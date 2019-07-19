Log in
RENT-A-CENTER INC

(RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast

07/19/2019

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8th, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter results slated for release following the market’s close on August 7th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning August 8th at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,200 stores in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,100 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser of approximately 320 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade names of “Rent-A-Center,” “ColorTyme,” and “RimTyme.”


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on RENT-A-CENTER INC
12:30pRENT-A-CENTER, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast
BU
07/15RENT A CENTER INC DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/15RENT A CENTER : Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Merchants Preferred,..
BU
06/28RENT A CENTER INC DE : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/27RENT A CENTER : Announces Plan to Initiate Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06/11RENT A CENTER INC DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10RENT A CENTER INC DE : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
06/06RENT A CENTER INC DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
05/09RENT A CENTER : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/06RENT A CENTER INC DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 618 M
EBIT 2019 172 M
Net income 2019 117 M
Debt 2019 208 M
Yield 2019 0,10%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
Capitalization 1 425 M
Technical analysis trends RENT-A-CENTER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,17  $
Last Close Price 26,36  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. V. Lentell Chairman
Maureen B. Short CFO, SVP-Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury
Christi M. Liebe Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Angela J. Yochem Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENT-A-CENTER INC62.82%1 425
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY33.16%13 540
NEXT36.31%8 703
KINGFISHER PLC (ADR)--.--%5 809
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC30.19%5 497
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY--.--%5 465
