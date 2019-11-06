Rent-A-Center, Inc. : Reports Strong Third Quarter 2019 Results - Reiterates and Narrows Guidance Range

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
“I’m pleased to report strong third quarter results, which met our expectations. Consolidated same store sales increased 4.5 percent and the continued execution of our strategic plan drove adjusted EBITDA growth of 14.8 percent versus the third quarter of last year. As a result we are reiterating and narrowing our annual guidance,” stated Mitch Fadel, Chief Executive Officer of Rent-A-Center.
Mr. Fadel continued, “The integration with Merchants Preferred is progressing ahead of our expectations and we continue to believe our differentiated platform of offering both staffed and virtual options for our retail partners positions us for significant growth, including growth in national accounts and e-commerce retailers. Our focus is to serve lease-to-own customers across multiple channels by enhancing the customer experience through enabling technologies. In addition, we maintain a conservative balance sheet with ample capital to fund our growth initiatives and return capital to shareholders,” concluded Mr. Fadel.
Consolidated Overview
Results for the third quarter of 2019 are Non-GAAP excluding special items and compared to the third quarter of last year unless otherwise noted.
On a consolidated basis, total revenues of $649.4 million increased 0.7 percent driven by a consolidated same store sales increase of 4.5 percent offset by refranchising over 100 locations in the past twelve months and the closures of certain Core U.S. stores. Excluding effects on revenues resulting from the refranchising efforts, revenues increased 2.7 percent. Net earnings and diluted earnings per share, on a GAAP basis, were $31.3 million and $0.56 compared to net earnings and diluted earnings per share of $12.9 million and $0.24 in the third quarter of 2018.
Special items in the third quarter of $(5.0) million were primarily driven by a tax benefit related to the reversal of previously recorded reserves for uncertain tax positions, partially offset by debt refinancing charges, closure of certain Core U.S. stores and transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Merchants Preferred.
The Company’s Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.47 compared to $0.32 in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 48.7 percent. The Company generated $41.7 million in operating profit in the third quarter compared to $32.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 28.9 percent. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $56.6 million compared to $49.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 14.8 percent.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company generated $228.1 million of cash from operations. The Company ended the third quarter with $73.7 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $111.0 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2018. At the end of the third quarter outstanding indebtedness was $260 million, down $20 million from the close of the refinancing completed on August 5, 2019. The Company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio ended the third quarter at 0.8 times compared to 3.4 times as of the end of the third quarter of 2018.
The Rent-A-Center Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share in the third quarter which was subsequently paid out on October 9, 2019.
Segment Operating Performance
CORE U.S. third quarter revenues of $436.5 million decreased 3.3 percent driven by the refranchising of over 100 locations in the past 12 months and rationalization of the Core U.S. store base partially offset by a same store sales increase of 3.7 percent. Excluding effects on revenues resulting from the refranchising efforts, revenues increased 1.1 percent. As a percent of revenue, skip/stolen losses were 4.1 percent, 60 basis points higher versus the prior year. Operating profit was $54.2 million, which increased 240 basis points versus the prior year, was driven by lower labor and other store expenses as a result of lower store count and our cost savings initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.3 million, as a percent of total revenue increased 220 basis points versus the prior year.
ACCEPTANCE NOW third quarter revenues of $184.5 million increased 6.4 percent driven by the acquisition of Merchants Preferred and a same store sales increase of 6.2 percent. As a percent of revenue, skip/stolen losses were 8.9 percent, 60 basis points higher versus the prior year. Operating profit was $21.9 million, as a percent of total revenue decreased 350 basis points versus the prior year, driven by lower gross profit and higher skip/stolen losses. Adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, as a percent of revenue decreased 350 basis points versus the prior year.
MEXICO third quarter revenues increased 6.9 percent on a constant currency basis. Operating profit was $1.2 million, as a percent of total revenue increased 190 basis points versus the prior year.
FRANCHISING third quarter revenues of $15.0 million increased due to higher store count with over 100 locations refranchised in the past 12 months and higher inventory purchases by our franchisees. Operating profit was $1.1 million, as a percent of total revenue increased 50 basis points versus the prior year.
