe. Making RDM the partner of choice for key brands and multinational corporations
STRONG CASH GENERATION
Presence in the packaging business,
sector in which healthy organic growth generates high return on investments
3
A PANEUROPEAN ASSET BASE
Total production capacity 1.26 M tons/y
Four assets with capacity over 200 k tons/y
BLE -WLC (GD/GT) 110k tons
ARN - WLC (Liner) 220k tons
OVA - WLC (Specialties) 95k tons
LRO - FBB (GC)
165k tons
SGS - WLC (GD/GT/Liner) 250k tons
VSL - WLC (Liner) 220k tons
Barcelona Carton - WLC & FBB (GT/GD, Liner; GC) 200k tons - acquired at the end of October 2018
Santa Giustina plant
WLC
White Lined Chipboard
Based on recycled fibers
No. of mills: 6
Production capacity: 1.1 mn tons/p.a. equal to 87%
FBB
Folding Boxboard
Based on virgin fibers
No. of mills: 1
Production capacity: 0.165 mn tons/p.a. equal to 13%
Headquarters in Milan
Mill
4
LEADING PRODUCERS IN EUROPE
KappaStar Holding
- Umka
RDM's mill
MM's mill
5
Source: Company data
LATEST M&A DEALS
Value Chain Positioning of acquired companies:
La
PAC Service
Rochette
RDM Group
Based in Spain (Barcelona), the company is producing recycled Cartonboard (WLC) and if needed also virgin board (FBB), serving the packaging industry in Spain and abroad.
The acquisition is effective as of 31 Oct. 2018.
Based in Italy, the company operates in the sheet cutting business. RDM has long been a strategic supplier of PAC Service.
The acquisition is effective as of 1 Jan. 2018.
Based in the South of France, the company (La Rochette mill) is involved in the production of Cartonboard from virgin fibers (FBB).
The acquisition is effective as of 30 June 2016.
6
PORTFOLIO
RECYCLED FIBRES (WLC)
Price
Eco friendly image
RECYCLED BOARD (GD)
LINER
SPECIALTIES
Sport/toys
Hardware
Textile / shoes
Software
Food
Paper Goods
Display
Detergents
Microflute laminate
Beverage
Overall economic trend along with specific drivers:
Brand recognition
Brand recognition
Luxury package
E-commerce
Microcorrugated
Plastic substitution
Growing market (+11% from 2015
Care for planet
to 2018)
Changes in lifestyles
VIRGIN FIBRES (FBB)
Printability
Bulk & Stiffness
VIRGIN BOARD (GC)
Pharmaceuticals
Beauty & Health care
Food
Retail
Bakery
Overall economic trend
Brand recognition
Changes in lifestyles
7
RDM END-USES
Source: RDM internal analysis on 2020 data.
Graphical
Applications
5%
Non Food
27%
Pharmaceuticals
Cleanings 9%
Food
59%
Value of fiber-based packaging recognized by governments, retailers and consumers during Covid-19 emergency.
8
CLIENT LOYALTY
Our clients come in two types: converters and distributors.
Our clients look for security of supply. Which we guarantee as we are the 2nd largest WLC producer in Europe.
Our key assurances are:
CUSTOMER
RESPONSIVENESS
SERVICES
QUALITY
DIVERSIFIED
DELIVERIES / LEAD
PORTFOLIO
TIMES
5th Customers survey (March 2020)
43 markets surveyed (EMEA).
1229 customer contacts of which 25 are Key accounts.
Higher response rate (52% compared to 1st round
48% in November 2017).
Customer Contact Rating of 7.76 (7.47 in November
2017).
9
AGENDA
Strengths
Environmental performance
Delivering on Strategy
4 RDM Shares
10
OUR BUSINESS MODEL
A truly sustainable player with a CIRCULAR ECONOMY vision
CORE BUSINESS
UPSTREAM
DOWNSTREAM
11
COMMITED TO REDUCE WATER USAGE
25
20
15
10
5
0
Through recovery of process water and reusing water in several production cycles.
