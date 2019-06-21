Rentokil Initial : Directorate Change

21 June 2019

Rentokil Initial plc - Directorate Change

Rentokil Initial plc (FTSE: RTO) ('the Company') announces that Sir Crispin Davis has decided to step down as a non-executive director of the Company due to other personal commitments, including increased obligations requiring him to be based for periods of time in the US. He has therefore decided in the interests of Rentokil Initial to step down from the board and it has been agreed that he will do so with effect from 30 June 2019.

