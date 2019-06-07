Renold : Admission to trading on AIM

Admission to trading on AIM

Renold, a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, today announces that further to the Company's announcement on 11 April 2019 and the General Meeting held on 8 May 2019, the Board is pleased to confirm that the admission of the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each and the Company's units of 6 per cent. cumulative preference stock of £1.00 each (the "Entire Share Capital") to trading on AIM occured at 08.00 a.m. today, 7 June 2019. The Entire Share Capital has been removed from trading on the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc and the listings on the Official List have been cancelled.

Company information (as required by AIM Rule 26) can be found at www.investors.renold.com.

Renold is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.

Further information about Renold can be found on the website at: www.renold.com

