RENOLD PLC

(RNO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/31 11:35:16 am
30.05 GBp   +0.17%
02:39aRENOLD : Timetable update
PU
05/28RENOLD : Final Results
PU
04/01RENOLD : Extension of Banking Facilities
PU
Renold : Timetable update

06/03/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Timetable update

Released : 03/06/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 8266A

Renold PLC

03 June 2019

Renold plc

("Renold" or "the Company")

Timetable update

3 June 2019

Renold, a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, today announces an update to the timetable for the cancellation of the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") and the Company's units of 6 per cent. cumulative preference stock of £1.00 each (the "Preference Stock") from the Official List and admission of the same securities to trading on AIM.

The Company confirms that cancellation of the Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Stock (the "Entire Share Capital") is now expected to occur at 08.00 a.m. on 7 June 2019.

Admission to AIM of the Entire Share Capital is therefore expected to become effective at 08.00 a.m. on 7 June 2019.

ENQUIRIES:

Renold plc

0161 498 4500

Robert Purcell, Chief Executive

Ian Scapens, Group Finance Director

Peel Hunt LLP

020 7418 8900

Mike Bell

Ross Allister

Ed Allsopp

Instinctif Partners

020 7457 2020

Mark Garraway

Rosie Driscoll

NOTES FOR EDITORS

Renold is a global leader in the manufacture of industrial chains and also manufactures a range of torque transmission products which are sold throughout the world to a broad range of original equipment manufacturers and distributors. The Company has a well-deserved reputation for quality that is recognised worldwide. Its products are used in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, transportation, energy, steel and mining.

Further information about Renold can be found on the website at: www.renold.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Renold plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 06:38:02 UTC
