MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rent-A-Center, Inc.    RCII

RENT-A-CENTER, INC.

(RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc. : Announces Attendance at Jefferies Virtual Investor Conference

06/18/2020 | 11:09pm EDT

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, today announced that its management will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference from June 23-24, 2020.

The management team including Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer, and Maureen Short, Chief Financial Officer will be conducting one-on-one investor meetings and will be participating in a live webcast Fireside Chat on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 3pm ET.

The live webcast link is available on our website at https://investor.rentacenter.com or using the webcast link http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff127/rcii/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on our investor website.

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an omni-channel industry leading lease-to-own provider for the credit constrained customer. The Company operates under the Rent-A-Center business (domestically and internationally), Preferred Lease and Rent-A-Center Franchising segments. Rent-A-Center focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products under a flexible lease-purchase agreement with no long-term debt obligation. The Company operates approximately 2,100 Rent-A-Center business stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as, its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. Preferred Lease provides lease-to-own services partnering with thousands of retailers through a virtual platform, e-commerce solutions, and staffed retail partner locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser of approximately 370 lease-to-own stores operating under the trade names of “Rent-A-Center”, “ColorTyme”,and “RimTyme”. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at www.rentacenter.com.


© Business Wire 2020
© Business Wire 2020