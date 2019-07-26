Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Renold plc    RNO   GB0007325078

RENOLD PLC

(RNO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/26 08:20:09 am
24.99 GBp   -1.81%
08:20aRENOLD : Custom designed gear units extend service life of mining equipment
PU
07/17RENOLD : Adjournment of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
07/09RENOLD : Postponement of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Renold : Custom designed gear units extend service life of mining equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 08:20am EDT

Renold Gears has recently worked closely with a major manufacturer of mining equipment to design heavy-duty custom gear units that will provide longer service life for its customers and significantly reduce the cost of ownership by cutting downtime and maintenance. The manufacturer contacted Renold Gears because of it's proven track record with designing custom gear solutions for the mining industry and particularly log washer drives.

Log washers are used in the mining and quarrying of aggregates to remove the earth that clings to the small stones and sort them into predetermined sizes. They are effectively long rectangular troughs, usually manufactured from steel plate, with two thick steel shafts that run parallel to each other along the length of the trough.

Steel paddles, attached to the shafts, churn the aggregate as it is washed in jets of water to remove the earth and clay attached to it. As the aggregate is churned by the steel paddles it is also moved from one end of the trough to the other and sorted according to size. The steel shafts, or logs as they are known, are what gives the washers their name.

The gear units on the log washers are critical components as failure results in the loss of production and a significant maintenance operation to remove and repair them. Renold Gears was contacted to design a gearbox with greater robustness, reliability, and with a longer service life than those on comparable log washers made by other manufacturers.

Working with designers at the log washer manufacturer, Renold Gears was able to design new units with an identical footprint to the incumbent supplier's, but with features that made them easier to install and remove for maintenance. Better quality seals and bearings, and a higher grade material for the gears and shafts enabled Renold to predict a service life of at least 30 percent longer than the previous units.

Additionally, as a global supplier, Renold Gears was able to provide the additional benefit of being able to offer local support for customers around the world with readily available spares and service support. According to Roger Godson, the project demonstrates Renold Gears' ability to provide custom gear solutions to mining and quarrying equipment manufacturers for the most demanding and arduous applications with real benefits to end customers.

Contact us for more information

Disclaimer

Renold plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 12:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENOLD PLC
08:20aRENOLD : Custom designed gear units extend service life of mining equipment
PU
07/17RENOLD : Adjournment of Annual General Meeting 2019
PU
07/09RENOLD : Postponement of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/19RENOLD : The heavy-duty leak free gearbox is here
PU
06/19RENOLD : Block Listing Application
PU
06/18RENOLD : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
06/07RENOLD : Admission to trading on AIM
PU
06/04RENOL : Renold
PU
06/03RENOLD : Schedule One update - Renold plc
PU
06/03RENOLD : Timetable update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 209 M
EBIT 2020 16,3 M
Net income 2020 6,20 M
Debt 2020 29,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 57,4 M
Chart RENOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Renold plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENOLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,33  GBp
Last Close Price 25,45  GBp
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Purcell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark J. Harper Chairman
Ian Lloyd Scapens Secretary, Finance Director & Director
Ian Roy Griffiths Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David Farrington Landless Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENOLD PLC-12.09%72
FASTENAL COMPANY22.13%18 029
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES12.27%2 337
DIPLOMA PLC22.98%2 102
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-19.03%1 385
NOW INC8.16%1 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group