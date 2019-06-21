Log in
RENTOKIL INITIAL

(RTO)
Rentokil Initial : Directorate Change

06/21/2019

21 June 2019

Rentokil Initial plc - Directorate Change

Rentokil Initial plc (FTSE: RTO) ('the Company') announces that Sir Crispin Davis has decided to step down as a non-executive director of the Company due to other personal commitments, including increased obligations requiring him to be based for periods of time in the US. He has therefore decided in the interests of Rentokil Initial to step down from the board and it has been agreed that he will do so with effect from 30 June 2019.

For further information please contact:

Rentokil Initial plc

Media

Malcolm Padley

07788 978199

Company Secretary

Daragh Fagan

01276 607444

Disclaimer

Rentokil Initial plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:29:03 UTC
