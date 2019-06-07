Log in
Renold : Admission to trading on AIM

06/07/2019

Admission to trading on AIM

Released : 07/06/2019

Renold PLC

07 June 2019

Renold plc

("Renold", "the Company" or "the Group")

Admission of ordinary shares and preference stock to trading on AIM.

7 June 2019

Renold, a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, today announces that further to the Company's announcement on 11 April 2019 and the General Meeting held on 8 May 2019, the Board is pleased to confirm that the admission of the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each and the Company's units of 6 per cent. cumulative preference stock of £1.00 each (the "Entire Share Capital") to trading on AIM occured at 08.00 a.m. today, 7 June 2019. The Entire Share Capital has been removed from trading on the Main Market of London Stock Exchange plc and the listings on the Official List have been cancelled.

Company information (as required by AIM Rule 26) can be found at www.investors.renold.com.

ENQUIRIES:

Renold plc

0161 498 4500

Robert Purcell, Chief Executive

Ian Scapens, Group Finance Director

Peel Hunt LLP

020 7418 8900

Mike Bell

Ross Allister

Ed Allsopp

Instinctif Partners

020 7457 2020

Mark Garraway

Rosie Driscoll

NOTES FOR EDITORS

Renold is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.

Further information about Renold can be found on the website at: www.renold.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Renold plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 07:47:05 UTC