CORPORATE third quarter expense decreased $4.2 million compared to the prior year primarily due to the realization of our cost savings initiatives.
SAME STORE SALES
(Unaudited)
Table 1
Period
Core U.S.
Acceptance Now (2)
Mexico
Total
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (1)
3.7
%
6.2
%
8.1
%
4.5
%
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (1)
5.6
%
6.0
%
10.2
%
5.8
%
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 (1)
5.2
%
6.7
%
12.8
%
5.7
%
Note: Same store sale methodology - Same store sales generally represents revenue earned in stores that were operated by us for 13 months or more and are reported on a constant currency basis. The Company excludes from the same store sales base any store that receives a certain level of customer accounts from closed stores or acquisitions. The receiving store will be eligible for inclusion in the same store sales base in the 24th full month following account transfer.
(1) Given the severity of the 2017 hurricanes, the Company instituted a change to the same store sales store selection starting in the month of September 2017, excluding geographically impacted regions for 18 months.
(2) Acceptance Now segment does not include Merchants Preferred locations acquired in August 2019.
Sale/Partial Leaseback of Corporate Headquarters
The company recently completed a competitive bidding process and reached an agreement in principle to sell its corporate headquarters. Due to the Company's successful restructuring efforts over the past two years, a significant portion of the building was not being utilized, presenting the Company with an opportunity to realize material value by selling the building and leasing back a smaller footprint. Net proceeds from the sale are expected to be approximately $35 million, after taxes and fees, and will be utilized to advance the Company's stated capital allocation priorities of funding growth initiatives in the retail partner business and returning capital to shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in late 2019 or early 2020 and therefore has not been reflected in current fiscal 2019 guidance.
2019 Guidance (1)
The Company is providing the following narrowed guidance for its 2019 fiscal year, reflecting the ongoing execution of our strategic plan.
Consolidated revenues of $2.635 billion to $2.670 billion
Core U.S. revenues of $1.800 billion to $1.820 billion
Acceptance NOW revenues of $735 million to $750 million
Consolidated Same Store Sales increases in the mid-single digits
Adjusted EBITDA of $245 million to $260 million
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.10 to $2.35
Free cash flow of $205 million to $220 million (2)
Net debt of $200 million to $185 million
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.80x to 0.70x (3)
(1) Guidance does not include the impact of new franchising transactions beyond the transaction completed in October 2019 or other asset sales.
(2) Free cash flow defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property assets (reference table 3). Free cash flow range includes approximately $80 million in pre-tax proceeds, or approximately $60 million in after-tax proceeds, relating to the merger termination settlement.
(3) Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio defined as outstanding debt less cash divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
To supplement the Company's financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Rent-A-Center uses the non-GAAP measures ("special items”) indicated in Table 2 below, which primarily excludes financial impacts in the third quarter of 2019 related to debt refinancing charges, store closures, incremental legal and advisory fees, and cost savings initiatives and discreet income tax items, including the reversal of a previously recorded reserve for uncertain tax positions. Gains or charges related to store closures will generally recur with the occurrence of these events in the future. The presentation of these financial measures is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Rent-A-Center management believes that excluding special items from the GAAP financial results provides investors a clearer perspective of the Company's ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results. This press release also refers to the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Free Cash Flow (net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property assets). Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in Tables 3 and 4, below.
The Company believes that presentation of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as, among other things, this information impacts certain financial covenants under the Company's credit agreements. The Company believes that presentation of Free Cash Flow provides investors with meaningful additional information regarding the Company's liquidity. While management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
Reconciliation of net earnings to net earnings excluding special items:
Table 2
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
(in thousands, except per share data)
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net earnings
$
31,277
$
0.56
$
12,918
$
0.24
Special items, net of taxes:
Other charges (1)
1,939
0.03
4,762
0.09
Debt refinancing charges
1,470
0.03
—
—
Discrete income tax items (2)
(8,385
)
(0.15
)
(357
)
(0.01
)
Net earnings excluding special items
$
26,301
$
0.47
$
17,323
$
0.32
(1) Other charges for the three months ended September 30, 2019 primarily includes financial impacts, net of tax, related to store closures, incremental legal and advisory fees related to the Merchants Preferred acquisition, and cost savings initiatives. Other charges for the three months ended September 30, 2018 primarily includes financial impacts, net of tax, related to incremental legal and advisory fees for the Vintage merger, store closures, cost savings initiatives, including reductions in overhead and supply chain, and hurricane damage. Charges related to store closures are primarily comprised of losses on leased merchandise, lease impairments, employee severance, asset disposals, and miscellaneous costs incurred as a result of the closures.
