MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reno De Medici S.p.A.    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.

(RM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/26 04:17:29 am
0.639 EUR   +1.59%
03:53aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Virtual STAR Conference
PU
05/11RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Q1 2020 Results Investor call
PU
Reno De Medici S p A : Virtual STAR Conference

05/26/2020 | 03:53am EDT

Virtual STAR Conference

26-27 May 2020

AGENDA

  1. Strengths
  2. Environmental performance
  3. Delivering on Strategy

4 RDM Shares

Michele Bianchi - CEO

Andrea Bettinelli - Head of Strategy

Luca Rizzo - CFO

2

STRENGHTS

RDM leverages on clear strengths to deliver its strategy:

PORTFOLIO

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Cartonboard portfolio based

One-Company approach

on recycled, virgin fibres and

unlocking potential and

specialties, meeting the full

allowing for best-in-class

range of customer needs

performance

ASSETS BASE

PanEuropean asset

base and sales network

CLIENTS

Strong position in European markets.

No.1 producer of Recycled grades in Italy, France, Spain; second in Europe. Making RDM the partner of choice for key brands and multinational corporations

STRONG CASH GENERATION

Presence in the packaging business,

sector in which healthy organic growth generates high return on investments

3

A PANEUROPEAN ASSET BASE

Total production capacity 1.26 M tons/y

Four assets with capacity over 200 k tons/y

BLE -WLC (GD/GT) 110k tons

ARN - WLC (Liner) 220k tons

OVA - WLC (Specialties) 95k tons

LRO - FBB (GC)

165k tons

SGS - WLC (GD/GT/Liner) 250k tons

VSL - WLC (Liner) 220k tons

Barcelona Carton - WLC & FBB (GT/GD, Liner; GC) 200k tons - acquired at the end of October 2018

Santa Giustina plant

WLC

White Lined Chipboard

Based on recycled fibers

No. of mills: 6

Production capacity: 1.1 mn tons/p.a. equal to 87%

FBB

Folding Boxboard

Based on virgin fibers

No. of mills: 1

Production capacity: 0.165 mn tons/p.a. equal to 13%

Headquarters in Milan

Mill

4

LEADING PRODUCERS IN EUROPE

KappaStar Holding

- Umka

RDM's mill

MM's mill

5

Source: Company data

LATEST M&A DEALS

Value Chain Positioning of acquired companies:

La

PAC Service

Rochette

RDM Group

Based in Spain (Barcelona), the company is producing recycled Cartonboard (WLC) and if needed also virgin board (FBB), serving the packaging industry in Spain and abroad.

The acquisition is effective as of 31 Oct. 2018.

Based in Italy, the company operates in the sheet cutting business. RDM has long been a strategic supplier of PAC Service.

The acquisition is effective as of 1 Jan. 2018.

Based in the South of France, the company (La Rochette mill) is involved in the production of Cartonboard from virgin fibers (FBB).

The acquisition is effective as of 30 June 2016.

6

PORTFOLIO

RECYCLED FIBRES (WLC)

Price

Eco friendly image

RECYCLED BOARD (GD)

LINER

SPECIALTIES

Sport/toys

Hardware

Textile / shoes

Software

Food

Paper Goods

Display

Detergents

Microflute laminate

Beverage

Overall economic trend along with specific drivers:

Brand recognition

Brand recognition

Luxury package

E-commerce

Microcorrugated

Plastic substitution

Growing market (+11% from 2015

Care for planet

to 2018)

Changes in lifestyles

VIRGIN FIBRES (FBB)

Printability

Bulk & Stiffness

VIRGIN BOARD (GC)

Pharmaceuticals

Beauty & Health care

Food

Retail

Bakery

Overall economic trend

Brand recognition

Changes in lifestyles

7

RDM END-USES

Source: RDM internal analysis on 2020 data.

Graphical

Applications

5%

Non Food

27%

Pharmaceuticals

  • Cleanings 9%

Food

59%

Value of fiber-based packaging recognized by governments, retailers and consumers during Covid-19 emergency.

