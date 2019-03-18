Reno de Medici S p A : pr_The Board of Directors approves the 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft Financ. Statements of the Parent Company

Press Release

The Board of Directors approves the 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft Financial Statements of the Parent Company

RDM APPROVES RECORD RESULTS: IN 2018, THE EBITDA MARGIN REACHES 10.4%, WHILE THE

NET PROFIT HAS ALMOST DOUBLED

PROPOSED A 0.7 EURO CENT DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE

• CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES AT €606 MILLION, +6.5% COMPARED WITH €569.1 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017.

• CONSOLIDATED GROSS OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) AT €63.1 MILLION, UP €17.3 MILLION FROM €45.8 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 (+37.8%).

• CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) AT €39.3 MILLION, UP FROM €23.5 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 (+67.5%).

• NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AT €27.2 MILLION, ALMOST DOUBLE (+86.5%) THE PROFIT OF €14.6 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017.

• STRONG CASH GENERATION COVERS A LARGE PORTION OF THE ACQUISITION COST OF BARCELONA CARTONBOARD (EV: €46.4 MILLION). NET DEBT INCREASED BY JUST €22.7 MILLION TO €66.8 MILLION.

• NET RESULT OF RENO DE MEDICI S.P.A. AT €18.0 MILLION (+73.3% COMPARED TO 31 DECEMBER 2017). PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF €0.007 PER ORDINARY SHARE AND €0.0245 PER SAVINGS SHARE

Milan, 18 March 2019 - The Board of Directors of Reno De Medici S.p.A., which met today under the chairmanship of Eric Laflamme, examined and approved the Consolidated and Draft Financial Statements of the Parent Company for the year ending as of December 31, 2018, to be submitted to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019.

"We are here presenting to our stakeholders excellent financial results that highlight the positive effect resulting from the strategic direction set in 2017, implemented with determination in 2018, and partly thanks to a favourable market context for most of the past year", said Michele Bianchi, CEO of RDM Group. "The Group has proven a solid ability to maintain and even improve its profitability, in the different situations that characterised both market demand and raw materials prices in 2018, thanks to its clear strategic positioning and customer appreciation".

"We became the leading producer of recycled fiber cartonboard in the Southern European countries like Italy, France and Spain, where, thanks to the acquisition of Barcelona Cartonboard at the end of 2018, we canoperate more efficiently across the main European markets and guarantee a high level of service to all our Customers.

"The initiatives launched in 2018, such as the optimisation of the cost structure and the enlarged production flexibility," concluded Bianchi, "will continue to generate additional value in the two-year period 2019-20, with the aim of bringing the recorded increases in operating margins to consolidated structural performances, regardless of future economical business cycles".

The Group's performances in Fiscal Year 2018

In a context such as that of 2018, characterized by the low prices of recycled fiber raw materials and a vigorous demand in the first part of the year, but which gradually slowed in the second, RDM Group reported a significant increase in EBITDA margin and net profit, proving its success in seizing the opportunities offered by its market position and in preserving the level of margins even while facing pressures on sales prices.

In the year 2018, the EBITDA stood at €63.1 Million, compared to €45.8 Million in the year 2017, while its impact on sales revenue reached 10.4%, compared to 8.1% in 2017.

Net profit was equal to €27.2 Million - nearly doubled compared to 14.6 in the previous year.

In accordance with the strategy set in 2017, RDM Group continued working in 2018 to bring its profitability in terms of EBITDA margin to structurally higher levels, implementing additional initiatives aimed at smoothening the impact on the financial results of the variations of the different economic business cycles. In particular, a number of initiatives, intended to increase margins, was launched through the optimization of the production mix, the distribution of orders between the various production units and the streamlining of costs. These actions, which have already brought some advantages in 2018, will continue in the 2019-2020 two-year period with the objective of consolidating further results in terms of operating margin.

Alongside the organic profitable growth policies, at the end of October 2018, RDM Group concluded its acquisition of the biggest paperboard manufacturer on the Iberian Peninsula - Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U. - strengthening its leadership in Southern Europe. The strong generation of cash covered for a large part the acquisition operating cost (Enterprise Value of €46.4 Million): the net financial debt at 31 December 2018 was in fact equal to €66.8 Million, with an increase of €22.7 Million compared to the €44.1 Million at the end of 2017.

The gearing1, albeit having increased from 0.26% to 0.21%, remained at contained levels.

BUSINESS STRATEGY

The sector in which RDM Group traditionally operates, namely WLC - White Lined Chipboard (paperboard coated by packaging on a recycled base), representing a consolidated percentage on revenues of over 80%,

in 2018 was characterized by a demand that was overall lower by 1.6% than the previous year, which had seen a boom in demand. RDM Group succeeded in keeping its market share substantially unchanged, only decreasing by half a percent. Some facilities, in particular Villa Santa Lucia mill in Southern Italy, were affected by lower production efficiency following the "multi-mill" redistribution of products, producing grammages that were overall lighter, in line with market trends. This led to a decline in the volumes shipped, especially in the last quarter.

To protect and increase its margins, RDM Group optimized its orders portfolio through a new sales organization and a dedicated company department function.

As regards the main production factors, the price of waste paper recorded, as of September 2017, a significant reduction in price until the first quarter of 2018, in March reaching the lowest level on the market since the crisis in 2009. In the following quarters, the average prices remained substantially stable despite the uptrend, especially for white grades, replacements for virgin cellulose. The decrease in prices of recycled paper is due to the restrictions imposed by the Chinese Government on unselected waste paper importation and to the limitations in licence volume issuing. In Europe, however, an excess in supply was created, which led to decrease in prices.

