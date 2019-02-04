Renold : Block listing Interim Review

Block listing Interim Review
Released : 04/02/2019 08:00
RNS Number : 8747O
Renold PLC
04 February 2019
Renold plc
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 2 February 2019
Name of applicant:
Renold plc
Name of scheme:
Renold Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:
|
2 August 2018
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from
|
1,219,800
|
previous return:
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has
|
0
|
been increased since the date of the last return (if any
|
increase has been applied for):
|
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under
|
0
|
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet
|
1,219,800
|
issued/allotted at end of period:
From:
To:
1 February 2019
|
Name of contact:
|
Andrew Batchelor (Company Secretary)
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
0161 498 4500
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BLRUGUACPUPBGWG
Disclaimer
Renold plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 00:58:09 UTC