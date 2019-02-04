Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renold : Block listing Interim Review

02/04/2019 | 07:59pm EST

Block listing Interim Review

Released : 04/02/2019 08:00

RNS Number : 8747O

Renold PLC

04 February 2019

Renold plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 2 February 2019

Name of applicant:

Renold plc

Name of scheme:

Renold Executive Share Option Scheme

Period of return:

2 August 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from

1,219,800

previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has

0

been increased since the date of the last return (if any

increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

0

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

1,219,800

issued/allotted at end of period:

From:

To:

1 February 2019

Name of contact:

Andrew Batchelor (Company Secretary)

Telephone number of contact:

0161 498 4500

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

BLRUGUACPUPBGWG

Disclaimer

Renold plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:58:09 UTC
