Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Conference call

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION
Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, hereby discloses the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
We hereby inform that Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A plans to present its report for January-June 2020 on Wednesday 22nd of July, after the market closes.
We shall be holding a conference call on Thursday 23rd of July at 10:00h in order to present the results for analysts and institutional investors followed by questions and answers.
To participate in the conference call, you must connect to the following number:
Telf: +34 911140101
Access code: 31845664#
For any additional information, please contact the Investor Relations Department at r.inversores@rentacoporacion.com or by calling +34 934949670.
Barcelona, July 13th, 2020 p.p.
________________________
Mr. José Mª Cervera Prat Secretary of the Board of Directors
