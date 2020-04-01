Rentokil Initial : Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment

Rentokil Initial plc
1 April 2020
Confirmation of appointment of Non-Executive Director
Further to the announcement of 27 February 2020, Rentokil Initial plc (the 'Company') confirms that Cathy Turner has today joined its Board as a Non-Executive Director. Cathy has also become a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.
The Company has been notified that Cathy purchased 15,384 ordinary 1p shares in the Company yesterday at a price of 389.996p per share.
Enquiries:
Daragh Fagan
Company Secretary
Tel: 01276 607444
