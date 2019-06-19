Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Renold plc    RNO   GB0007325078

RENOLD PLC

(RNO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/18 11:35:21 am
32.95 GBp   --.--%
02:15aRENOLD : Block Listing Application
PU
06/18RENOLD : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
06/07RENOLD : Admission to trading on AIM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renold : Block Listing Application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Block Listing Application

Released : 19/06/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 6669C

Renold PLC

19 June 2019

Renold plc

("Renold", "the Company" or "the Group")

Block Listing Application

19 June 2019

Renold, a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of securities in respect of 3,400,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "New Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time in order to satisfy awards granted under the Renold Plc 2004 Company Share Option Plan and the Renold Plc 2013 Performance Share Plan.

It is expected that admission will become effective on 21 June 2019.

When issued, the New Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company.

ENQUIRIES:

Renold plc

0161 498 4500

Robert Purcell, Chief Executive

Ian Scapens, Group Finance Director

Peel Hunt LLP

020 7418 8900

Ross Allister

Mike Bell

Ed Allsopp

Instinctif Partners

020 7457 2020

Mark Garraway

Rosie Driscoll

NOTES FOR EDITORS

Renold is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.

Further information about Renold can be found on the website at: www.renold.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ALSEVLFFKQFXBBB

Disclaimer

Renold plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 06:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENOLD PLC
02:15aRENOLD : Block Listing Application
PU
06/18RENOLD : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
06/07RENOLD : Admission to trading on AIM
PU
06/04RENOL : Renold
PU
06/03RENOLD : Schedule One update - Renold plc
PU
06/03RENOLD : Timetable update
PU
05/28RENOLD : Final Results
PU
04/01RENOLD : Extension of Banking Facilities
PU
03/19RENOLD : Ren-Adjust animation available now!
PU
02/04RENOLD : Block listing Interim Review
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 206 M
EBIT 2020 16,3 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 28,2 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Capitalization 76,6 M
Chart RENOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Renold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,43  GBP
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Purcell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark J. Harper Chairman
Ian Lloyd Scapens Secretary, Finance Director & Director
Ian Roy Griffiths Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David Farrington Landless Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENOLD PLC13.82%86
FASTENAL COMPANY19.87%17 662
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES4.19%2 136
DIPLOMA PLC34.46%2 131
NOW INC13.83%1 462
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-20.28%1 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About