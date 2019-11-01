Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rentokil Initial    RTO   GB00B082RF11

RENTOKIL INITIAL

(RTO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rentokil Initial : Acquisition of Florida Pest Control, USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 03:52am EDT

1 November 2019

Acquisition of Florida Pest Control, USA

Rentokil Initial plc (FTSE: RTO, 'the Company') today announces the acquisition of Florida Pest Control - a high quality service provider for commercial and residential customers with 2018 revenues of $66m (£52m). It was ranked 16th in the PCT Magazine 2019 Top 100 listing of leading US pest control companies. The deal is expected to complete later today or shortly thereafter.

Based in Gainesville, Florida Pest Control was established in 1949 and today employs 600 people in 20 branches throughout central and northern Florida (including Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville).

Andy Ransom, CEO of Rentokil Initial plc, said:

'Florida Pest Control is a high-quality business with a great reputation for service delivery. Both companies have shared values focused on supporting colleagues and providing a great service for customers, and I'd like to welcome our new colleagues to Rentokil Initial.

'This acquisition is very much in line with our strategy to acquire pest control businesses that build customer density and add to our scale in key local markets, and will make a strong contribution towards our North American revenue and margin targets.'

Rentokil continues to build its presence in the South East of the United States following other pest control acquisitions in the region including Oliver Exterminating, Allgood, Active, Heron, Johnson and Russell Pest Control.

Enquiries:

Investors / Analysts:

Katharine Rycroft

Rentokil Initial plc

07811 270734

Media:

Malcolm Padley

Rentokil Initial plc

07788 978 199

Disclaimer

Rentokil Initial plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 07:51:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENTOKIL INITIAL
03:52aRENTOKIL INITIAL : Acquisition of Florida Pest Control, USA
PU
10/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nestlé, Netflix, Huawei, General Motors
10/17RENTOKIL INITIAL : 3rd quarter results
CO
09/23RENTOKIL INITIAL : Threshold crossings
CO
09/13Credit Suisse turns bullish on UK equities as no-deal Brexit chances fade
RE
08/08RENTOKIL INITIAL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/31RENTOKIL INITIAL : Dividends
CO
07/31RENTOKIL INITIAL : Half-year results
CO
07/31RENTOKIL INITIAL : Half-year results
CO
07/23RENTOKIL INITIAL : Nomination
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 721 M
EBIT 2019 372 M
Net income 2019 291 M
Debt 2019 901 M
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,41x
EV / Sales2020 3,16x
Capitalization 8 368 M
Chart RENTOKIL INITIAL
Duration : Period :
Rentokil Initial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENTOKIL INITIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 452,73  GBp
Last Close Price 454,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew M. Ransom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Solomons Chairman
Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend CFO, Director & Chief Information Officer
Angela C. Seymour-Jackson Independent Non-Executive Director
Julie Southern Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENTOKIL INITIAL34.79%10 821
CINTAS CORPORATION59.93%28 593
TELEPERFORMANCE45.56%13 290
EDENRED46.99%12 718
BUREAU VERITAS SA28.63%11 338
INTERTEK GROUP PLC11.50%11 035
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group