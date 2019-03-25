Log in
Renta Corporacion Real Estate S A : Promissory note programme

0
03/25/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with article 227 of the Securities Market Law, hereby announces the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company has obtained the registration of a promissory note programme under the name "Programa de Pagarés Renta Corporación Real Estate 2019" (the "Programme") with the Alternative Fixed Income Market ("MARF"), with a maximum outstanding balance of thirty million (30,000,000) euros and validity of 12 months from today.

The Basic Informative Document of Incorporation is duly published in MARF's web page.

The Company has appointed GVC GAESCO BEKA S.V. S.A. as registered advisor and payment agent to the Programme and Alhambra Partners, S.V., S.A. has intervened as a collaborating entity.

In Barcelona, 25 March 2019

__________________________________ D. José Mª Cervera Prat

Secretary of the Board of Directors

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This document does not constitute a prospectus or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or subscribe securities issued or to be issued by Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. No offer of securities will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer is not made in accordance with applicable law.

Shares and securities issued by Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, except through an effective notice as provided by the Securities Act or under a valid exemption from the duty of notice.

Disclaimer

Renta Corporación Real Estate SA published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 18:04:03 UTC
