Rent-A-Center, Inc. : Announces Attendance at Jefferies Virtual Investor Conference

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, today announced that its management will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference from June 23-24, 2020.

The management team including Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer, and Maureen Short, Chief Financial Officer will be conducting one-on-one investor meetings and will be participating in a live webcast Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 3pm ET.

The live webcast link is available on our website at https://investor.rentacenter.com or using the webcast link http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff127/rcii/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on our investor website.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an omni-channel industry leading lease-to-own provider for the credit constrained customer.