WATER WITHDRAWALS PER TON OF
PRODUCTION (m3/ton)
19.2519.39
13.98
201720182019
All the Group's production units / 2017, 2018, 2019
Unit of measure: Cubic meters per ton of gross production (including water withdrawal for plant cooling)
The remaining share evaporates or is incorporated in the cartonboard.
91% of the water consumption returns to the environment after purification
VOLUMES OF DISCHARGED WATER (m3)
20,000,000
18,163,957
16,667,539
15,000,000
13,168,020
10,000,000
5,000,000
3,491,003
4,435,942
3,233,670
0
2017
2018
2019
Treatment plants
Rivers
12
MINIMIZING CARBON AND ENERGY
INTENSITY IN PRODUCTION PROCESSES
CARBON INTENSITY (tCO2e/ton)
0.492
0.447
0.398
0.368
2016
2017
2018
2019
Emissions in tCO2e per metric ton of gross production
Data exclude RDM Barcelona Cartonboard's natural gas consumption to produce electricity for the grid (710,441 MWh in 2019 and 120,779 MWh in 2018).
Electricity produced by cogeneration plants is not included to avoid double counting. Coal reduction(-26.4%) reflects the first-stage benefits of the energy transition project underway at the Arnsberg mill.
CARBON INTENSITY (tCO2e/ton)
-25%-7.5%
2019 VS. 2016
2019 VS. 2018
SPECIFIC ENERGY CONSUMPTION
(MWh/ton)
2.46
2.21
2.14
1.99
2016
2017
2018
2019
All the Group's production units 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
Unit of measure: energy consumption in MWh per ton of gross production
ENERGY INTENSITY (MWh/ton)
-19%-7%
2019 VS. 2016
2019 VS. 2018
13
REDUCING GHG EMISSIONS
OTHER EMISSIONS
(2019 DATA AND %CHANGE VS. 2018)
NOx-13%
477 tons
SOx-45%
125 tons
Particles stable
20 tons
Monitoring of emissions
Energy efficiency
Environmental adaptation
Reducing greenhouse gas and pollutant atmospheric emissions
per ton of production over time.
TOTAL, DIRECT AND INDIRECT
GHG EMISSIONS (tCO2e)
600,000
516,507
509,670
474,232
500,000
480,246
400,000
438,471
436,237
300,000
200,000
73,433
100,000
35,761
36,261
0
2017
2018
2019
Total GHG emissions
Direct emissions (Scope1)
Indirect emissions (Scope 2)
Emissions from natural gas consumption of RDM Barcelona Cartonboard used for the production of electricity supplied to the grid are excluded. The corresponding value is 130,615 tCO2e for 2019.
Gases included in the calculation: CO2, CH4, N2O, HFC.
14
MINIMIZING WASTE SENT TO LANDFILL
Our priority
Minimizing waste and maximizing the use of fiber raw materials.
From 20% to 5%
the reduction in the rejects of production process
A full 99.8% of the total waste produced by the Group is non-hazardous and mainly consists of plastics, glass, sand and metals. ''
2019 WASTE (tons)
36,445
160,394
Waste sent for recovery - 81% Waste sent for disposal - 19%
Circular economy system is for RDM Group "naturally" core. Recycling and reusing resources is par of every day manufacturing life
Five RDM Group mills have waste management systems also certified according to ISO 14001 standard
Two mills are also certified according to the "Eco-Management and Audit Scheme" (EMAS)
15
PRODUCT INNOVATION MEETS ENVIRONMENTALLY
FRIENDLY DEMAND
Market TRENDS
INNOVATION
Major Brands and Retailers
Requiring packaging with lower environmental impact
Switching to recycled-based packaging
Needing high-quality packaging to convey brand image and protect goods sold through more complex supply chains like e-Comm shopping
Quality
Safety
Sustainability
Focusing on raw materials that are re-usable,renewable or recyclable.
Developing new fiber-basedmulti-material
products coupled with renewable barrier solutions (biodegradability being the core feature).
