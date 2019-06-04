Log in
RENOLD PLC

(RNO)
06/04 11:35:20 am
31.45 GBp   +4.83%
Renol : Renold

06/04/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Renold

Released : 04/06/2019 17:30

RNS Number : 1214B

FTSE Russell

04 June 2019

Renold (UK): Constituent Deletion

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

04 June 2019

Subject to the expected transfer of listing from Main to AIM Board for Renold (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Effective From

Start of Trading

FTSE Fledgling Index

07 June 2019

FTSE All-Small Index

07 June 2019

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+ 1 8 0 0 6 5 3 6 8 0

Hong Kong

+ 8 5 2 2 1 6 4

3 3 3 3

Japan

+ 8 1

3 4 5 6 3 6 3 4 6

London

+44

(0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+ 1 8 6 6 5 5 1

0 6 1 7

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2019 FTSE Russell

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FTSUGUMCQUPBGWC

Disclaimer

Renold plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 17:22:25 UTC
