Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Liquidity agreement 2 Q information
08/01/2020 | 10:57am EDT
TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION
Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. (the "
Company"), pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, hereby discloses the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
In accordance of Circular 1/2017, of 26 April, of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission, on liquidity contracts ("
Circular 1/2017"), the Company reports the detail of the transactions for the period comprised between 1 st April, 2020 and 30 th May, 2020, regarding the liquidity contract signed the 20 th November, 2019 with "Gestión de Patrimonios Mobiliarios S.V., S.A. (reported by Material Event nº 283800):
Shares
Cash Balance (€)
Average price
24.500
75.215,00
-
Initial balance of the agreement
Initial balance of the period (01/04/2020)
27.876
57.091,81
-
Acquisitions
128.489
-227.634,11
1,772
Sales
-123.751
218.182,22
1,763
-
-1.512,99
-
Stock exchange fees
Final balance of the period (30/06/2020)
32.614
46.126,93
-
The detail of the operations carried out by the financial intermediary during the said period is attached to this document, indicating for each of them the number of shares, bought or sold, the cash used and obtained, the average purchase and sale prices, the number of operations carried out and the stock exchange fees. No block trades or bilateral operations were performed by the liquidity agent during the period.
Barcelona, 3
rd July, 2020
______________________
Mr José Mª Cervera Prat
Secretary to the Board of Directors
Liq. Agreement
ACQUISITIONS
SALES
Total shares
Total €
AP
Nº Transact.
Fees
Total shares
Total €
AP
Nº Transact.
Fees
01/04/2020
2.750
-3.982,50
1,4482
2
-11,33
-4.333
6.511,16
1,5027
6
-27,14
02/04/2020
1.200
-1.766,50
1,4721
3
-12,52
-2.400
3.556,50
1,4819
4
-15,93
03/04/2020
750
-1.107,50
1,4767
2
-8,39
-1.500
2.217,00
1,4780
3
-11,33
06/04/2020
809
-1.229,68
1,5200
1
-4,36
-3.500
5.420,00
1,5486
5
-21,61
07/04/2020
1.500
-2.626,25
1,7508
3
-12,81
-1.250
2.226,25
1,7810
5
-20,83
08/04/2020
2.250
-4.007,50
1,7811
2
-11,13
-2.331
4.168,30
1,7882
3
-14,06
09/04/2020
3.250
-5.775,00
1,7769
4
-17,97
-3.250
5.872,50
1,8069
5
-22,03
14/04/2020
2.000
-3.632,50
1,8163
3
-13,6
-1.500
2.735,00
1,8233
2
-8,88
15/04/2020
1.363
-2.357,60
1,7297
4
-15,41
0
0,00
0,0000
0
0
16/04/2020
3.609
-6.306,94
1,7476
5
-22,53
-3.800
6.635,50
1,7462
5
-22,01
17/04/2020
4.000
-7.100,00
1,7750
4
-18,27
-3.806
6.862,56
1,8031
6
-26,34
20/04/2020
1.000
-1.740,00
1,7400
1
-4,48
-1.600
2.783,00
1,7394
2
-7,51
21/04/2020
1.500
-2.580,00
1,7200
3
-12,91
-100
174,00
1,7400
1
-2,71
22/04/2020
1.500
-2.507,50
1,6717
3
-12,78
-1.601
2.747,71
1,7162
5
-18,33
23/04/2020
2.000
-3.362,50
1,6813
3
-13,2
-2.000
3.410,00
1,7050
2
-8,94
24/04/2020
4.250
-7.040,00
1,6565
4
-18,49
-2.500
4.155,00
1,6620
3
-13,18
27/04/2020
972
-1.589,36
1,6351
2
-8,5
-1.000
1.642,50
1,6425
2
-8,52
28/04/2020
1.000
-1.665,00
1,6650
1
-4,46
-700
1.158,00
1,6543
2
-8,4
