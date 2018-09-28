Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Reno de Medici S.p.A.    RM   IT0001178299

RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A. (RM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Reno de Medici S p A : The Spanish Antitrust Authority authorizes the acquisition of Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 08:32pm CEST

Press Release

Reno De Medici: the Spanish Antitrust Authority authorizes the acquisition of Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U.

Milan, September 28, 2018 - Reno De Medici informs that, through a decision made available today, the Spanish Antitrust Authority authorized the acquisition by Reno De Medici of 100% of the share capital of Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U.. The transaction has been already disclosed to the Market on June 14 and July 2, 2018.

Further to this authorization, the condition precedent set forth under the preliminary agreement executed on July 2, 2018 is deemed fulfilled.

Closing is expected to occur by the end of 2018.

***

Per ulteriori informazioni

Reno De Medici

Investor Relations Officer

Chiara Borgini

Tel. +39 02 89966204

E-mail: investor.relations@rdmgroup.com

Media Relation Barabino&Partners

Marina Riva, Stefania Bassi

Tel. +39 02 72023535

E-mail: s.bassi@barabino.it; m.riva@barabino.it

IR Advisor Blue Arrow

Maria Grazia Mantini

Tel. +39 3404980880

E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.it

Disclaimer

Reno De Medici S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 18:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
08:32pRENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Spanish Antitrust Authority authorizes the acquisitio..
PU
05/14RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A. : annual earnings release
2017RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Rdm group will transfers its serviboard production from a..
PU
2017RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017RENO DE MEDICI S P A : The Board approved the Interim Report at 31 marzo 2017
PU
2017RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Resolutions adopted by ordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
2017RENO DE MEDICI S P A : Notice about the postponement of Ordinar and Extraordinar..
PU
2017RDM : Transaction on treasury shares
PU
2017RDM : Transaction on treasury shares
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 603 M
EBIT 2018 38,8 M
Net income 2018 25,5 M
Debt 2018 46,9 M
Yield 2018 1,02%
P/E ratio 2018 14,32
P/E ratio 2019 13,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 370 M
Chart RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reno de Medici S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,23 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele Bianchi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Éric Laflamme Chairman
Luca Rizzo Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Lemaire Non-Executive Director
Laura Guazzoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A.94.07%431
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-6.59%20 832
WESTROCK-10.88%13 697
MONDI LIMITED24.91%13 522
MONDI10.51%13 373
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-7.45%10 543
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.