(2) Includes the reversal of previously recorded reserves for uncertain tax positions due to the lapse of the statute of limitations for certain years in certain jurisdictions.
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operations to free cash flow:
Table 3
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
228,129
$
183,855
Purchase of property assets
(12,010
)
(22,491
)
Hurricane insurance recovery proceeds
995
—
Free cash flow
$
217,114
$
161,364
Proceeds from sale of stores
$
16,922
$
16,474
Acquisitions of businesses
(28,722
)
(2,049
)
Free cash flow including acquisitions and divestitures
$
205,314
$
175,789
Forward Looking Statements
This press release and the guidance above contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "estimate," "predict," "continue," "should," "anticipate," "believe," or “confident,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are accurate. However, there can be no assurance that such expectations will occur. The Company's actual future performance could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the general strength of the economy and other economic conditions affecting consumer preferences and spending; factors affecting the disposable income available to the Company's current and potential customers; changes in the unemployment rate; difficulties encountered in improving the financial and operational performance of the Company's business segments, including its ability to execute its franchise strategy; risks associated with pricing changes and strategies being deployed in the Company's businesses; the Company's ability to continue to realize benefits from its initiatives regarding cost-savings and other EBITDA enhancements, efficiencies and working capital improvements; the Company's ability to continue to effectively operate and execute its strategic initiatives; failure to manage the Company's store labor and other store expenses; disruptions caused by the operation of the Company's store information management system; the Company's ability to realize the strategic benefits from the acquisition of substantially all the assets and assumption of certain liabilities of C/C Financial Corp., a Delaware Corporation d/b/a Merchants Preferred ("Merchants Preferred" and the acquisition thereof, the "Merchants Preferred Acquisition"), including achieving expected growth rates, synergies and operating efficiencies from the acquisition; the Company's ability to successfully integrate Merchants Preferred's operations which may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; operating costs, loss of retail partners and business disruption arising from the Merchants Preferred Acquisition; the ability to retain certain key employees at Merchants Preferred; risks related to Merchants Preferred's virtual lease-to-own business; the Company's transition to more-readily scalable, “cloud-based” solutions; the Company's ability to develop and successfully implement digital or E-commerce capabilities, including mobile applications; disruptions in the Company's supply chain; limitations of, or disruptions in, the Company's distribution network; rapid inflation or deflation in the prices of the Company's products; the Company's ability to execute and the effectiveness of a store consolidation, including the Company's ability to retain the revenue from customer accounts merged into another store location as a result of a store consolidation; the Company's available cash flow and its ability to generate sufficient cash flow to pay dividends; the Company's ability to identify and successfully market products and services that appeal to its customer demographic; consumer preferences and perceptions of the Company's brand; the Company's ability to retain the revenue associated with acquired customer accounts and enhance the performance of acquired stores; the Company's ability to enter into new and collect on its lease purchase agreements; the passage of legislation adversely affecting the Lease-to-Own industry; the Company's compliance with applicable statutes or regulations governing its transactions; changes in interest rates; capital market conditions, including availability of funding sources for the Company; changes in the Company's credit ratings; changes in tariff policies; adverse changes in the economic conditions of the industries, countries or markets that the Company serves; information technology and data security costs; the impact of any breaches in data security or other disturbances to the Company's information technology and other networks and the Company's ability to protect the integrity and security of individually identifiable data of its customers and employees; changes in estimates relating to self-insurance liabilities and income tax and litigation reserves; changes in the Company's effective tax rate; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; litigation or administrative proceedings to which the Company is or may be a party to from time to time; and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries
