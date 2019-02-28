Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rentokil Initial    RTO   GB00B082RF11

RENTOKIL INITIAL

(RTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rentokil Initial : adjusted pretax profit rises on acquisitions, demand for services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 04:10am EST

(Reuters) - Pest control company Rentokil Initial Plc on Thursday reported a 7.4 percent rise in 2018 adjusted pretax profit, boosted by acquisitions and higher demand for its services, making it shares the biggest gainer on the UK's bluechip index.

Shares of the FTSE-100 company, which also provides washroom hygiene services, rose 5.1 pct at 345.8 pence as of 0831 GMT.

Rentokil, known for bulking up its business by buying smaller companies, said it acquired a record 47 businesses in 2018.

The company also said it expects a slight increase in market expectations for 2019 as its benefits from the momentum of the year.

"We have made a good start to the year and we would expect the underlying outperformance in 2018 to flow into 2019," Rentokil said.

Jefferies said Rentokil beat its expectations for adjusted pretax profit in the second half of 2018, adding that it expects low-single-digit upgrades to 2019 estimates.

Rentokil reported adjusted pretax profit of 308 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31.

The company, which in December said it would offload about 1.5 billion pounds of pension liabilities, in a separate statement on Thursday said Richard Solomons will succeed John McAdam as chairman. McAdam has held the position for more than 10 years.

(This story has been refilled to attribute the quote in paragraph 5)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RENTOKIL INITIAL
04:10aRENTOKIL INITIAL : adjusted pretax profit rises on acquisitions, demand for serv..
RE
02:26aRENTOKIL INITIAL : Directorate Changes and Appointment of Chairman
PU
01/25LONDON MARKETS: London's FTSE 100 Ends Slightly Lower As British Pound Firms ..
DJ
01/25RENTOKIL INITIAL : UK's competition watchdog asks Rentokil to sell assets to cle..
RE
01/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends in the red for third session as Vodafone, ..
RE
01/17RENTOKIL INITIAL : Steritech Lights the Way in Fly Control With New Lumnia Range..
AQ
2018RENTOKIL INITIAL : to offload pension risks to PIC
RE
2018RENTOKIL INITIAL : Defined benefit pension scheme buy-in with PIC
PU
2018Mitie first-half profit falls 4.2 percent
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Britain's FTSE nears two-year low as weak earnings deepe..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 433 M
EBIT 2018 321 M
Net income 2018 191 M
Debt 2018 997 M
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 27,31
P/E ratio 2019 24,31
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capitalization 6 065 M
Chart RENTOKIL INITIAL
Duration : Period :
Rentokil Initial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENTOKIL INITIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,76  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew M. Ransom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John David Gibson McAdam Chairman
Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend CFO, Director & Chief Information Officer
Richard George William Burrows Senior Independent Director
Julie Southern Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENTOKIL INITIAL-2.43%8 068
WORLDPAY INC26.72%30 228
CINTAS CORPORATION20.96%21 243
LG CORP--.--%11 590
INTERTEK GROUP5.88%10 926
UNITED RENTALS31.51%10 732
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.