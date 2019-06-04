Renol : Renold

Renold
Released : 04/06/2019 17:30
RNS Number : 1214B
FTSE Russell
04 June 2019
Renold (UK): Constituent Deletion
Changes in FTSE UK Index Series
04 June 2019
Subject to the expected transfer of listing from Main to AIM Board for Renold (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
|
Index
|
Effective From
|
Start of Trading
|
|
FTSE Fledgling Index
|
07 June 2019
|
|
|
FTSE All-Small Index
|
07 June 2019
|
|
For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:
|
|
Australia
|
+ 1 8 0 0 6 5 3 6 8 0
|
Hong Kong
|
+ 8 5 2 2 1 6 4
|
3 3 3 3
|
Japan
|
+ 8 1
|
3 4 5 6 3 6 3 4 6
|
London
|
+44
|
(0) 20 7866 1810
|
New York
|
+ 1 8 6 6 5 5 1
|
0 6 1 7
Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com
Terms of Use| Copyright © 2019 FTSE Russell
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
FTSUGUMCQUPBGWC
Disclaimer
Renold plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 17:22:25 UTC