STATEMENT OF EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
Table 4
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2019
2018
2018
Before
After
Before
After
Special Items
Special Items
Special Items
Special Items
(Non-GAAP
(GAAP
(Non-GAAP
(GAAP
(In thousands, except per share data)
Earnings)
Earnings)
Earnings)
Earnings)
Total revenues
$
649,371
$
649,371
$
644,942
$
644,942
Operating profit
41,706
(1)
38,847
32,353
(3)
25,632
Net earnings
26,301
(1)(2)
31,277
17,323
(3)(4)
12,918
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.47
(1)(2)
$
0.56
$
0.32
(3)(4)
$
0.24
Adjusted EBITDA
$
56,600
$
56,600
$
49,299
$
49,299
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA:
Earnings before income taxes
$
35,058
(1)
$
30,031
$
22,202
(3)
$
15,481
Add back:
Other charges
—
2,859
—
6,721
Debt refinancing charges
—
2,168
—
—
Interest expense, net
6,648
6,648
10,151
10,151
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangibles
14,894
14,894
16,946
16,946
Adjusted EBITDA
$
56,600
$
56,600
$
49,299
$
49,299
(1) Excludes the effects of approximately $2.9 million of pre-tax charges including $1.9 million related to store closure costs, $0.7 million in transaction fees for the Merchants Preferred acquisition, and $0.3 million related to cost savings initiatives. These charges increased net earnings and net earnings per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, by approximately $1.9 million and $0.03, respectively.
(2) Excludes the effects of $(8.4) million of discrete income tax adjustments and $2.2 million of pre-tax debt refinancing charges that decreased net earnings per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, by approximately $6.9 million and $0.12, respectively.
(3) Excludes the effects of approximately $6.7 million of pre-tax charges including $3.8 million in incremental legal and advisory fees for the Vintage merger, $1.9 million related to store closure costs, $0.9 million related to cost savings initiatives, and $0.1 million in hurricane damage. These charges increased net earnings and net earnings per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018, by approximately $4.8 million and $0.09, respectively.
(4) Excludes the effects of $0.4 million of discrete income tax adjustments.
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
Table 5
September 30,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
Cash and cash equivalents
$
73,682
$
111,008
Receivables, net
70,762
65,197
Prepaid expenses and other assets
39,120
67,148
Leased merchandise, net
On lease
633,740
634,918
Held for lease
109,931
141,379
Operating lease right-of-use assets
268,101
—
Goodwill
71,749
56,845
Total assets
1,497,932
1,352,093
Operating lease liabilities
$
272,515
$
—
Senior debt, net
251,001
—
Senior notes, net
—
539,719
Total liabilities
1,066,192
1,068,347
Stockholders' equity
431,740
283,746
Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
Table 6
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2019
2018
Revenues
Store
Rentals and fees
$
550,795
$
552,580
Merchandise sales
65,552
67,141
Installment sales
16,952
15,681
Other
1,054
2,140
Total store revenues
634,353
637,542
Franchise
Merchandise sales
11,178
4,135
Royalty income and fees
3,840
3,265
Total revenues
649,371
644,942
Cost of revenues
Store
Cost of rentals and fees
161,971
153,716
Cost of merchandise sold
70,575
74,340
Cost of installment sales
5,527
5,244
Total cost of store revenues
238,073
233,300
Franchise cost of merchandise sold
11,302
3,902
Total cost of revenues
249,375
237,202
Gross profit
399,996
407,740
Operating expenses
Store expenses
Labor
158,666
168,297
Other store expenses
150,366
149,326
General and administrative expenses
34,364
40,818
Depreciation and amortization
14,894
16,946
Other charges
2,859
(1)
6,721
(3)
Total operating expenses
361,149
382,108
Operating profit
38,847
25,632
Debt refinancing charges
2,168
—
Interest expense
6,733
10,496
Interest income
(85
)
(345
)
Earnings before income taxes
30,031
15,481
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,246
)
(2)
2,563
(4)
Net earnings
$
31,277
$
12,918
Basic weighted average shares
54,487
53,508
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.57
$
0.24
Diluted weighted average shares
56,058
54,912
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.56
$
0.24
(1) Includes pre-tax charges of approximately $1.9 million related to store closure costs, $0.7 million in transaction fees for the Merchants Preferred acquisition, and $0.3 million related to cost savings initiatives.
