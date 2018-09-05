Log in
Renold : Farewell to a Hi-Tec Legend

09/05/2018 | 09:47am CEST

Today we say our final farewell to Alan Dean at Huddersfield Crematorium.

Alan spent his entire working life at the company from 1974 to sadly passing away at the age of 64 on 16th August following a brave battle against a brain tumour. Alan worked his way up through the organisation following his apprenticeship working in various roles across the engineering, sales and marketing departments. Alan was truly a walking encyclopedia on Couplings and the applications of them which in turn meant he was highly valued and respected by his colleagues and customers around the world. He was also instrumental in creating the Renold Hi-Tec brand name and was involved in many key projects and customer wins throughout his career which spread across the world from Japan to USA and Finland to Australia.

Many of his customers became firm friends with Alan, as he built a personal reputation for being technically astute, trustworthy, honest, sincere and passionate about his work. Alan developed many engineers and sales people throughout his career in a similar mould to himself. And it is fair to say that Renold Hi-Tec would not exist in its current form without all of Alan's hard work and dedication to the business.

Outside of work, Alan was a true 'Yorkshire Man' who loved his family, sport and the occasional glass of red wine or pint of beer. In his younger days Alan was a very active sportsman with football, cricket and squash featuring heavily in his life. In his later years Alan became heavily involved with developing talent at the Almondbury Wesleyans Cricket Club and became chairman of the selectors committee.

Alan will be greatly missed by everyone at Renold and his customers. The current management team see it as a fitting tribute to Alan to adopt the vision statement he wrote for the business 12 months ago at an offsite strategy workshop.

'Our vision is to be the world leader in the design and manufacture of power transmission couplings and clutches. We are committed to working with our customers to exceed their expectations. We will make Renold Couplings an excellent and safe place to work whilst protecting the environment.'

RIP Alan Dean.

Disclaimer

Renold plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 07:46:02 UTC