29/04/2020
100
-167,00
1,6700
1
-2,71
-2.625
4.523,13
1,7231
4
-17,66
30/04/2020
4.269
-7.693,82
1,8023
5
-23,57
-6.284
11.610,86
1,8477
8
-35,6
04/05/2020
5.846
-10.604,34
1,8139
6
-30,81
-5.859
10.781,20
1,8401
7
-31,57
05/05/2020
1.750
-3.202,50
1,8300
3
-14,05
-1.250
2.305,00
1,8440
2
-8,67
06/05/2020
500
-902,50
1,8050
1
-4,28
-500
907,50
1,8150
1
-4,28
07/05/2020
4.221
-7.517,04
1,7809
6
-26,38
-3.100
5.576,50
1,7989
5
-20,24
08/05/2020
500
-885,00
1,7700
1
-4,38
0
0,00
0,0000
0
0
11/05/2020
1.500
-2.670,00
1,7800
2
-9,09
-500
915,00
1,8300
1
-4,28
12/05/2020
3.120
-5.411,20
1,7344
6
-23,47
-1.600
2.773,00
1,7331
2
-8,79
13/05/2020
2.651
-4.438,68
1,6743
2
-11,17
-1.500
2.487,50
1,6583
2
-8,72
14/05/2020
4.282
-6.957,13
1,6247
5
-22,99
-1.730
2.875,30
1,6620
3
-12,98
15/05/2020
4.800
-7.662,00
1,5963
5
-24,52
0
0,00
0,0000
0
0
18/05/2020
0
0,00
0,0000
0
0
-1.000
1.550,00
1,5500
1
-4,43
19/05/2020
100
-159,00
1,5900
1
-2,71
-500
795,00
1,5900
1
-4,36
20/05/2020
0
0,00
0,0000
0
0
-2.000
3.155,00
1,5775
2
-9,1
21/05/2020
0
0,00
0,0000
0
0
-4.358
7.172,80
1,6459
2
-11,47
22/05/2020
109
-176,40
1,6183
2
-5,42
-3.000
5.000,00
1,6667
2
-11,12
25/05/2020
0
0,00
0,0000
0
0
-2.000
3.460,00
1,7300
4
-17,07
26/05/2020
2.000
-3.440,00
1,7200
1
-6,78
-1.545
2.703,75
1,7500
1
-4,71
27/05/2020
3.000
-5.312,50
1,7708
4
-17,63
-3.000
5.350,00
1,7833
2
-11,29
28/05/2020
2.125
-3.597,13
1,6928
4
-14,57
-2.125
3.678,75
1,7312
2
-9,22
29/05/2020
1.000
-1.720,00
1,7200
2
-4,58
-958
1.691,98
1,7662
2
-8,53
01/06/2020
1.000
-1.750,00
1,7500
1
-4,48
-1.000
1.760,00
1,7600
1
-4,48
02/06/2020
1.500
-2.640,00
1,7600
1
-4,8
-1.542
2.744,76
1,7800
1
-4,94
03/06/2020
3.000
-5.275,00
1,7583
2
-11,38
-7.500
13.805,00
1,8407
8
-38,33
04/06/2020
1.250
-2.365,00
1,8920
2
-8,68
-750
1.442,50
1,9233
2
-8,47
05/06/2020
0
0,00
0,0000
0
0
-1.500
2.955,00
1,9700
3
-12,89
08/06/2020
4.500
-9.070,00
2,0156
5
-22,81
-3.500
7.117,50
2,0336
6
-28,13
09/06/2020
1.500
-2.975,00
1,9833
2
-8,83
-262
529,36
2,0205
2
-6,89
10/06/2020
2.998
-5.946,01
1,9833
3
-13,72
0
0,00
0,0000
0
0
11/06/2020
2.300
-4.372,00
1,9009
3
-13,45
-1.057
2.010,58
1,9022
2
-7,23
12/06/2020
2.000
-3.760,00
1,8800
1
-7,26
-500
940,00
1,8800
1
-4,29
15/06/2020
1.500
-2.677,50
1,7850
3
-12,82
-606
1.090,80
1,8000
1
-4,43
16/06/2020
3.115
-5.821,03
1,8687
2
-9,64
-3.000
5.637,50
1,8792
5
-21,67
17/06/2020
500
-930,00
1,8600
1
-4,39
-2.300
4.323,00
1,8796
2
-11,17
18/06/2020
5.000
-9.260,00
1,8520
3
-16,04
-2.500
4.640,00
1,8560
2
-11,1
19/06/2020
3.900
-7.281,00
1,8669
2
-13,95
-500
937,50
1,8750
1
-4,29
22/06/2020
800
-1.518,00
1,8975
2
-8,48
-500
965,00
1,9300
1
-4,29
23/06/2020
1.450
-2.720,50
1,8762
6
-25
-2.000
3.700,00
1,8500
1
-6,81
24/06/2020
1.500
-2.740,00
1,8267
3
-12,95
-2.000
3.655,00
1,8275
2
-9,44
25/06/2020
600
-1.095,00
1,8250
2
-8,38
-500
900,00
1,8000
1
-4,39
26/06/2020
5.000
-9.328,00
1,8656
5
-26,94
-4.949
9.239,97
1,8670
2
-14,18
29/06/2020
1.750
-3.170,00
1,8114
6
-25,23
-1.300
2.358,00
1,8138
2
-8,79
30/06/2020
5.750
-10.047,50
1,7474
10
-43,78
-3.380
5.843,50
1,7288
4
-19,68
