RENTA CORPORACIÓN REAL ESTATE, S.A.

RENTA CORPORACIÓN REAL ESTATE, S.A.

(REN)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Liquidity agreement 2 Q information

08/01/2020 | 10:57am EDT

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, hereby discloses the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

In accordance of Circular 1/2017, of 26 April, of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission, on liquidity contracts ("Circular 1/2017"), the Company reports the detail of the transactions for the period comprised between 1st April, 2020 and 30th May, 2020, regarding the liquidity contract signed the 20th November, 2019 with "Gestión de Patrimonios Mobiliarios S.V., S.A. (reported by Material Event nº 283800):

Shares

Cash Balance (€)

Average price

24.500

75.215,00

-

Initial balance of the agreement

Initial balance of the period (01/04/2020)

27.876

57.091,81

-

Acquisitions

128.489

-227.634,11

1,772

Sales

-123.751

218.182,22

1,763

-

-1.512,99

-

Stock exchange fees

Final balance of the period (30/06/2020)

32.614

46.126,93

-

The detail of the operations carried out by the financial intermediary during the said period is attached to this document, indicating for each of them the number of shares, bought or sold, the cash used and obtained, the average purchase and sale prices, the number of operations carried out and the stock exchange fees. No block trades or bilateral operations were performed by the liquidity agent during the period.

Barcelona, 3rd July, 2020

______________________

Mr José Mª Cervera Prat

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Liq. Agreement

ACQUISITIONS

SALES

Total shares

Total €

AP

Nº Transact.

Fees

Total shares

Total €

AP

Nº Transact.

