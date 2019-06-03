Renold : Timetable update

Timetable update

Released : 03/06/2019

RNS Number : 8266A

Renold PLC

03 June 2019

Renold plc

("Renold" or "the Company")

Timetable update

3 June 2019

Renold, a leading international supplier of industrial chains and related power transmission products, today announces an update to the timetable for the cancellation of the Company's ordinary shares of 5 pence each (the "Ordinary Shares") and the Company's units of 6 per cent. cumulative preference stock of £1.00 each (the "Preference Stock") from the Official List and admission of the same securities to trading on AIM.

The Company confirms that cancellation of the Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Stock (the "Entire Share Capital") is now expected to occur at 08.00 a.m. on 7 June 2019.

Admission to AIM of the Entire Share Capital is therefore expected to become effective at 08.00 a.m. on 7 June 2019.

ENQUIRIES: Renold plc 0161 498 4500 Robert Purcell, Chief Executive Ian Scapens, Group Finance Director Peel Hunt LLP 020 7418 8900 Mike Bell Ross Allister Ed Allsopp Instinctif Partners 020 7457 2020 Mark Garraway Rosie Driscoll

