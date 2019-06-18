Renold : Annual Report and Accounts

Annual Report and Accounts

Renold plc

("Renold", "the Company" or "the Group")

Annual Report and Accounts and 2019 AGM

Renold announces that it has posted to shareholders its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with a circular containing the notice of its annual general meeting and form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting.

An electronic copy of the annual report and the notice of the 2019 annual general meeting are available for download from the Company's website at www.investors.renold.com.

The 2019 annual general meeting will be held at 11.00am on 17 July 2019 at the Manchester International Office Centre, Styal Road, Wythenshawe M22 5WB.

