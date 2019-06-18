Log in
RENOLD PLC

(RNO)
18 June 2019
33.2 GBp   +0.76%
RENOLD : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
06/07RENOLD : Admission to trading on AIM
PU
06/04RENOL : Renold
PU
Renold : Annual Report and Accounts

06/18/2019

Annual Report and Accounts

Released : 18/06/2019 08:00

RNS Number : 5262C

Renold PLC

18 June 2019

Renold plc

("Renold", "the Company" or "the Group")

Annual Report and Accounts and 2019 AGM

18 June 2019

Renold announces that it has posted to shareholders its annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with a circular containing the notice of its annual general meeting and form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting.

An electronic copy of the annual report and the notice of the 2019 annual general meeting are available for download from the Company's website at www.investors.renold.com.

The 2019 annual general meeting will be held at 11.00am on 17 July 2019 at the Manchester International Office Centre, Styal Road, Wythenshawe M22 5WB.

ENQUIRIES:

Renold plc

0161 498 4500

Andrew Batchelor, Group Company Secretary

Peel Hunt LLP

020 7418 8900

Ross Allister

Mike Bell

Ed Allsopp

Instinctif Partners

020 7457 2020

Mark Garraway

Rosie Driscoll

NOTES FOR EDITORS

Renold is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.

Further information about Renold can be found on the website at: www.renold.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ACSBUGDLCUBBGCR

Disclaimer

Renold plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:28:03 UTC