The FBB sector (Folding Box Board - paperboard for folding boxes made from virgin fibres), representing a consolidated percentage on revenues of just less than 20%, recorded a 6.6% growth in market demand. Overall, La Rochette mill produced fewer tons in 2018, even if in the last quarter the trend reversed slightly.

The revenues were nevertheless higher, due to the increased sales prices charged. In fact, the Company announced an increase in prices at the end of the year 2017, which entered into force during 2018.

This increase was not sufficient to preserve the profitability of the sector, which had been entirely eroded by the bullish trend in the prices of virgin cellulose fibres.

In 2018, in the wake of 2017, the price of these fibres continued to increase, both in the "short fiber" sector, due to the difficulty the supply was experiencing in meeting demand, and in the "long fiber" sector, mainly

because of the increase in Chinese demand, as a partial replacement for recycled paper. In June 2018, the prices of virgin fibres reached the maximum peak (around 1,230 US$/TON), before stabilizing in the third and fourth quarters. The weakness of the US Dollar only partially compensated for the effect of the price increases.

As of the end of 2018, decreasing trends were recorded on both types of virgin fibres and there remains an expectation of falling prices, albeit slight.

At the end of 2018, RDM Group announced an additional increase in prices, which is to be implemented in the first months of 2019.

The energy costs in 2018 recorded a significant increase compared to the previous year due to the price increase of the main sources of energy supply, namely natural gas, electricity and coal. The price trend is substantially connected to the macro-economic framework of the ongoing year and to oil price trends. The deterioration of growth expectations led, in the last quarter, to a halt in the rising trend of raw materials prices, especially energy.

GROWTH FOR EXTERNAL LINES

In 2018, the Group strengthened its leadership in Southern Europe by acquiring the biggest board mill on the

Iberian Peninsula - Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U. - and becoming the main manufacturer of paperboard for recycled fiber packaging in Italy, France and Iberian Peninsula.

The transaction was concluded on 31 October 2018, with the payment to the seller of €36.5 Million and the assumption of the financial debt of the subsidiary amounting to €9.7 Million.

The 2018 results then consolidate the Company Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U. for a period of two months, from 1 November to 31 December 2018. The contribution of the newly acquired company to the results for the year 2018 was equal to €21.9 Million in terms of revenue and €1.5 Million of EBITDA.

Being part of RDM Group will allow the subsidiary to maximize its profitability thanks to the sharing of know-how within the Group and to the review of the products - markets served portfolio. Furthermore, in coming years Reno De Medici will be able to bolster its presence in an already known market and improve the level of service offered to customers, including in light of the geographical proximity to some of the main converters in France and Spain.

The 2018 results also fully consolidate for the first time PAC SERVICE S.p.A., acquired at the end of 2017 with effect as of 1 January 2018, previously evaluated with the equity method, which contributed to the result, before intercompany adjustment, with revenues of €21.1 Million and an EBITDA of €1.7 Million.

OPERATING INVESTMENTS

In 2018, the Group put in place Capital Investments for €24.4 Million, compared to €20.7 Million in 2017. Again in the year 2018, the Company continued to invest in increasing capacity and improving quality, in optimizing costs, in addition to energy efficiency and the Group's digitalization project. Some of the largest

investments included the new headbox installed in Arnsberg, the rewinder in Villa Santa Lucia, the pope reeler in Santa Giustina, the sheeter in PAC Service, the second step in energy streamlining in La Rochette and the continuation of rolling out the new ERP.

NET FINANCIAL POSITION

Consolidated Net Financial Debt at 31 December 2018 amounted to €66.8 Million, with an increase of €22.7

Million compared to the €44.1 Million at 31 December 2017. The net operating cash flow was positive for €52.4

Million and allowed RDM Group to largely absorb the financial impact deriving from the acquisition of

Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U. (Enterprise Value of €46.4 Million).

In addition to the normal dynamics of the working capital connected to the positive performance of the year, the operating cash flow was positively impacted by the increase in the use of factoring, mainly due to the entry of the subsidiary La Rochette S.A.S. into the factoring program. The most relevant negative impact derived from the increased amount, towards vs. 2017, of investments.

The expenses included: the dividends paid and the purchase of own shares for an overall €1.7 Million, in addition to the acquisition of an additional 5% of the subsidiary R.D.M. Ovaro S.p.A. from Friulia S.p.A. for €

0.6 Million.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

The following table summarizes key income statement indicators as at December 31, 2018 and 2017.

12.31.2018 12.31.2017 (thousands of Euros)

EBIT (2)

605,980 63,113 39,336

Pre-tax income (3) 40,084

Current and deferred taxes

(12,914)

569,089 45,813 23,481 20,796 (6,228)

Profit (Loss) for the period

27,170

1) See "Gross operating profit" in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the RDM Group

2) See 'Operating profit' in the Consolidated Financial Statements of the RDM Group

3) See 'Profit (loss) for the period' - 'Taxes' in the Consolidated Financial Statements of RDM Group

Sales Revenues amounted to €606 Million, compared to €569.1 Million for the same period in the previous year. Net of the line-by-line consolidation of PAC Service S.p.A. (+€21.1 Million, before intercompany transactions) and of Barcelona Cartonboard S.A.U. for the last two months of 2018 (+€21.9 Million), the sales revenues were stable compared to the previous year.

The tons sold in 2018 by RDM Group reached 1,020 thousand tons, compared to the 1,012 thousand tons sold in 2017. On the one hand, the variation reflects the tons sold by the two Companies consolidated for the first time in 2018; on the other, the decrease of volumes sold on a like-for-like basis with 2017. This decrease was mainly attributable to the WLC sector and reflects both a weakening of demand in the second part of the year and lower volumes shipped following the production redistribution of some types of paperboard from one facility to another.

The average sales prices, in both divisions, were higher than in 2017.