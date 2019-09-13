Rent A Center : Gives the Gift of Education by Providing 60 Students with $60,000 in Scholarships

On Sept. 13, Rent-A-Center, Inc. announced the recipients of its Make A Difference Scholarship, in which $60,000 was given to 60 students going back to school this semester to pursue an undergraduate degree.

At Rent-A-Center, our charitable giving efforts are aligned with the desire to enrich the lives of our nation’s youth and provide them with opportunities to reach their full potential. We put our values into action by offering scholarships to support students pursuing higher education. We firmly believe every individual deserves the opportunity to be the best they can be, and we know earning a college degree can make a huge difference.

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic and non-academic accomplishments, community activities, work experience, and educational goals. This year, 29 recipients were dependents of Rent-A-Center employees, while the remaining 31 were either Rent-A-Center customers or their children.

Kayla Valdez, daughter of Ernie Valdez, Assistant Manager at Rent-A-Center in Waipahu, Hawaii, was thankful to receive the Make A Difference Scholarship. “I would like to send my great appreciation for granting me with the Rent-A-Center Make A Difference scholarship. My dreams will soon be achieved in the next two years, as I will acquire my bachelor’s degree in economics, and you have helped me managed my financials in such a great manner. My family and I are eternally grateful for what Rent-A-Center has done for us.”

Tyanna Livingston, daughter of Pamela Livingston, a customer from Pensacola, Fla., feels fortunate to have been selected for this scholarship, as it will help to relieve financial burden as she continues to pursue her degree. Tyanna wrote, “I know everyone who applies is not as fortunate to receive it, that is why I am grateful to be among a chosen few. With this scholarship, I can continue to succeed in my last full year of college at Troy University, and second year of nursing school, without having to worry about financial assistance.”

Since 2004, Rent-A-Center has donated more than $850,000 to students through the Make A Difference Scholarship. The following is a list of recipients who have given permission for their names to be used in media:

Alexandra Sabadie, McKinney, TX Alexus Fisk, Olean, NY Alexandra Villalon, McKinney, TX Amy Diesso, Wrentham, MA Amanda Riffe, Byron Center, MI Arriana Gray, Greenville, NC Arieona Brooks, Richton Park, IL Brittainy Carrell, Spring, TX Brianna Meinecke, Frisco, TX Cheryl Aragon, Gallup, NM Carlos Figueroa Morales, Carolina, PR Chloe Bryant, Pleasanton, TX Casandra Smith, Prosper, TX Elena Bolotova, Pensacola, FL Celeste Colon, Reading, PA Gabriela Valdiglesias, Stafford Springs, CT Damiam Bauer, Elyria, OH Harlee Rush, Roseville, OH Eric Welch, Cochranville, PA Hope Gift, Chambersburg, PA Holden Eggert, Frisco, TX Jessica Lanthrip, Warren, AR Itmar Nahara Vazquez, Mesquite, TX Jessica Trosper, Manly, IA Jessica Swope, Plano, TX Kailey Fowler, Kingston, PA Jonnah Mcmanus, Wickliffe, KY Keanu Powell, Decatur, GA Jordan Burkhardt, Carneys Point, NJ Kendyl Horn, Neenah, WI Julia Vasilyev, Frisco, TX Lauren Charles, Cantonment, FL Kayla Valdez, Waipahu, HI Luther Thompson, Ellisville, MS Kyle Watts, Allen, TX Mikayla Bird, Liverpool, NY Lariana Rodriguez, Bayamon, PR Nautica Young, Centreville, IL Lekendric Castion, Cordova, TN Rikarie Tucker, Emporia, VA Matthew Boensch, Frisco, TX Stormi Washburn, Keokuk, IA Michael Vasilyev, Frisco, TX Tyanna Livingston, Pensacola, FL Mikael Garner, Oklahoma City, OK Valencyia Johnson, Browns Mills, NJ Nathan Marston, Dallas, TX Vilmarie Ocasio, Conway, SC Paige Stevens, Bloomfield, IA Yasmin Ayala, Miami, FL Talaxy Bonner, Plantation, FL Trea’Shore Randolph, Chesterfiels, VA

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc. is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation.

