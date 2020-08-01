Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Liquidity agreement 2 Q information

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, hereby discloses the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

In accordance of Circular 1/2017, of 26 April, of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission, on liquidity contracts ("Circular 1/2017"), the Company reports the detail of the transactions for the period comprised between 1st April, 2020 and 30th May, 2020, regarding the liquidity contract signed the 20th November, 2019 with "Gestión de Patrimonios Mobiliarios S.V., S.A. (reported by Material Event nº 283800):

Shares Cash Balance (€) Average price 24.500 75.215,00 - Initial balance of the agreement Initial balance of the period (01/04/2020) 27.876 57.091,81 - Acquisitions 128.489 -227.634,11 1,772 Sales -123.751 218.182,22 1,763 - -1.512,99 - Stock exchange fees Final balance of the period (30/06/2020) 32.614 46.126,93 -

The detail of the operations carried out by the financial intermediary during the said period is attached to this document, indicating for each of them the number of shares, bought or sold, the cash used and obtained, the average purchase and sale prices, the number of operations carried out and the stock exchange fees. No block trades or bilateral operations were performed by the liquidity agent during the period.

Barcelona, 3rd July, 2020

______________________

Mr José Mª Cervera Prat

Secretary to the Board of Directors