(2) Includes $8.4 million of discrete income tax adjustments.
(3) Includes pre-tax charges of $3.8 million in incremental legal and advisory fees for the Vintage merger, $1.9 million related to store closure costs, $0.9 million related to cost savings initiatives, and $0.1 million in hurricane damage.
(4) Includes $0.4 million of discrete income tax adjustments.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SEGMENT INFORMATION HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
Table 7
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
Revenues
Core U.S.
$
436,497
$
451,320
Acceptance Now
184,486
173,438
Mexico
13,370
12,784
Franchising
15,018
7,400
Total revenues
$
649,371
$
644,942
Table 8
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
Gross profit
Core U.S.
$
306,881
$
313,771
Acceptance Now
80,113
81,586
Mexico
9,286
8,885
Franchising
3,716
3,498
Total gross profit
$
399,996
$
407,740
Table 9
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
Operating profit
Core U.S.
$
52,175
(1)
$
43,221
(4)
Acceptance Now
21,830
(2)
26,278
(5)
Mexico
1,213
922
Franchising
1,135
522
Total segments
76,353
70,943
Corporate
(37,506
)
(3)
(45,311
)
(6)
Total operating profit
$
38,847
$
25,632
(1) Includes approximately $2.1 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to $1.8 million for store closure costs and $0.3 million related to cost savings initiatives.
(2) Includes approximately $0.1 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to store closure costs.
(3) Includes approximately $0.7 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to $0.7 million in transaction fees for the Merchants Preferred acquisition.
(4) Includes approximately $2.0 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to $1.9 million for store closure costs and $0.1 million in hurricane damage.
(5) Includes approximately $0.4 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to cost savings initiatives.
(6) Includes approximately $4.3 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to $3.8 million in incremental legal and advisory fees for the Vintage merger, and $0.5 million related to cost savings initiatives.
Table 10
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
Depreciation and amortization
Core U.S.
$
5,037
$
6,216
Acceptance Now
379
421
Mexico
82
222
Franchising
3
45
Total segments
5,501
6,904
Corporate
9,393
10,042
Total depreciation and amortization
$
14,894
$
16,946
Table 11
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
Capital expenditures
Core U.S.
$
4,129
$
3,586
Acceptance Now
24
76
Mexico
35
113
Total segments
4,188
3,775
Corporate
2,734
3,021
Total capital expenditures
$
6,922
$
6,796
Table 12
On Lease at September 30,
Held for Lease at September 30,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
2019
2018
Lease merchandise, net
Core U.S.
$
377,101
$
378,221
$
104,341
$
134,759
Acceptance Now
241,591
241,044
1,151
1,290
Mexico
15,048
15,653
4,439
5,330
Total lease merchandise, net
$
633,740
$
634,918
$
109,931
$
141,379
Table 13
September 30,
(In thousands)
2019
2018
Assets
Core U.S.
$
887,795
$
709,074
Acceptance Now (1)
330,727
306,553
Mexico
30,616
30,747
Franchising
8,412
3,899
Total segments
1,257,550
1,050,273
Corporate
240,382
301,820
Total assets
$
1,497,932
$
1,352,093
(1) Includes $14.9 million of goodwill recorded in the third quarter of 2019 related to the acquisition of Merchants Preferred.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOCATION ACTIVITY - UNAUDITED
Table 14
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Core U.S.
Acceptance Now
Staffed
Acceptance Now
Virtual (1)
Mexico
Franchising
Total
Locations at beginning of period
2,035
1,031
112
122
334
3,634
New location openings
—
14
2
—
1
17
Conversions and refranchising
(7
)
(19
)
19
—
7
—
Closed locations
Merged with existing locations
(17
)
(17
)
(5
)
—
—
(39
)
Sold or closed with no surviving location
—
—
—
—
(3
)
(3
)
Locations at end of period
2,011
1,009
128
122
339
3,609
(1) Does not include Merchants Preferred locations acquired in August 2019 or newly opened in the third quarter of 2019.