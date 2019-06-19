Renold : Block Listing Application

Block Listing Application

Released : 19/06/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 6669C

Renold PLC

19 June 2019

Renold plc

("Renold", "the Company" or "the Group")

Block Listing Application

19 June 2019

Renold, a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of securities in respect of 3,400,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "New Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time in order to satisfy awards granted under the Renold Plc 2004 Company Share Option Plan and the Renold Plc 2013 Performance Share Plan.

It is expected that admission will become effective on 21 June 2019.

When issued, the New Ordinary Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company.

ENQUIRIES: Renold plc 0161 498 4500 Robert Purcell, Chief Executive Ian Scapens, Group Finance Director Peel Hunt LLP 020 7418 8900 Ross Allister Mike Bell Ed Allsopp Instinctif Partners 020 7457 2020 Mark Garraway Rosie Driscoll

NOTES FOR EDITORS

Renold is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.

Further information about Renold can be found on the website at: www.renold.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.