Fees

01/04/2020

2.750

-3.982,50

1,4482

2

-11,33

-4.333

6.511,16

1,5027

6

-27,14

02/04/2020

1.200

-1.766,50

1,4721

3

-12,52

-2.400

3.556,50

1,4819

4

-15,93

03/04/2020

750

-1.107,50

1,4767

2

-8,39

-1.500

2.217,00

1,4780

3

-11,33

06/04/2020

809

-1.229,68

1,5200

1

-4,36

-3.500

5.420,00

1,5486

5

-21,61

07/04/2020

1.500

-2.626,25

1,7508

3

-12,81

-1.250

2.226,25

1,7810

5

-20,83

08/04/2020

2.250

-4.007,50

1,7811

2

-11,13

-2.331

4.168,30

1,7882

3

-14,06

09/04/2020

3.250

-5.775,00

1,7769

4

-17,97

-3.250

5.872,50

1,8069

5

-22,03

14/04/2020

2.000

-3.632,50

1,8163

3

-13,6

-1.500

2.735,00

1,8233

2

-8,88

15/04/2020

1.363

-2.357,60

1,7297

4

-15,41

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

16/04/2020

3.609

-6.306,94

1,7476

5

-22,53

-3.800

6.635,50

1,7462

5

-22,01

17/04/2020

4.000

-7.100,00

1,7750

4

-18,27

-3.806

6.862,56

1,8031

6

-26,34

20/04/2020

1.000

-1.740,00

1,7400

1

-4,48

-1.600

2.783,00

1,7394

2

-7,51

21/04/2020

1.500

-2.580,00

1,7200

3

-12,91

-100

174,00

1,7400

1

-2,71

22/04/2020

1.500

-2.507,50

1,6717

3

-12,78

-1.601

2.747,71

1,7162

5

-18,33

23/04/2020

2.000

-3.362,50

1,6813

3

-13,2

-2.000

3.410,00

1,7050

2

-8,94

24/04/2020

4.250

-7.040,00

1,6565

4

-18,49

-2.500

4.155,00

1,6620

3

-13,18

27/04/2020

972

-1.589,36

1,6351

2

-8,5

-1.000

1.642,50

1,6425

2

-8,52

28/04/2020

1.000

-1.665,00

1,6650

1

-4,46

-700

1.158,00

1,6543

2

-8,4

29/04/2020

100

-167,00

1,6700

1

-2,71

-2.625

4.523,13

1,7231

4

-17,66

30/04/2020

4.269

-7.693,82

1,8023

5

-23,57

-6.284

11.610,86

1,8477

8

-35,6

04/05/2020

5.846

-10.604,34

1,8139

6

-30,81

-5.859

10.781,20

1,8401

7

-31,57

05/05/2020

1.750

-3.202,50

1,8300

3

-14,05

-1.250

2.305,00

1,8440

2

-8,67

06/05/2020

500

-902,50

1,8050

1

-4,28

-500

907,50

1,8150

1

-4,28

07/05/2020

4.221

-7.517,04

1,7809

6

-26,38

-3.100

5.576,50

1,7989

5

-20,24

08/05/2020

500

-885,00

1,7700

1

-4,38

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

11/05/2020

1.500

-2.670,00

1,7800

2

-9,09

-500

915,00

1,8300

1

-4,28

12/05/2020

3.120

-5.411,20

1,7344

6

-23,47

-1.600

2.773,00

1,7331

2

-8,79

13/05/2020

2.651

-4.438,68

1,6743

2

-11,17

-1.500

2.487,50

1,6583

2

-8,72

14/05/2020

4.282

-6.957,13

1,6247

5

-22,99

-1.730

2.875,30

1,6620

3

-12,98

15/05/2020

4.800

-7.662,00

1,5963

5

-24,52

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

18/05/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

-1.000

1.550,00

1,5500

1

-4,43

19/05/2020

100

-159,00

1,5900

1

-2,71

-500

795,00

1,5900

1

-4,36

20/05/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

-2.000

3.155,00

1,5775

2

-9,1

21/05/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

-4.358

7.172,80

1,6459

2

-11,47

22/05/2020

109

-176,40

1,6183

2

-5,42

-3.000

5.000,00

1,6667

2

-11,12

25/05/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

-2.000

3.460,00

1,7300

4

-17,07

26/05/2020

2.000

-3.440,00

1,7200

1

-6,78

-1.545

2.703,75

1,7500

1

-4,71

27/05/2020

3.000

-5.312,50

1,7708

4

-17,63

-3.000

5.350,00

1,7833

2

-11,29

28/05/2020

2.125

-3.597,13

1,6928

4

-14,57

-2.125

3.678,75

1,7312

2

-9,22

29/05/2020

1.000

-1.720,00

1,7200

2

-4,58

-958

1.691,98

1,7662

2

-8,53

01/06/2020

1.000

-1.750,00

1,7500

1

-4,48

-1.000

1.760,00

1,7600

1

-4,48

02/06/2020

1.500

-2.640,00

1,7600

1

-4,8

-1.542

2.744,76

1,7800

1

-4,94

03/06/2020

3.000

-5.275,00

1,7583

2

-11,38

-7.500

13.805,00

1,8407

8

-38,33

04/06/2020

1.250

-2.365,00

1,8920

2

-8,68

-750

1.442,50

1,9233

2

-8,47

05/06/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

-1.500

2.955,00

1,9700

3

-12,89

08/06/2020

4.500

-9.070,00

2,0156

5

-22,81

-3.500

7.117,50

2,0336

6

-28,13

09/06/2020

1.500

-2.975,00

1,9833

2

-8,83

-262

529,36

2,0205

2

-6,89

10/06/2020

2.998

-5.946,01

1,9833

3

-13,72

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

11/06/2020

2.300

-4.372,00

1,9009

3

-13,45

-1.057

2.010,58

1,9022

2

-7,23

12/06/2020

2.000

-3.760,00

1,8800

1

-7,26

-500

940,00

1,8800

1

-4,29

15/06/2020

1.500

-2.677,50

1,7850

3

-12,82

-606

1.090,80

1,8000

1

-4,43

16/06/2020

3.115

-5.821,03

1,8687

2

-9,64

-3.000

5.637,50

1,8792

5

-21,67

17/06/2020

500

-930,00

1,8600

1

-4,39

-2.300

4.323,00

1,8796

2

-11,17

18/06/2020

5.000

-9.260,00

1,8520

3

-16,04

-2.500

4.640,00

1,8560

2

-11,1

19/06/2020

3.900

-7.281,00

1,8669

2

-13,95

-500

937,50

1,8750

1

-4,29

22/06/2020

800

-1.518,00

1,8975

2

-8,48

-500

965,00

1,9300

1

-4,29

23/06/2020

1.450

-2.720,50

1,8762

6

-25

-2.000

3.700,00

1,8500

1

-6,81

24/06/2020

1.500

-2.740,00

1,8267

3

-12,95

-2.000

3.655,00

1,8275

2

-9,44

25/06/2020

600

-1.095,00

1,8250

2

-8,38

-500

900,00

1,8000

1

-4,39

26/06/2020

5.000

-9.328,00

1,8656

5

-26,94

-4.949

9.239,97

1,8670

2

-14,18

29/06/2020

1.750

-3.170,00

1,8114

6

-25,23

-1.300

2.358,00

1,8138

2

-8,79

30/06/2020

5.750

-10.047,50

1,7474

10

-43,78

-3.380

5.843,50

1,7288

4

-19,68

Disclaimer

Renta Corporación Real Estate SA published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 14:56:17 UTC
