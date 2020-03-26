Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rent-A-Center, Inc.    RCII

RENT-A-CENTER, INC.

(RCII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rent-A-Center, Inc. : Provides Update in Response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII), a leader in the lease-to-own industry, today provided a business update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current crisis is unprecedented and fluid, and our hearts and prayers are with the many that are being impacted,” said Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to remaining a lifeline for products in need by our customers and the communities we serve. While following the guidelines of local, state and federal authorities, the majority of Rent-A-Center stores remain open as an essential business providing household necessities such as refrigerators, ranges, computers and smartphones. In our Preferred Lease business, we are continuing to serve customers in our retail partner locations that remain open and are broadening our offering for certain partners to enable ecommerce solutions.”

Operational Update

The Company has implemented operational changes to improve the health and safety of our coworkers and customers, such as providing the option for curbside services for order processing and payments, by delivering merchandise to the customer’s front door without entering the household, and enabling virtual payment and collections activities for our coworkers. Customers continue to be able to shop online, complete a rental agreement, and make online payments from home. The full range of steps are outlined more fully in the attached link to rentacenter.com:

https://www.rentacenter.com/the-latest-on-rentacenters-response-to-the-coronavirus

Financial Update

Mr. Fadel continued, “Rent-A-Center is a financially strong organization with a conservative balance sheet and we are also taking a number of precautionary steps given the uncertainty from COVID-19.”

These steps include having proactively drawn an additional $118 million on the Company’s revolving credit facility, which increased cash on the balance sheet to approximately $175 million. The Company has an additional $48 million available on its asset based revolver, and with the agreement of any lender who chooses to participate and the satisfaction of certain other conditions, its revolving credit facility may be increased by up to $100 million and its term loan facility may be increased by up to $150 million. All non-essential operating expenses are being evaluated and 2020 planned capital expenditures have been reduced. During the first quarter, Rent-A-Center repurchased $26 million in shares of its common stock, but given the uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19, has suspended the repurchase of any additional shares.

“The actions we’re taking are designed to help our customers as we all navigate safely through this period. Prior to COVID-19 impacting our business beginning in March, our business was running ahead of our expectations in January and February. Given the current uncertainty, we are withdrawing our guidance for 2020 and discontinuing providing guidance for 2020 until further notice. With the drawdown under our revolving credit facility, we have ample liquidity to serve our customers and will continue to serve our communities with essential products. We look forward to updating you on our progress during the first quarter earnings call.”

About Rent-A-Center, Inc.

A lease-to-own industry leader, Plano, Texas-based, Rent-A-Center, Inc., is focused on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing them the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture and accessories, under flexible lease purchase agreements with no long-term obligation. The Company owns and operates approximately 2,100 stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, approximately 1,000 Preferred Lease staffed locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Rent-A-Center Franchising International, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is a national franchiser of approximately 370 lease-to-own stores operating under the trade names of "Rent-A-Center", "ColorTyme", and "RimTyme". For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at www.rentacenter.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "estimate," "predict," "continue," "should," "anticipate," "believe," or “confident,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are accurate. However, there can be no assurance that such expectations will occur. The Company's actual future performance could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, continued developments with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental responses thereto, including their impact on our revenue and overall financial performance and the manner in which we are able to conduct our operations; increases in lease merchandise write-offs and the provision for returns and uncollectible renewal payments in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses’ continuing for a prolonged period of time; and the willingness of our lenders to agree to the upsizing of our revolving credit and/or term loan facilities or our ability to satisfy related conditions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
05:48pRENT-A-CENTER, INC. : Provides Update in Response to COVID-19
BU
03/03RENT-A-CENTER, INC. : Announces Investor Conference Attendance for March 2020
BU
03/02RENT A CENTER : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/27RENT A CENTER INC DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25RENT A CENTER : RCII Investor Presentation Q4 2019
PU
02/25RENT A CENTER INC DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24RENT-A-CENTER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24RENT-A-CENTER, INC. : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02/12RENT-A-CENTER, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call and Webcast
BU
02/07RENT A CENTER INC DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 795 M
EBIT 2020 210 M
Net income 2020 149 M
Debt 2020 113 M
Yield 2020 7,15%
P/E ratio 2020 5,87x
P/E ratio 2021 5,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 828 M
Chart RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENT-A-CENTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,38  $
Last Close Price 15,47  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 96,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell E. Fadel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Brown Chairman
James E. York Vice President-Operations
Anthony J. Blasquez Vice President-Operations
David G. Ewbank Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.-50.42%828
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-17.67%8 926
NEXT-38.29%6 512
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY7.09%3 732
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.-36.20%2 653
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-48.20%2 542
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group