8

CLIENT LOYALTY

Our clients come in two types: converters and distributors.

Our clients look for security of supply. Which we guarantee as we are the 2nd largest WLC producer in Europe.

Our key assurances are:

CUSTOMER

RESPONSIVENESS

SERVICES

QUALITY

DIVERSIFIED

DELIVERIES / LEAD

PORTFOLIO

TIMES

5th Customers survey (March 2020)

43 markets surveyed (EMEA).

1229 customer contacts of which 25 are Key accounts.

Higher response rate (52% compared to 1st round

48% in November 2017).

Customer Contact Rating of 7.76 (7.47 in November

2017).

9

AGENDA

  1. Strengths
  2. Environmental performance
  3. Delivering on Strategy

4 RDM Shares

10

OUR BUSINESS MODEL

A truly sustainable player with a CIRCULAR ECONOMY vision

CORE BUSINESS

UPSTREAM

DOWNSTREAM

11

COMMITED TO REDUCE WATER USAGE

25

20

15

10

5

0

Through recovery of process water and reusing water in several production cycles.

WATER WITHDRAWALS PER TON OF

PRODUCTION (m3/ton)

19.2519.39

13.98

201720182019

All the Group's production units / 2017, 2018, 2019

Unit of measure: Cubic meters per ton of gross production (including water withdrawal for plant cooling)

The remaining share evaporates or is incorporated in the cartonboard.

91% of the water consumption returns to the environment after purification

VOLUMES OF DISCHARGED WATER (m3)

20,000,000

18,163,957

16,667,539

15,000,000

13,168,020

10,000,000

5,000,000

3,491,003

4,435,942

3,233,670

0

2017

2018

2019

Treatment plants

Rivers

12

MINIMIZING CARBON AND ENERGY

INTENSITY IN PRODUCTION PROCESSES

CARBON INTENSITY (tCO2e/ton)

0.492

0.447

0.398

0.368

2016

2017

2018

2019

Emissions in tCO2e per metric ton of gross production

Data exclude RDM Barcelona Cartonboard's natural gas consumption to produce electricity for the grid (710,441 MWh in 2019 and 120,779 MWh in 2018).

Electricity produced by cogeneration plants is not included to avoid double counting. Coal reduction (-26.4%) reflects the first-stage benefits of the energy transition project underway at the Arnsberg mill.

CARBON INTENSITY (tCO2e/ton)

-25%-7.5%

2019 VS. 2016

2019 VS. 2018

SPECIFIC ENERGY CONSUMPTION

(MWh/ton)

2.46

2.21

2.14

1.99

2016

2017

2018

2019

All the Group's production units 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Unit of measure: energy consumption in MWh per ton of gross production

ENERGY INTENSITY (MWh/ton)

-19%-7%

2019 VS. 2016

2019 VS. 2018

13

REDUCING GHG EMISSIONS

OTHER EMISSIONS

(2019 DATA AND %CHANGE VS. 2018)

NOx-13%

477 tons

SOx-45%

125 tons

Particles stable

20 tons

Monitoring of emissions

Energy efficiency

Environmental adaptation

Reducing greenhouse gas and pollutant atmospheric emissions

per ton of production over time.

TOTAL, DIRECT AND INDIRECT

GHG EMISSIONS (tCO2e)

600,000

516,507

509,670

474,232

500,000

480,246

400,000

438,471

436,237

300,000

200,000

73,433

100,000

35,761

36,261

0

2017

2018

2019

Total GHG emissions

Direct emissions (Scope1)

Indirect emissions (Scope 2)

Emissions from natural gas consumption of RDM Barcelona Cartonboard used for the production of electricity supplied to the grid are excluded. The corresponding value is 130,615 tCO2e for 2019.

Gases included in the calculation: CO2, CH4, N2O, HFC.

14

MINIMIZING WASTE SENT TO LANDFILL

Our priority

Minimizing waste and maximizing the use of fiber raw materials.

