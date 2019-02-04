Renold : Block listing Interim Review

Block listing Interim Review

Released : 04/02/2019 08:00

Renold PLC

04 February 2019

Renold plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 2 February 2019

Name of applicant:

Renold plc

Name of scheme:

Renold Executive Share Option Scheme

Period of return: 2 August 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from 1,219,800 previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has 0 been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under 0 scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet 1,219,800 issued/allotted at end of period:

From:

To:

1 February 2019

Name of contact: Andrew Batchelor (Company Secretary) Telephone number of contact: 0161 498 4500

