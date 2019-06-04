Renol : Renold

Renold

Released : 04/06/2019 17:30

FTSE Russell

04 June 2019

Renold (UK): Constituent Deletion

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

04 June 2019

Subject to the expected transfer of listing from Main to AIM Board for Renold (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index Effective From Start of Trading

FTSE Fledgling Index 07 June 2019 FTSE All-Small Index 07 June 2019