From 20% to 5%

the reduction in the rejects of production process

  • A full 99.8% of the total waste produced by the Group is non-hazardous and mainly consists of plastics, glass, sand and metals. ''

2019 WASTE (tons)

36,445

160,394

Waste sent for recovery - 81% Waste sent for disposal - 19%

Circular economy system is for RDM Group "naturally" core. Recycling and reusing resources is par of every day manufacturing life

Five RDM Group mills have waste management systems also certified according to ISO 14001 standard

Two mills are also certified according to the "Eco-Management and Audit Scheme" (EMAS)

15

PRODUCT INNOVATION MEETS ENVIRONMENTALLY

FRIENDLY DEMAND

Market TRENDS

INNOVATION

Major Brands and Retailers

Requiring packaging with lower environmental impact

Switching to recycled-based packaging

Needing high-quality packaging to convey brand image and protect goods sold through more complex supply chains like e-Comm shopping

Quality

Safety

Sustainability

Focusing on raw materials that are re-usable,renewable or recyclable.

Developing new fiber-basedmulti-material

products coupled with renewable barrier solutions (biodegradability being the core feature).

Barrier solutions that create a layer of protection between the structure made of fibre-based material and the contained product, while maintaining its recyclability

  • The world of packaging is going through a period of intense change that RDM Group sees as an opportunity to innovate, with a clear focus on sustainability. ''

4Ever Green Alliance (40+ European companies) Initiative that promotes the use of fiber-basedpackaging material to foster sustainability through circular economy. Supporting the development of:

  • new packaging solutions though innovation and product design
  • appropriate infrastructure and collection systems

16

AGENDA

  1. Strengths
  2. Environmental performance
  3. Delivering on Strategy

4 RDM Shares

17

Q1 2020 AT A GLANCE

Prompt reaction to Covid-19 outbreak Multi-millorganization up and running

Business continuity

Strong 2020 demand momentum

driving volumes

High customer sensitivity on selling prices

continuing as experienced in H2 2019

Solid RDM Group market position

resulting in volumes that outperformed

the pace of market growth

Broadly stable sales revenues in spite of VSL mill 25 days stop

(-0.6% vs. Q1 2019)

Efficiency and synergy plan

providing effective and resilient cost control.

Barcelona Cartonboard integration

reinforcing the manufacturing multi-mill system

Input costs

supporting better spread

EBITDA margin at 11.0%

(vs. 10.4% in Q1 2019)

18

HOW WE ARE RESPONDING TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Meet new demand needs

Manage challenges and focus priorities

Ensure people health

& business continuity

Customers

HR &

Operations

Finance

Supply

& Risk

Chain

Management

Handle input

shortages and

ensure deliveries

19

STAYING FOCUSED ON LONG TERM

STRATEGY

Stronger leadership via

Higher operating efficiency

Better customer service

organic growth and M&A

TRANSFORMATION PLAN IN PLACE

Determined to remain Visionary … while mitigating Covid-19 risk impact

20

HIGHLIGHTS

+46.9%

+140%

+176.5%

*2019 ROCE included the write-down of the fixed assets of La

Rochette mill for €9.5m. Without this write-down, ROCE would have

been 13%.

*Net Debt as 31 December 2019 includes €12.5m liabilities due to the

adoption of the new IFRS 16 "Leases".

21

-0.6%

+5.7%

SALES AND EBITDA

The slight decrease in SALES (-0.6%)is due to :

+ Increase in tons sold, both in WLC

(+4.9%) and FBB (9.2%);

_ Reductions in selling prices, mainly in WCL compared to Q1 2019;

_ Temporary stoppage of production in Villa Santa Lucia plant - from 7 February

to 1 March - following the seizure of the

municipal consortium's wastewater treatment plant.

Higher EBITDA margin (11% in Q1 2020 compared to 10.4% in Q1 2019) reflects the

_ following drivers:

Slight decrease in SALES (-0.6%);

  • Lower costs of fibers reflecting lower prices and greater efficiency in their use;
  • Decline in energy costs compared with Q1 2019.

