Rent-A-Center, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8th, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter results slated for release following the market’s close on August 7th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning August 8th at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A rent-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,200 stores in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and approximately 1,100 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser of approximately 320 rent-to-own stores operating under the trade names of “Rent-A-Center,” “ColorTyme,” and “RimTyme.”

