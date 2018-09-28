Reno de Medici S p A : The Spanish Antitrust Authority authorizes the acquisition of Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U.

Press Release
Reno De Medici: the Spanish Antitrust Authority authorizes the acquisition of Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U.
Milan, September 28, 2018 - Reno De Medici informs that, through a decision made available today, the Spanish Antitrust Authority authorized the acquisition by Reno De Medici of 100% of the share capital of Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U.. The transaction has been already disclosed to the Market on June 14 and July 2, 2018.
Further to this authorization, the condition precedent set forth under the preliminary agreement executed on July 2, 2018 is deemed fulfilled.
Closing is expected to occur by the end of 2018.