22

SALES BY GEOGRAPHY

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

€183.7 m

€182.6 m

302k tons

318k tons

Sales reflects different mix in terms of volume and selling prices.

23

+2.6%

+18%

EBIT AND NET PROFIT

The low increase in EBIT (+2.6%) mainly reflects the increase in EBITDA, partially offset by higher D&A costs than those of 2019 (€7.9m in Q1 2020 vs €7.1m in Q1 2019).

Q1 2020 Net Profit increase (€1.5m vs.

Q1 2019) combines the impact of higher EBIT (€0.3m vs. Q1 2019) with:

a €0.9m decrease in financial

  • expenses vs. Q1 2019;
    lower tax rate (24.4% vs. 28.8% in Q1
  • 2019).

24

LOW GEARING RATIO

Decrease in NFD in Q1 2020 (from €52m at December 31, 2019 to €50m at March 31, 2020).

In Q1 2020 capital expenditure amounted to €2.6m compared with €4.8m in Q1 2019.

44.1

Over the 2016-2018 period, RDM made three acquisitions for a total amount of €77 m.

Net Debt as at 31 December 2019 included €12.5m liabilities due to the adoption of the new IFRS 16 "Leases".

25

AGENDA

  1. Strengths
  2. Environmental performance
  3. Delivering on Strategy

4 RDM Shares

26

RDM AND THE STOCK EXCHANGE

Share Capital: 140,000,000.00 €

Outstanding shares: 377,800,994, o/w 377,546,253 ordinary shares

254,741 convertible savings shares

Conversion period: in February and

September, each year

Main shareholders

FREE FLOAT

32.7%

MANAGEMENT

0.6%

CAISSE DE

CASCADES INC.

DEPOT ET

57.6%

PLACEMENT DU

QUEBEC

9.1%

Source: RDM shareholder register

Listing markets

Milan Stock Exchange - MTA (STAR segment)

Madrid Stock Exchange

Codes

Bloomberg: RM IM; Reuters: RDM.MI

ISIN: IT0001178299

Mkt cap: 233.9 € mn

Free float mkt cap: 76.5 € mn (@0.619 € p.s. as of 21 May 2020)

FY2019 dividend

ORDINARY SHARE: Dividend of 0.8 € cents (FY2018 dividend was 0.7 € cents)

Payment date: 13 May 2020

Dividend yield: 1.0% (@YE2019 price of 0.823 €)

27

SHARE PERFORMANCE

-24.8%

YTD

-27.0%

YTD

Average daily traded volumes

Q1 2020: 849,784

1 April 2020 - 21 May 2020: 725,834

(Last update: 21 May 2020)

28

ANALYST COVERAGE

BROKER

CITY

ANALYST

TARGET PRICE (€)

RECOMMENDATION

DATE

Intermonte

Milan - IT

Carlo Maritano

1.00

OUTPERFORM

26 May 2020

MidCap Partners

Paris - FR

Pierre Buon

0.83

BUY

30 April 2020

29

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Board reconfirmed on 29 April 2020.

Term of office: 3 financial years.

The CEO is the only executive member of the Board.

Eric Laflamme, Chairman

Entrepreneur (packaging business) since 2013. COO of Cascades Group in Montreal (2002-2008). Previously at Cascades SA Europe.

Michele Bianchi, CEO

Chemical engineer, with more than 19 years of experience in the European packaging industry.

Laura Guazzoni, Independent Director

Chartered accountant and business consultant. Bocconi University professor.

Sara Rizzon,

Director

Lawyer at the Jones Day Milan office. Expert in M&A and corporate compliance

Gloria F. Marino,

Independent

Director

Chartered accountant and statutory auditor.

Allan Hogg,

Director

CFO of Cascades Group since 2010 - Bachelor's Business Administration in Accounting.

Giulio Antonello,

Independent Director

In the past, investment banker and CEO of a listed Company. Presently, strategic advisor in the asset management field.

30

31

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 07:52:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 680 M
EBIT 2020 31,4 M
Net income 2020 18,4 M
Debt 2020 27,6 M
Yield 2020 1,59%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 236 M
