Rentokil Initial : Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment

04/01/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

Rentokil Initial plc

1 April 2020

Confirmation of appointment of Non-Executive Director

Further to the announcement of 27 February 2020, Rentokil Initial plc (the 'Company') confirms that Cathy Turner has today joined its Board as a Non-Executive Director. Cathy has also become a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.

The Company has been notified that Cathy purchased 15,384 ordinary 1p shares in the Company yesterday at a price of 389.996p per share.

Enquiries:

Daragh Fagan

Company Secretary

Tel: 01276 607444

Disclaimer

Rentokil Initial plc published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 16:40:00 UTC