Barrier solutions that create a layer of protection between the structure made of fibre-based material and the contained product, while maintaining its recyclability
The world of packaging is going through a period of intense change that RDM Group sees as an opportunity to innovate, with a clear focus on sustainability.''
4Ever Green Alliance(40+ European companies) Initiative that promotes the use of fiber-basedpackaging material to foster sustainability through circular economy. Supporting the development of:
new packaging solutions though innovation and product design
appropriate infrastructure and collection systems
16
AGENDA
Strengths
Environmental performance
Delivering on Strategy
4 RDM Shares
17
Q1 2020 AT A GLANCE
Prompt reaction to Covid-19 outbreak Multi-millorganization up and running
Business continuity
Strong 2020 demand momentum
driving volumes
High customer sensitivity on selling prices
continuing as experienced in H2 2019
Solid RDM Group market position
resulting in volumes that outperformed
the pace of market growth
Broadly stable sales revenues in spite of VSL mill 25 days stop
(-0.6% vs. Q1 2019)
Efficiency and synergy plan
providing effective and resilient cost control.
Barcelona Cartonboard integration
reinforcing the manufacturing multi-mill system
Input costs
supporting better spread
EBITDA margin at 11.0%
(vs. 10.4% in Q1 2019)
18
HOW WE ARE RESPONDING TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK
Meet new demand needs
Manage challenges and focus priorities
Ensure people health
& business continuity
Customers
HR &
Operations
Finance
Supply
& Risk
Chain
Management
Handle input
shortages and
ensure deliveries
19
STAYING FOCUSED ON LONG TERM
STRATEGY
Stronger leadership via
Higher operating efficiency
Better customer service
organic growth and M&A
TRANSFORMATION PLAN IN PLACE
Determined to remain Visionary … while mitigating Covid-19 risk impact
20
HIGHLIGHTS
+46.9%
+140%
+176.5%
*2019 ROCE included the write-down of the fixed assets of La
Rochette mill for €9.5m. Without this write-down, ROCE would have
been 13%.
*Net Debt as 31 December 2019 includes €12.5m liabilities due to the
adoption of the new IFRS 16 "Leases".
21
-0.6%
+5.7%
SALES AND EBITDA
The slight decrease in SALES (-0.6%)is due to :
+ Increase in tons sold, both in WLC
(+4.9%) and FBB (9.2%);
_ Reductions in selling prices, mainly in WCL compared to Q1 2019;
_ Temporary stoppage of production in Villa Santa Lucia plant - from 7 February
to 1 March - following the seizure of the
municipal consortium's wastewater treatment plant.
Higher EBITDA margin (11% in Q1 2020 compared to 10.4% in Q1 2019) reflects the
_ following drivers:
Slight decrease in SALES (-0.6%);
Lower costs of fibersreflecting lower prices and greater efficiency in their use;
Decline in energy costscompared with Q1 2019.
22
SALES BY GEOGRAPHY
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
€183.7 m
€182.6 m
302k tons
318k tons
Sales reflects different mix in terms of volume and selling prices.
23
+2.6%
+18%
EBIT AND NET PROFIT
The low increase in EBIT (+2.6%) mainly reflects the increase in EBITDA, partially offset by higher D&A costs than those of 2019 (€7.9m in Q1 2020 vs €7.1m in Q1 2019).
Q1 2020 Net Profit increase (€1.5m vs.
Q1 2019) combines the impact of higher EBIT (€0.3m vs. Q1 2019) with:
a €0.9m decrease in financial
expenses vs. Q1 2019; lower tax rate (24.4% vs. 28.8% in Q1
2019).
24
LOW GEARING RATIO
Decrease in NFD in Q1 2020 (from €52m at December 31, 2019 to €50m at March 31, 2020).
In Q1 2020 capital expenditure amounted to €2.6m compared with €4.8m in Q1 2019.
44.1
Over the 2016-2018 period, RDM made three acquisitions for a total amount of €77 m.
Net Debt as at 31 December 2019 included €12.5m liabilities due to the adoption of the new IFRS 16 "Leases".