Renold plc    RNO   GB0007325078

RENOLD PLC

(RNO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 12:35:29 pm
26.8 GBp   +1.13%
Renold : Extension of Banking Facilities

04/01/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Extension of Banking Facilities

Released : 01/04/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 5767U

Renold PLC

01 April 2019

Renold plc

("Renold", "the Company" or "the Group")

Extension of Banking Facilities

1 April 2019

Renold, a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, announces a five-year extension to its banking facilities.

Renold is pleased to announce the extension of its core banking facilities that were due to mature in May 2020. The £61.5m multi- currency revolving credit facility has been extended to March 2024 and includes an additional £20.5m accordion feature which allows the Company to access additional funding should the need arise.

The facilities, provided by HSBC, Allied Irish Bank (GB) and Citibank, provide a continued platform to support delivery of the Group's strategic plan.

The principal facility terms are either unchanged, including the key Net Debt / EBITDA covenant, or beneficial to Renold.

Robert Purcell, Chief Executive of Renold, said:

"We are delighted to announce the extension of our banking facilities which provide a stable financing platform to support the continued strategic development of the Group over the next few years. As part of the facility extension, we welcome new lending partners who complement Renold's extensive geographic reach and can support our operations across the world."

ENQUIRIES:

Renold plc

0161 498 4500

Robert Purcell, Chief Executive

Ian Scapens, Group Finance Director

Peel Hunt LLP

020 7418 8900

Mike Bell

Sam Cann

Instinctif Partners

020 7457 2020

Mark Garraway

Rosie Driscoll

NOTES FOR EDITORS

Renold is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.

Further information about Renold can be found on the website at: www.renold.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCUAABRKBAOOAR

Disclaimer

Renold plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:26:09 UTC
